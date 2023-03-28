Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-35260

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: P. Crain Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 633

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35261

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: P. Crain Unit A

Well No.: 9

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 633

Jackson CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-239-33547

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: KD Energy

Lease Name: Maurbro Field /Marg./ Unit No.1

Well No.: 1,429

Field Name: Maurbro

Total Depth: 5,808 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13 miles SE of Edna

Survey Name: Clare, A M, A-12

Acres: 5,529 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37717

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: RT-Neller-Kolo (SA) D6

Well No.: D 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 13,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.77 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13

Acres: 1,414

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37732

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Brown Jenk-Bord USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 972

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37733

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Brown Jenk-Bord USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 972

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37734

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Brown Jenk-Bord USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 972

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37735

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Brown Jenk-Bord USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 972

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37736

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Korth B Unit

Well No.: 27H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Acres: 634.26

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37737

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Korth B Unit

Well No.: 28H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Acres: 634.26

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37738

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Korth B Unit

Well No.: 29H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Acres: 634.26

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37739

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hemby Unit B

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278

Acres: 436

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37742

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hemby Unit B

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278

Acres: 436

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34599

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Cherry C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.04 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Acres: 1,762 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34600

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Cherry D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.04 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Acres: 1,345

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34337

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.

Lease Name: Whistling Straits Redevelopment

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 8,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.98 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Seeley, S, A-60

Acres: 2,036

Wharton CountyDistrict: 3

API No.: 42-481-35487

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Remora Management

Lease Name: Pierce Estates

Well No.: C265

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.16 miles SW of Lane City

Survey Name: Pettus, W, A-51

Acres: 4,488

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34016

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Bumble Bee A

Well No.: 2LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Ijams, B G, A-202

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Pawnee

Oil: 132 barrels per day

Gas: 6,799,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,765 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,612 psi

Total Depth: 19,902 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,322–19,777 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37329

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Kruciak A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,815 barrels per day

Gas: 919,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 696 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16 394 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,621–16,256 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37395

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2

Well No.: A 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 405 barrels per day

Gas: 3,161,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,278 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,015 psi

Total Depth: 18,956 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,920–18,852 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37396

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2

Well No.: A 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 434 barrels per day

Gas: 3,976,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,188 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,799 psi

Total Depth: 18,749 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,198–22,360 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37397

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2

Well No.: A 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 409 barrels per day

Gas: 3,971,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,899 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,990 psi

Total Depth: 17,823 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,094–17,741 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37399

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2

Well No.: A 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 644 barrels per day

Gas: 5,343,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,892 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,035 psi

Total Depth: 18,308 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,090–18,192 ft.

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-34237

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Airport

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Word, N. (6,990)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles S of Hallettsville

Oil: 25 barrels per day

Gas: 2,075,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,406 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,446 psi

Total Depth: 8,035 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 7,885 ft.

Perforations: 6,725–6,734 ft.

