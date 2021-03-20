Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

NONE THIS WEEK

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36931

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Rockhopper F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burnett, W D, A-60

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,001 barrels per day

Gas: 833,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 702 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,103 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,246 ft.–19,886 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36932

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Rockhopper G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burnett, W D, A-60

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,037 barrels per day

Gas: 895,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 893 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,790 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,134 ft.–22,707 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36933

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Rockhopper H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burnett, W D, A-60

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,489 barrels per day

Gas: 815,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 851 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,669 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,125 ft.–22,585 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33503

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Big Bend

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: Kerr, L, A-61

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles SW of Fayetteville

Oil: 552 barrels per day

Gas: 8,792,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,532 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,909 psi

Total Depth: 20,645 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,279 ft.–20,189 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33491

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ramtex Energy LLC

Lease Name: Cliffhanger

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: Burnham, W O, A-124

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Ellinger

Oil: 729 barrels per day

Gas: 10,686,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,168 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,900 psi

Total Depth: 19,687 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,583 ft.

Perforations: 14,025 ft.–19,580 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35469

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 214

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 15 barrels per day

Gas: 333,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 218 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,613 ft.

Perforations: 5,518 ft.–5,528 ft.

