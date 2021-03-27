Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34327
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Vandenberge & Hill
Well No.: 48
Field Name: Placedo, East (5500 A)
Total Depth: 7,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Placedo
Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5
Acres: 719.49
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37150
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 400
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37151
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 400
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37121
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.
Lease Name: Moy North
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 12,700
Direction and Miles: 1 miles SE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Poitevent, J/Ammons, H R, A-379
Acres: 88.41
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37152
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101
Acres: 1,363.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37153
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101
Acres: 1,363.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34467
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hughes Legacy
Lease Name: Keeran Ranch
Well No.: 1D
Field Name: Keeran, North (4700)
Total Depth: 5,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NE of Placedo
Survey Name: De Leon, A-74
Acres: 128.12
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31923
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Gulftex Energy,
Lease Name: Lambert, Mary F., ‘EA’
Well No.: A 10
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5900 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,950 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398
Acres: 122.92
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33948
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hughes Legacy
Lease Name: Weber
Well No.: 1D
Field Name: Stewart
Total Depth: 5,450 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SE of Ganado
Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75
Acres: 375.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-32283
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Jura Energy Operating
Lease Name: Gordin Estate
Well No.: 33
Field Name: La Ward, North
Total Depth: 7,150 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-130
Acres: 1,026.75
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33946
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Jura Energy Operating
Lease Name: Gordin Estate
Well No.: 39
Field Name: La Ward, North
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-131
Acres: 1,026.75
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33947
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Jura Energy Operating
Lease Name: Gordin Estate
Well No.: 40
Field Name: La Ward, North
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-130
Acres: 1,026.75
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-32699
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Jura Energy Operating
Lease Name: Gordin Estate
Well No.: 37
Field Name: La Ward, North
Total Depth: 7,107
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-132
Acres: 1,026.75
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34458
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co.Lease Name: Lentz
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eloise (6760)
Survey Name: Burnett, W D, A-60
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Placedo
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 902,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,925 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,815 psi
Total Depth: 7,300 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,981 ft.
Perforations: 6,886 ft.–6,892 ft.
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34262
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Charro Operating
Lease Name: Clarkson
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Tejas (Frio 4450)
Survey Name: O’Donnell, M, A-30
Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles NW of Refugio
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 217,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 575 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 865 psi
Total Depth: 5,650 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,730 ft.
Perforations: 4,422 ft.–4,434 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36935
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Rockhopper K
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burnett, W D, A-60
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,581 barrels per day
Gas: 869,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 891 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,677 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,162 ft.–22,591 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36983
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Petoskey G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Eubanks, J T, A-107
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 980 barrels per day
Gas: 771,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,133 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,188 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,408 ft.–20,105 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36981
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Petoskey E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Eubanks, J T, A-107
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,104 barrels per day
Gas: 817,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 897 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,095 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,390 ft.–18,689 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36980
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Petoskey D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Eubanks, J T, A-107
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,382 barrels per day
Gas: 865,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,157 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,051 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,399 ft.–18,689 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36982
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Petoskey F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Eubanks, J T, A-107
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,184 barrels per day
Gas: 849,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,042 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,153 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,407 ft.–20,071 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36934
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Rockhopper J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burnett, W D, A-60
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,827 barrels per day
Gas: 860,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,160 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,559 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,063 ft.–22,477 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32723
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Lambert, M. F.
Well No.: 213
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5900 Sand)
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 2 barrels per day
Gas: 10,000,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,311 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,980 ft.
Perforations: 5,865 ft.–5,870 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31665
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company,
Lease Name: OConnor, Dennis, Etal -L-
Well No.: L 56
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 16 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 2 barrels per day
Gas: 87,500,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,200 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,650 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,478 ft.
Perforations: 4,468 ft.–4,473 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34145
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Southern Bock A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, J C, A-540
Direction and Miles: 3.57 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 2,168 barrels per day
Gas: 779,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,671 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,593 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,020 ft.–18,401 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34146
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Southern Bock B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, J C, A-540
Direction and Miles: 3.57 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 1,763 barrels per day
Gas: 871,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,612 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,927 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,386 ft.–20,735 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33493
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ramtex Energy
Lease Name: Ranger
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: Burnham, W O, A-124
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Ellinger
Oil: 725 barrels per day
Gas: 13,337,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,600 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,672 psi
Total Depth: 19,708 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,600 ft.
Perforations: 13,952 ft.–19,597 ft.
