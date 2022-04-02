Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35161
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Jahn Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Acres: 603.75
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35164
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Jahn Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Acres: 603.75
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35165
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Gunn-Weigelt USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N of Westhoff
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12
Acres: 671.44
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35166
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Jahn Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Acres: 603.75
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35168
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Wright Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I RR CO/Martin, R E, A-532
Acres: 299.91
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35169
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Wright Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I RR CO/Martin, R E, A-532
Acres: 299.91
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35170
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Wright Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I RR CO/Martin, R E, A-532
Acres: 299.91
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35171
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Wright Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I RR CO/Martin, R E, A-532
Acres: 299.91
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35172
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Wright Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I RR CO/Martin, R E, A-532
Acres: 299.91
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37407
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Mangione 01
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 20,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 548.77
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37408
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Mangione 01
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 20,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 548.77
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37409
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Mangione 01
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 20,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 548.77
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37410
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Mangione 01
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 20,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 548.77
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37444
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Dogherty-Jauer A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 712.49
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35070
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.
Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff
Oil: 1,092 barrels per day
Gas: 8,921,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7500 psi
Total Depth: 20,812 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 20,736 ft.
Perforations: 13,632–20,678 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35071
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.
Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff
Oil: 1,070 barrels per day
Gas: 9,424,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7500 psi
Total Depth: 20,662 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 20,578 ft.
Perforations: 13,370–20,520 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35072
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.
Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff
Oil: 1,070 barrels per day
Gas: 9,424,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7500 psi
Total Depth: 22,797 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 22,720 ft.
Perforations: 13,467–22,666 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35073
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.
Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 4
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff
Oil: 1,110 barrels per day
Gas: 12,442,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7500 psi
Total Depth: 22,994 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 22,925 ft.
Perforations: 13,569–22,872 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35074
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.
Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 5
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff
Oil: 1,095 barrels per day
Gas: 12,599,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7500 psi
Total Depth: 22,960 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 22,882 ft.
Perforations: 13,633–22,823 ft.
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34267
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Raven Forest Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Worley
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM Cons.)
Survey Name: Callihan, H T, A-80
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SE of Weesache
Oil: 45 barrels per day
Gas: 74,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 206 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,600 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 4,405–4,417 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37003
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Greaves A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,289 barrels per day
Gas: 1,800,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1401 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,809 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,950–17,738 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37004
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Greaves A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,993 barrels per day
Gas: 1,488,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1236 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,432 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,975–17,363 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37006
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Greaves A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,173 barrels per day
Gas: 1,584,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1236 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,347 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,960–17,276 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37007
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Greaves A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,045 barrels per day
Gas: 1,584,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1419 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,559 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,135–17,487 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37260
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Berdie Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,663 barrels per day
Gas: 1,950,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1030 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,390 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,961–16,358 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37261
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Berdie Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 757 barrels per day
Gas: 882,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 643 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,798 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,382–15,766 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37297
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Medina-Jonas Unit A
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1621.4 barrels per day
Gas: 767,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2208 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,189 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,779–18,174 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37298
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rodriguez-Trial Unit
Well No.: 503H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1373 barrels per day
Gas: 518,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2085.92 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,023 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,625–17,012 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37299
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rodriguez-Trial Unit
Well No.: 504H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1228 barrels per day
Gas: 462,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,947 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,041 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,624–16,997 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34200
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Modern Exploration, Inc.
Lease Name: Grover
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Daniels, W, A-11
Direction and Miles: 5.14 miles W of Moulton
Oil: 500 barrels per day
Gas: 899,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,437 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,684 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,662 ft.
Perforations: 12,551–21,463 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34483
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Malik-Sklar
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles SW of Placedo
Oil: 425 barrels per day
Gas: 550,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 210 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,499 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,629–7,499 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34485
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Cortez-Wheless
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382
Direction and Miles: 0.6 miles SE of Placedo
Oil: 655 barrels per day
Gas: 948,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 289 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,334 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,362–7,334 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34489
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Schneider-Buhler
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290
Direction and Miles: 1 miles NE of Placedo
Oil: 492 barrels per day
Gas: 313,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 105 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,680 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,806–7,680 ft.
