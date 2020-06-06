Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33218

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 86

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,920 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48

Acres: 5,251

API No.: 42-391-33219

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 87

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,900 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-24

Acres: 5,251

API No.: 42-391-33222

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 89

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,900 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48

Acres: 5,251

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35334

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Amexco

Lease Name: Duson

Well No.: A 3

Field Name: Hutchins-Kubela (Frio 4,380)

Total Depth: 4,775 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles N.E. of El Campo

Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, Section 23, A-241

Acres: 638

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34754

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Saunders Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 41, A-258

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,162 barrels per day

Gas: 3,588,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,161 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,770 psi

Total Depth: 19,013 feet

Perforations: 13,336-18,887 feet

API No.: 42-123-34750

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Saunders Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 41, A-258

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 729 barrels per day

Gas: 2,353,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,203 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,860 psi

Total Depth: 19,383 feet

Perforations: 13,392-19,265 feet

API No.: 42-123-34749

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Saunders Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 41, A-258

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,324 barrels per day

Gas: 4,011,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,191 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,910 psi

Total Depth: 19,470 feet

Perforations: 13,546-19,350 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33756

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit

Well No.: 2165

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 71 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 619 psi

Total Depth: 6,515 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,446 feet

Perforations: 6,161-6,193 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36186

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord South B

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Direction and Miles: 10 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,038 barrels per day

Gas: 368,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 540 psi

Total Depth: 16,909 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,852 feet

Perforations: 10,460-16,811 feet

API No.: 42-255-36185

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord South A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Direction and Miles: 10 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,396 barrels per day

Gas: 481,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 825 psi

Total Depth: 16,986 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,934 feet

Perforations: 10,393-13,172 feet

