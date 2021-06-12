Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-00610
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.
Lease Name: Neuhaus, F.W.
Well No.: 6 L
Field Name: Provident City (Yegua -M-)
Total Depth: 6,508
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW of Provident City
Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377
Acres: 1,515.03
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32067
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc
Lease Name: Neuhaus, F. W.
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Provident City (Yegua L)
Total Depth: 6,382
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SE of Sheridan
Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377
Acres: 1,515.03
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33089
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio
Well No.: 32
Field Name: Refugio Old (6200)
Total Depth: 7,400
Direction and Miles: 3 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: T C Lambert & W H Allen, A-391
Acres: 2,164.94
Fayette County
District: 2
API No.: 42-149-33524
Well Classification: Field Development & HORIZONTAL
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II, LLC
Lease Name: Walla Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Ellinger
Survey Name: Petty, J, A-80
Acres: 1,000
Oil and Gas Completions
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37084
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Franke-Foster-Patino SA10
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97
Direction and Miles:4.5 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,212.87 barrels per day
Gas: 5,544,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,700 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,552 psi
Total Depth: 20,509 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,152 ft.–20,487 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37085
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Franke-Foster-Patino SA11
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,179.95 barrels per day
Gas: 4,406,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,388 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,310 psi
Total Depth: 20,937 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,152 ft.–20,913 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37086
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Murphy-Franke-Foster SA
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,425.87 barrels per day
Gas: 5,579,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,093 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,011 psi
Total Depth: 19,312 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,849 ft.–19,300 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37033
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City
Oil: 1,744 barrels per day
Gas: 2,449,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 18,00 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,195 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,217 ft.–17,139 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.