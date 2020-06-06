Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33218
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 86
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,920 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48
Acres: 5,251
API No.: 42-391-33219
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 87
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,900 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-24
Acres: 5,251
API No.: 42-391-33222
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 89
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,900 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48
Acres: 5,251
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35334
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Amexco
Lease Name: Duson
Well No.: A 3
Field Name: Hutchins-Kubela (Frio 4,380)
Total Depth: 4,775 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles N.E. of El Campo
Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, Section 23, A-241
Acres: 638
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34754
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Saunders Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 41, A-258
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,162 barrels per day
Gas: 3,588,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,161 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,770 psi
Total Depth: 19,013 feet
Perforations: 13,336-18,887 feet
API No.: 42-123-34750
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Saunders Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 41, A-258
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 729 barrels per day
Gas: 2,353,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,203 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,860 psi
Total Depth: 19,383 feet
Perforations: 13,392-19,265 feet
API No.: 42-123-34749
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Saunders Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 41, A-258
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,324 barrels per day
Gas: 4,011,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,191 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,910 psi
Total Depth: 19,470 feet
Perforations: 13,546-19,350 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33756
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit
Well No.: 2165
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 71 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 619 psi
Total Depth: 6,515 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,446 feet
Perforations: 6,161-6,193 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36186
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord South B
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Direction and Miles: 10 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,038 barrels per day
Gas: 368,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 540 psi
Total Depth: 16,909 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,852 feet
Perforations: 10,460-16,811 feet
API No.: 42-255-36185
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord South A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Direction and Miles: 10 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,396 barrels per day
Gas: 481,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 825 psi
Total Depth: 16,986 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,934 feet
Perforations: 10,393-13,172 feet
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.