Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34018

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paleo Oil Company

Lease Name: RTC

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pawnee, S. (Luling)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S. of Pawnee

Survey Name: Allen, P A-77

Acres: 116.16

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35158

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Seid B-A-Borch C ULW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Benton, D A-67

Acres: 1,369.16

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35167

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Big Oak B

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10

Acres: 499.93

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-00610

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.

Lease Name: Neuhaus, F.W.

Well No.: 6 L

Field Name: Provident City (Yegua -K-)

Total Depth: 6,508 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW of Provident City

Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377

Acres: 1,515

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34214

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MB Energy

Lease Name: Technik

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 10,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.65 miles N of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Campbell, J, A-6

Acres: 614

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33255

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: River Ranch -A- Williams State U

Well No.: 14

Field Name: Anaqua (3,100)

Total Depth: 3,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-6

Acres: 222.34

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-33827

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Union Gas Operating Company

Lease Name: Watts-Gisler

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Mission Valley, W.(Wilcox 10,600)

Total Depth: 10,160 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Victoria

Survey Name: Strickland, O W, A-292

Acres: 40

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34463

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating

Lease Name: Lacourse Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pridham Lake (Catahoula)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.95 miles W. of Victoria

Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341

Acres: 157.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34492

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co.

Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Palo Alto (6,970)

Total Depth: 7,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria

Survey Name: Castanon, M A, A-146

Acres: 1,798

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34474

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Baird Heirs Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289

Acres: 533.56

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34473

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Baird Heirs Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289

Acres: 533.56

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34475

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Boysen Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289

Acres: 583.34

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33537

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Glacier Grizzly

Well No.: H 02GL

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles NW of La Grange

Survey Name: Green, T, A-191

Acres: 1,363.67

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33538

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Glacier Elk

Well No.: H 01GL

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles NW of La Grange

Survey Name: Green, T, A-191

Acres: 1,073.28

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33539

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Frazier Exploration Partners

Lease Name: Vinklarek

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Cannon (Navarro)

Total Depth: 5,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles NE of Waelder

Survey Name: George, F, A-197

Acres: 704

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35463

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: White Oak Operating Co.

Lease Name: Franz, J. H.

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 3 barrels per day

Gas: 12,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 148 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,655 ft.

Perforations: 5,535–5,544 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.