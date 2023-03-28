Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-35260
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: P. Crain Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 633
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35261
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: P. Crain Unit A
Well No.: 9
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 633
Jackson CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-239-33547
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: KD Energy
Lease Name: Maurbro Field /Marg./ Unit No.1
Well No.: 1,429
Field Name: Maurbro
Total Depth: 5,808 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13 miles SE of Edna
Survey Name: Clare, A M, A-12
Acres: 5,529 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37717
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: RT-Neller-Kolo (SA) D6
Well No.: D 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 13,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.77 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13
Acres: 1,414
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37732
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Brown Jenk-Bord USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 972
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37733
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Brown Jenk-Bord USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 972
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37734
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Brown Jenk-Bord USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 972
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37735
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Brown Jenk-Bord USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 972
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37736
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Korth B Unit
Well No.: 27H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Acres: 634.26
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37737
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Korth B Unit
Well No.: 28H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Acres: 634.26
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37738
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Korth B Unit
Well No.: 29H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Acres: 634.26
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37739
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hemby Unit B
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278
Acres: 436
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37742
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hemby Unit B
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278
Acres: 436
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34599
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Cherry C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.04 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Acres: 1,762 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34600
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Cherry D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.04 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Acres: 1,345
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34337
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.
Lease Name: Whistling Straits Redevelopment
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 8,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.98 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Seeley, S, A-60
Acres: 2,036
Wharton CountyDistrict: 3
API No.: 42-481-35487
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Remora Management
Lease Name: Pierce Estates
Well No.: C265
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.16 miles SW of Lane City
Survey Name: Pettus, W, A-51
Acres: 4,488
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34016
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Bumble Bee A
Well No.: 2LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Ijams, B G, A-202
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Pawnee
Oil: 132 barrels per day
Gas: 6,799,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,765 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,612 psi
Total Depth: 19,902 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,322–19,777 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37329
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Kruciak A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,815 barrels per day
Gas: 919,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 696 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16 394 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,621–16,256 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37395
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2
Well No.: A 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 405 barrels per day
Gas: 3,161,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,278 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,015 psi
Total Depth: 18,956 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,920–18,852 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37396
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2
Well No.: A 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 434 barrels per day
Gas: 3,976,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,188 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,799 psi
Total Depth: 18,749 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,198–22,360 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37397
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2
Well No.: A 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 409 barrels per day
Gas: 3,971,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,899 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,990 psi
Total Depth: 17,823 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,094–17,741 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37399
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2
Well No.: A 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 644 barrels per day
Gas: 5,343,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,892 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,035 psi
Total Depth: 18,308 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,090–18,192 ft.
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-34237
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Airport
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Word, N. (6,990)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles S of Hallettsville
Oil: 25 barrels per day
Gas: 2,075,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,406 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,446 psi
Total Depth: 8,035 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 7,885 ft.
Perforations: 6,725–6,734 ft.