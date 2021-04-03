Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37164
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 419.75
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35177
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Matte Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162
Acres: 266.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35178
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Matte Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162
Acres: 266.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37161
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 400
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37162
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 400
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37163
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: TMK Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 400
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01422
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: M. F. Lambert
Well No.: 25
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5200, East)
Total Depth: 5,901 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-396
Acres: 2,426.19
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33538
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit1
Well No.: 17
Field Name: West Ranch, South (Frio 5,960)
Total Depth: 8,317 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Acres: 793.06
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00556
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Heard, Claude E. ET AL
Well No.: 3G
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,900 SAND)
Total Depth: 5,980 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298
Acres: 759.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33229
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD. Unit
Well No.: Q122
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Hewitson, J SR, A-35
Acres: 14,500
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33230
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD. Unit
Well No.: Q123
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Hewitson, J SR, A-35
Acres: 14,500
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33231
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD. Unit
Well No.: Q124
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 6,200
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Hewitson, J SR, A-35
Acres: 14,500
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33228
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kebo Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Wood River Ranch ‘B’
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Woodsboro
Total Depth: 7,200
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NE of Woodsboro
Survey Name: Refugio, Town Of, A-345
Acres: 340
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37158
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Challenger AC Unit A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 498.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37159
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Challenger AC Unit A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 498.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37160
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Challenger Unit B-A AC SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 943.49
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37122
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Bellah Patton Wilson PSA C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Acres: 1,295.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37143
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Bellah Patton Wilson PSA B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Acres: 1,295.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37145
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Bellah Patton Wilson PSA A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Acres: 1,295.05
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31811
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Dennis O’Connor ET AL -L-
Well No.: L 58
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 SAND)
Total Depth: 4,525
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 2,621
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37156
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Acres: 1,363.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37157
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Acres: 1,363.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37154
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Acres: 1,363.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37155
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Acres: 1,363.13
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36978
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rippstein-Gotthardt Unit
Well No.: 505H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,018.80 barrels per day
Gas: 574,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,520.42 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,390 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,823–17,370 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36979
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rippstein-Gotthardt Unit
Well No.: 504H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,119.86 barrels per day
Gas: 515,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,182.63 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,940 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,857–17,924 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36909
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: S.Busselman-R.Mikkelson SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,139.13 barrels per day
Gas: 715,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,779.50 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,819 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,033–16,799 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.