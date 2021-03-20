Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
NONE THIS WEEK
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36931
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Rockhopper F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burnett, W D, A-60
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,001 barrels per day
Gas: 833,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 702 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,103 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,246 ft.–19,886 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36932
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Rockhopper G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burnett, W D, A-60
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,037 barrels per day
Gas: 895,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 893 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,790 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,134 ft.–22,707 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36933
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Rockhopper H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burnett, W D, A-60
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,489 barrels per day
Gas: 815,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 851 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,669 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,125 ft.–22,585 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33503
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Big Bend
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: Kerr, L, A-61
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles SW of Fayetteville
Oil: 552 barrels per day
Gas: 8,792,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,532 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,909 psi
Total Depth: 20,645 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,279 ft.–20,189 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33491
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ramtex Energy LLC
Lease Name: Cliffhanger
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: Burnham, W O, A-124
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Ellinger
Oil: 729 barrels per day
Gas: 10,686,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,168 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,900 psi
Total Depth: 19,687 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,583 ft.
Perforations: 14,025 ft.–19,580 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35469
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 214
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 15 barrels per day
Gas: 333,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 218 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,613 ft.
Perforations: 5,518 ft.–5,528 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.