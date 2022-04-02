Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35161

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Jahn Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Acres: 603.75

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35164

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Jahn Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Acres: 603.75

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35165

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Gunn-Weigelt USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N of Westhoff

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12

Acres: 671.44

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35166

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Jahn Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Acres: 603.75

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35168

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Wright Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I RR CO/Martin, R E, A-532

Acres: 299.91

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35169

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Wright Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I RR CO/Martin, R E, A-532

Acres: 299.91

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35170

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Wright Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I RR CO/Martin, R E, A-532

Acres: 299.91

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35171

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Wright Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I RR CO/Martin, R E, A-532

Acres: 299.91

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35172

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Wright Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I RR CO/Martin, R E, A-532

Acres: 299.91

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37407

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Mangione 01

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 20,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 548.77

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37408

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Mangione 01

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 20,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 548.77

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37409

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Mangione 01

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 20,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 548.77

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37410

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Mangione 01

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 20,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 548.77

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37444

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Dogherty-Jauer A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 712.49

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35070

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.

Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff

Oil: 1,092 barrels per day

Gas: 8,921,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7500 psi

Total Depth: 20,812 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 20,736 ft.

Perforations: 13,632–20,678 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35071

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.

Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff

Oil: 1,070 barrels per day

Gas: 9,424,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7500 psi

Total Depth: 20,662 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 20,578 ft.

Perforations: 13,370–20,520 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35072

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.

Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff

Oil: 1,070 barrels per day

Gas: 9,424,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7500 psi

Total Depth: 22,797 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 22,720 ft.

Perforations: 13,467–22,666 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35073

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.

Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 4

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff

Oil: 1,110 barrels per day

Gas: 12,442,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7500 psi

Total Depth: 22,994 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 22,925 ft.

Perforations: 13,569–22,872 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35074

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.

Lease Name: Hodge A — Lane B SA 5

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Direction and Miles: 5.18 miles SE of Westhoff

Oil: 1,095 barrels per day

Gas: 12,599,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7500 psi

Total Depth: 22,960 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 22,882 ft.

Perforations: 13,633–22,823 ft.

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34267

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Raven Forest Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Worley

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM Cons.)

Survey Name: Callihan, H T, A-80

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SE of Weesache

Oil: 45 barrels per day

Gas: 74,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 206 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,600 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 4,405–4,417 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37003

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Greaves A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,289 barrels per day

Gas: 1,800,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1401 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,809 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,950–17,738 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37004

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Greaves A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,993 barrels per day

Gas: 1,488,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1236 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,432 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,975–17,363 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37006

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Greaves A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,173 barrels per day

Gas: 1,584,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1236 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,347 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,960–17,276 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37007

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Greaves A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,045 barrels per day

Gas: 1,584,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1419 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,559 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,135–17,487 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37260

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Berdie Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,663 barrels per day

Gas: 1,950,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1030 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,390 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,961–16,358 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37261

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Berdie Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 757 barrels per day

Gas: 882,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 643 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,798 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,382–15,766 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37297

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Medina-Jonas Unit A

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1621.4 barrels per day

Gas: 767,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2208 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,189 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,779–18,174 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37298

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rodriguez-Trial Unit

Well No.: 503H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1373 barrels per day

Gas: 518,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2085.92 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,023 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,625–17,012 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37299

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rodriguez-Trial Unit

Well No.: 504H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1228 barrels per day

Gas: 462,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,947 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,041 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,624–16,997 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34200

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Modern Exploration, Inc.

Lease Name: Grover

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Daniels, W, A-11

Direction and Miles: 5.14 miles W of Moulton

Oil: 500 barrels per day

Gas: 899,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,437 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,684 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,662 ft.

Perforations: 12,551–21,463 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34483

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Malik-Sklar

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles SW of Placedo

Oil: 425 barrels per day

Gas: 550,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 210 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,499 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,629–7,499 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34485

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Cortez-Wheless

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382

Direction and Miles: 0.6 miles SE of Placedo

Oil: 655 barrels per day

Gas: 948,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 289 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,334 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,362–7,334 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34489

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Schneider-Buhler

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290

Direction and Miles: 1 miles NE of Placedo

Oil: 492 barrels per day

Gas: 313,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 105 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,680 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,806–7,680 ft.

