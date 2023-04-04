Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35267
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Wagner B
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Ross, J, A-413
Acres: 607
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35268
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Wagner B
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Ross, J, A-413
Acres: 607
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35269
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Wagner B
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Ross, J, A-413
Acres: 607
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37711
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: RT-Slaughter-Marler (SA) D4
Well No.: D 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 13,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13
Acres: 1,530
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37712
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: RT-Slaughter-Marler (SA) D5
Well No.: D 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 13,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13
Acres: 1,530
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37727
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: RT-Slaughter (SA) D3
Well No.: D 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 13,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13
Acres: 1,408
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37743
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281
Acres: 414
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37744
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281
Acres: 414
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37745
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281
Acres: 414
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37746
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281
Acres: 414
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37747
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281
Acres: 414
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37748
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit
Well No.: 108H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281
Acres: 414
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37749
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit
Well No.: 110H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281
Acres: 414
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37750
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Olinick Unit A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 471.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37751
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Olinick Unit A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 471.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37752
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Olinick Unit A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 471.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37753
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Olinick Unit A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 471.58
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34258
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Trio Consulting & Management
Lease Name: Ziegler 'B'
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Davis, J C, A-13
Acres: 410
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33222
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor
Well No.: 89
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Acres: 5,251
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34593
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Oberon B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.92 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Mason, C, A-336
Acres: 1,655
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34601
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Canyonlands A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.3 miles E of Smiley
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Acres: 1514
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34602
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Canyonlands B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.3 miles E of Smiley
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Acres: 1,008
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34603
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Canyonlands C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.3 miles E of Smiley
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Acres: 1,008
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33576
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Bristlecone B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.18 miles S of Flatonia
Survey Name: Cottle, G W, A-35
Acres: 1,926
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33577
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Bristlecone C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.18 miles S of Flatonia
Survey Name: Cottle, G W, A-35
Acres: 1,926
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34023
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hydrocarbon Operating
Lease Name: Looney Gas Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Theis South(Slick First)
Survey Name: W Simms, A-299
Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles NW of Bee
Oil: 72 barrels per day
Gas: 1,456,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,371 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,087 psi
Total Depth: 9,751 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 9,730 ft.
Perforations: 9,484–9,511 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35151
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Big Oak B
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W Simms, A-299
Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles NW of Bee
Oil: 1,089 barrels per day
Gas: 3,560,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,725 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,871 psi
Total Depth: 19,326 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,313 ft.
Perforations: 13,152 –18,262 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35193
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Guevara A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 1,253 barrels per day
Gas: 6,364,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,603 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,343 psi
Total Depth: 19,219 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,152 ft.
Perforations: 13,367–19,105 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35194
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Steinmann A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 903 barrels per day
Gas: 6,341,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,740 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,068 psi
Total Depth: 19,588 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,524 ft.
Perforations: 13,381 –19,478 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35195
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Sheppard A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 953 barrels per day
Gas: 8,041,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,065 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7934 psi
Total Depth: 19,205 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,114 ft.
Perforations: 13,405–19,070 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35196
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Jacobs A-Boysen A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10
Direction and Miles: 7.8 miles S of Yoakum
Oil: 1,617 barrels per day
Gas: 5,701,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,250 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,575 psi
Total Depth: 20,133 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 20,063 ft.
Perforations: 13,136–20,013 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37288
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.1
Well No.: G 32H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68
Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,106 barrels per day
Gas: 1,071,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 41/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 654 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 10,708 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 10,158 ft.
Perforations: 10,823–15,924 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37332
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.2
Well No.: G 33H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68
Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,096 barrels per day
Gas: 976,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 662 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,050 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,800 –16,901 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37333
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.3
Well No.: G 34H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68
Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,226 barrels per day
Gas: 1,238,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 41/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 685 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,923 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,847 –16,768 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37334
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.4
Well No.: G 35H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68
Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 859 barrels per day
Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 41/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 587 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,926 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,030–16,771 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37507
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Anzaldua Oxford Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Martinez, L, A-196
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,310 barrels per day
Gas: 716,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,892 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,870 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,546 –17,857 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37508
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Anzaldua Oxford Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Martinez, L, A-196
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,081 barrels per day
Gas: 486,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,562 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,260 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,287 – 17,250 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37624
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,055 barrels per day
Gas: 940,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1.25
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,523 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,580–15,513 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37625
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 23H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 934 barrels per day
Gas: 810,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,655 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,686 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,541–15,676 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34226
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Matrix Petroleum
Lease Name: Trinity Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Daniels, W, A-11
Direction and Miles: 4.82 miles SE of Moulton
Oil: 209 barrels per day
Gas: 433,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 2,2856 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 22,750 ft.
Perforations: 12,673–22,652 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33222
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor
Well No.: 89
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 1 barrel per day
Gas: 2,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 320 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,900 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,580 ft.
Perforations: 4,449-4,453 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33295
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor
Well No.: 100
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 135 barrel per day
Gas: 65,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 665 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,918 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,481 ft.
Perforations: 4,476–4,479 ft.