Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37721

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Direct-Robert-Gross SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.71 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Odom, B, A-220

Acres: 1,094.5

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37730

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Korth B Unit

Well No.: 30H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Acres: 634.26

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37731

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Korth B Unit

Well No.: 26H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Acres: 634.26

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-31718

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Heard, Fannie V.W., Mrs.

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,500 Sand)

Total Depth: 6,100 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Thos. H. Webb, A-298

Acres: 1,222.5

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34592

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Oberon A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.92 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Mason, C, A-336

Acres: 1,059.55

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34594

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Nickel Ranch A1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Williams, A B, A-79

Acres: 1,102.33

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34595

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Nickel Ranch A2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Williams, A B, A-79

Acres: 1,102.33

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34596

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA7

Well No.: 45H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles NW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Acres: 7381.51

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34597

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA8

Well No.: 46H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles NW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Acres: 7,381.51

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34598

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA9

Well No.: 47H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles NW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Acres: 7,381.51

Fayette CountyDistrict: 3

API No.: 42-177-33575

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Grey Wolf

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Ammannsville

Survey Name: Anderson, S A, A-5

Acres: 1,385.27

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37459

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Oil: 859 barrels per day

Gas: 1,298,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,451 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,825 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,092–16,758 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37460

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Oil: 1,325 barrels per day

Gas: 622,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,520 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,673 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,194–16,606 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37461

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Oil: 1,005 barrels per day

Gas: 200,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,292 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,975 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,111–16,735 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37462

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Oil: 1,154 barrels per day

Gas: 726,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,458 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,230 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,129–17,163 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37466

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Oil: 1,053 barrels per day

Gas: 276,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,297 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 1,7376 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,238–17,319 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37476

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Easley Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 907 barrels per day

Gas: 5,769,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,334 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,193 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,643–20,176 ft.

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-33294

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 99

Field Name: Huff (4,400)

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 1 barrels per day

Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 220 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,903 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,728 ft.

Perforations: 4,428–4,435 ft.

Tags