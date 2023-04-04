Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

 

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35267

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Wagner B

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Ross, J, A-413

Acres: 607

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35268

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Wagner B

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Ross, J, A-413

Acres: 607

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35269

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Wagner B

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Ross, J, A-413

Acres: 607

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37711

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: RT-Slaughter-Marler (SA) D4

Well No.: D 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 13,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13

Acres: 1,530

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37712

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: RT-Slaughter-Marler (SA) D5

Well No.: D 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 13,600 ft. 

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13

Acres: 1,530

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37727

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: RT-Slaughter (SA) D3

Well No.: D 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 13,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13

Acres: 1,408

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37743

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281

Acres: 414

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37744

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281

Acres: 414

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37745

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281

Acres: 414

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37746

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281

Acres: 414

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37747

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281

Acres: 414

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37748

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit

Well No.: 108H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281

Acres: 414

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37749

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Soundgarden Unit

Well No.: 110H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Twomey, W, A-281

Acres: 414

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37750

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Olinick Unit A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 471.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37751

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Olinick Unit A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 471.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37752

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Olinick Unit A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 471.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37753

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Olinick Unit A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 471.58

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34258

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Trio Consulting & Management

Lease Name: Ziegler 'B'

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Davis, J C, A-13

Acres: 410

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33222

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor

Well No.: 89

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Acres: 5,251

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34593

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Oberon B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft. 

Direction and Miles: 6.92 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Mason, C, A-336

Acres: 1,655

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34601

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Canyonlands A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.3 miles E of Smiley

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Acres: 1514

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34602

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Canyonlands B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.3 miles E of Smiley

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Acres: 1,008

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34603

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Canyonlands C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.3 miles E of Smiley

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Acres: 1,008

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33576

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Bristlecone B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.18 miles S of Flatonia

Survey Name: Cottle, G W, A-35

Acres: 1,926

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33577

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Bristlecone C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.18 miles S of Flatonia

Survey Name: Cottle, G W, A-35

Acres: 1,926

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

 Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34023

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hydrocarbon Operating

Lease Name: Looney Gas Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Theis South(Slick First)

Survey Name: W Simms, A-299

Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles NW of Bee

Oil: 72 barrels per day

Gas: 1,456,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,371 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,087 psi

Total Depth: 9,751 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 9,730 ft.

Perforations: 9,484–9,511 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35151

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Big Oak B

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W Simms, A-299

Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles NW of Bee

Oil: 1,089 barrels per day

Gas: 3,560,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,725 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,871 psi

Total Depth: 19,326 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,313 ft.

Perforations: 13,152 –18,262 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35193

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Guevara A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 1,253 barrels per day

Gas: 6,364,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,603 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,343 psi

Total Depth: 19,219 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,152 ft.

Perforations: 13,367–19,105 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35194

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Steinmann A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 903 barrels per day

Gas: 6,341,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,740 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,068 psi

Total Depth: 19,588 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,524 ft.

Perforations: 13,381 –19,478 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35195

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Sheppard A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 953 barrels per day

Gas: 8,041,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,065 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7934 psi

Total Depth: 19,205 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,114 ft.

Perforations: 13,405–19,070 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35196

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Jacobs A-Boysen A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10

Direction and Miles: 7.8 miles S of Yoakum

Oil: 1,617 barrels per day

Gas: 5,701,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,250 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,575 psi

Total Depth: 20,133 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 20,063 ft.

Perforations: 13,136–20,013 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37288

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.1

Well No.: G 32H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68

Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,106 barrels per day

Gas: 1,071,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 41/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 654 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 10,708 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 10,158 ft.

Perforations: 10,823–15,924 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37332

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.2

Well No.: G 33H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68

Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,096 barrels per day

Gas: 976,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 662 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,050 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,800 –16,901 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37333

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.3

Well No.: G 34H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68

Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,226 barrels per day

Gas: 1,238,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 41/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 685 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,923 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,847 –16,768 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37334

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.4

Well No.: G 35H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68

Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 859 barrels per day

Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 41/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 587 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,926 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,030–16,771 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37507

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Anzaldua Oxford Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Martinez, L, A-196

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,310 barrels per day

Gas: 716,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,892 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,870 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,546 –17,857 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37508

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Anzaldua Oxford Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Martinez, L, A-196

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,081 barrels per day

Gas: 486,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,562 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,260 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,287 – 17,250 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37624

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,055 barrels per day

Gas: 940,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1.25

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,523 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,580–15,513 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37625

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 23H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 934 barrels per day

Gas: 810,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,655 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,686 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,541–15,676 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34226

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Matrix Petroleum

Lease Name: Trinity Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Daniels, W, A-11

Direction and Miles: 4.82 miles SE of Moulton

Oil: 209 barrels per day

Gas: 433,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 2,2856 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 22,750 ft.

Perforations: 12,673–22,652 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33222

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor

Well No.: 89

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 1 barrel per day

Gas: 2,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 320 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,900 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,580 ft.

Perforations: 4,449-4,453 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33295

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor

Well No.: 100

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 135 barrel per day

Gas: 65,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 665 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,918 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,481 ft.

Perforations: 4,476–4,479 ft.

Tags