Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34018
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paleo Oil Company
Lease Name: RTC
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pawnee, S. (Luling)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S. of Pawnee
Survey Name: Allen, P A-77
Acres: 116.16
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35158
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Seid B-A-Borch C ULW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Benton, D A-67
Acres: 1,369.16
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35167
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Big Oak B
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10
Acres: 499.93
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-00610
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.
Lease Name: Neuhaus, F.W.
Well No.: 6 L
Field Name: Provident City (Yegua -K-)
Total Depth: 6,508 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW of Provident City
Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377
Acres: 1,515
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34214
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MB Energy
Lease Name: Technik
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 10,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.65 miles N of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Campbell, J, A-6
Acres: 614
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33255
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: River Ranch -A- Williams State U
Well No.: 14
Field Name: Anaqua (3,100)
Total Depth: 3,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-6
Acres: 222.34
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-33827
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Union Gas Operating Company
Lease Name: Watts-Gisler
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Mission Valley, W.(Wilcox 10,600)
Total Depth: 10,160 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Victoria
Survey Name: Strickland, O W, A-292
Acres: 40
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34463
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating
Lease Name: Lacourse Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pridham Lake (Catahoula)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.95 miles W. of Victoria
Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341
Acres: 157.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34492
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co.
Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Palo Alto (6,970)
Total Depth: 7,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria
Survey Name: Castanon, M A, A-146
Acres: 1,798
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34474
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Baird Heirs Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289
Acres: 533.56
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34473
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Baird Heirs Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289
Acres: 533.56
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34475
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Boysen Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289
Acres: 583.34
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33537
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Glacier Grizzly
Well No.: H 02GL
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles NW of La Grange
Survey Name: Green, T, A-191
Acres: 1,363.67
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33538
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Glacier Elk
Well No.: H 01GL
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles NW of La Grange
Survey Name: Green, T, A-191
Acres: 1,073.28
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33539
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Frazier Exploration Partners
Lease Name: Vinklarek
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Cannon (Navarro)
Total Depth: 5,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles NE of Waelder
Survey Name: George, F, A-197
Acres: 704
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35463
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: White Oak Operating Co.
Lease Name: Franz, J. H.
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 3 barrels per day
Gas: 12,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 148 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,655 ft.
Perforations: 5,535–5,544 ft.
