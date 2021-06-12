Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-00610

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.

Lease Name: Neuhaus, F.W.

Well No.: 6 L

Field Name: Provident City (Yegua -M-)

Total Depth: 6,508

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW of Provident City

Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377

Acres: 1,515.03

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32067

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc

Lease Name: Neuhaus, F. W.

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Provident City (Yegua L)

Total Depth: 6,382

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SE of Sheridan

Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377

Acres: 1,515.03

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33089

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio

Well No.: 32

Field Name: Refugio Old (6200)

Total Depth: 7,400

Direction and Miles: 3 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: T C Lambert & W H Allen, A-391

Acres: 2,164.94

Fayette County

District: 2

API No.: 42-149-33524

Well Classification: Field Development & HORIZONTAL

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II, LLC

Lease Name: Walla Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Ellinger

Survey Name: Petty, J, A-80

Acres: 1,000

Oil and Gas Completions

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37084

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Franke-Foster-Patino SA10

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97

Direction and Miles:4.5 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,212.87 barrels per day

Gas: 5,544,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,700 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,552 psi

Total Depth: 20,509 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,152 ft.–20,487 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37085

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Franke-Foster-Patino SA11

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,179.95 barrels per day

Gas: 4,406,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,388 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,310 psi

Total Depth: 20,937 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,152 ft.–20,913 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37086

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Murphy-Franke-Foster SA

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,425.87 barrels per day

Gas: 5,579,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,093 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,011 psi

Total Depth: 19,312 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,849 ft.–19,300 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37033

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City

Oil: 1,744 barrels per day

Gas: 2,449,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 18,00 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,195 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,217 ft.–17,139 ft.

