Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37721
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Direct-Robert-Gross SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.71 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Odom, B, A-220
Acres: 1,094.5
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37730
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Korth B Unit
Well No.: 30H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Acres: 634.26
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37731
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Korth B Unit
Well No.: 26H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Acres: 634.26
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-31718
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Heard, Fannie V.W., Mrs.
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,500 Sand)
Total Depth: 6,100 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Thos. H. Webb, A-298
Acres: 1,222.5
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34592
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Oberon A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.92 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Mason, C, A-336
Acres: 1,059.55
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34594
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Nickel Ranch A1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Williams, A B, A-79
Acres: 1,102.33
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34595
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Nickel Ranch A2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Williams, A B, A-79
Acres: 1,102.33
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34596
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA7
Well No.: 45H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles NW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Acres: 7381.51
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34597
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA8
Well No.: 46H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles NW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Acres: 7,381.51
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34598
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA9
Well No.: 47H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles NW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Acres: 7,381.51
Fayette CountyDistrict: 3
API No.: 42-177-33575
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Grey Wolf
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Ammannsville
Survey Name: Anderson, S A, A-5
Acres: 1,385.27
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37459
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Oil: 859 barrels per day
Gas: 1,298,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,451 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,825 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,092–16,758 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37460
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Oil: 1,325 barrels per day
Gas: 622,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,520 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,673 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,194–16,606 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37461
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Oil: 1,005 barrels per day
Gas: 200,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,292 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,975 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,111–16,735 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37462
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Oil: 1,154 barrels per day
Gas: 726,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,458 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,230 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,129–17,163 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37466
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Oil: 1,053 barrels per day
Gas: 276,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,297 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 1,7376 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,238–17,319 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37476
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Easley Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 907 barrels per day
Gas: 5,769,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,334 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,193 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,643–20,176 ft.
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-33294
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 99
Field Name: Huff (4,400)
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 1 barrels per day
Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 220 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,903 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,728 ft.
Perforations: 4,428–4,435 ft.