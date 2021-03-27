Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34327

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Vandenberge & Hill

Well No.: 48

Field Name: Placedo, East (5500 A)

Total Depth: 7,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Placedo

Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5

Acres: 719.49

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37150

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 400

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37151

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 400

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37121

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.

Lease Name: Moy North

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 12,700

Direction and Miles: 1 miles SE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Poitevent, J/Ammons, H R, A-379

Acres: 88.41

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37152

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101

Acres: 1,363.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37153

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101

Acres: 1,363.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34467

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hughes Legacy

Lease Name: Keeran Ranch

Well No.: 1D

Field Name: Keeran, North (4700)

Total Depth: 5,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NE of Placedo

Survey Name: De Leon, A-74

Acres: 128.12

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31923

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Gulftex Energy,

Lease Name: Lambert, Mary F., ‘EA’

Well No.: A 10

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5900 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,950 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398

Acres: 122.92

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33948

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hughes Legacy

Lease Name: Weber

Well No.: 1D

Field Name: Stewart

Total Depth: 5,450 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SE of Ganado

Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75

Acres: 375.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-32283

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Jura Energy Operating

Lease Name: Gordin Estate

Well No.: 33

Field Name: La Ward, North

Total Depth: 7,150 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-130

Acres: 1,026.75

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33946

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Jura Energy Operating

Lease Name: Gordin Estate

Well No.: 39

Field Name: La Ward, North

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-131

Acres: 1,026.75

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33947

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Jura Energy Operating

Lease Name: Gordin Estate

Well No.: 40

Field Name: La Ward, North

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-130

Acres: 1,026.75

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-32699

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Jura Energy Operating

Lease Name: Gordin Estate

Well No.: 37

Field Name: La Ward, North

Total Depth: 7,107

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-132

Acres: 1,026.75

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34458

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co.Lease Name: Lentz

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eloise (6760)

Survey Name: Burnett, W D, A-60

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Placedo

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 902,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,925 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,815 psi

Total Depth: 7,300 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,981 ft.

Perforations: 6,886 ft.–6,892 ft.

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34262

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Charro Operating

Lease Name: Clarkson

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Tejas (Frio 4450)

Survey Name: O’Donnell, M, A-30

Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles NW of Refugio

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 217,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 575 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 865 psi

Total Depth: 5,650 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,730 ft.

Perforations: 4,422 ft.–4,434 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36935

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Rockhopper K

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burnett, W D, A-60

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,581 barrels per day

Gas: 869,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 891 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,677 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,162 ft.–22,591 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36983

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Petoskey G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Eubanks, J T, A-107

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 980 barrels per day

Gas: 771,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,133 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,188 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,408 ft.–20,105 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36981

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Petoskey E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Eubanks, J T, A-107

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,104 barrels per day

Gas: 817,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 897 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,095 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,390 ft.–18,689 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36980

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Petoskey D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Eubanks, J T, A-107

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,382 barrels per day

Gas: 865,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,157 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,051 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,399 ft.–18,689 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36982

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Petoskey F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Eubanks, J T, A-107

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,184 barrels per day

Gas: 849,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,042 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,153 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,407 ft.–20,071 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36934

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Rockhopper J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burnett, W D, A-60

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,827 barrels per day

Gas: 860,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,160 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,559 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,063 ft.–22,477 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32723

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Lambert, M. F.

Well No.: 213

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5900 Sand)

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 2 barrels per day

Gas: 10,000,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,311 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,980 ft.

Perforations: 5,865 ft.–5,870 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31665

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company,

Lease Name: OConnor, Dennis, Etal -L-

Well No.: L 56

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 16 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 2 barrels per day

Gas: 87,500,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,200 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,650 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,478 ft.

Perforations: 4,468 ft.–4,473 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34145

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Southern Bock A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, J C, A-540

Direction and Miles: 3.57 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 2,168 barrels per day

Gas: 779,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,671 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,593 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,020 ft.–18,401 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34146

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Southern Bock B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, J C, A-540

Direction and Miles: 3.57 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 1,763 barrels per day

Gas: 871,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,612 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,927 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,386 ft.–20,735 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33493

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ramtex Energy

Lease Name: Ranger

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: Burnham, W O, A-124

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Ellinger

Oil: 725 barrels per day

Gas: 13,337,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,600 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,672 psi

Total Depth: 19,708 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,600 ft.

Perforations: 13,952 ft.–19,597 ft.

