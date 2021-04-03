Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37164

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 419.75

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35177

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Matte Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162

Acres: 266.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35178

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Matte Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-162

Acres: 266.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37161

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 400

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37162

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 400

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37163

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: TMK Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 400

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01422

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: M. F. Lambert

Well No.: 25

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5200, East)

Total Depth: 5,901 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-396

Acres: 2,426.19

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33538

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit1

Well No.: 17

Field Name: West Ranch, South (Frio 5,960)

Total Depth: 8,317 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Acres: 793.06

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00556

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Heard, Claude E. ET AL

Well No.: 3G

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,900 SAND)

Total Depth: 5,980 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298

Acres: 759.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33229

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD. Unit

Well No.: Q122

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Hewitson, J SR, A-35

Acres: 14,500

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33230

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD. Unit

Well No.: Q123

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Hewitson, J SR, A-35

Acres: 14,500

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33231

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD. Unit

Well No.: Q124

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 6,200

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Hewitson, J SR, A-35

Acres: 14,500

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33228

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kebo Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Wood River Ranch ‘B’

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Woodsboro

Total Depth: 7,200

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NE of Woodsboro

Survey Name: Refugio, Town Of, A-345

Acres: 340

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37158

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Challenger AC Unit A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 498.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37159

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Challenger AC Unit A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 498.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37160

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Challenger Unit B-A AC SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 943.49

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37122

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Bellah Patton Wilson PSA C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Acres: 1,295.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37143

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Bellah Patton Wilson PSA B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Acres: 1,295.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37145

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Bellah Patton Wilson PSA A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Acres: 1,295.05

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31811

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Dennis O’Connor ET AL -L-

Well No.: L 58

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 SAND)

Total Depth: 4,525

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 2,621

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37156

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Acres: 1,363.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37157

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Acres: 1,363.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37154

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Acres: 1,363.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37155

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Acres: 1,363.13

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36978

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rippstein-Gotthardt Unit

Well No.: 505H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,018.80 barrels per day

Gas: 574,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,520.42 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,390 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,823–17,370 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36979

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rippstein-Gotthardt Unit

Well No.: 504H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,119.86 barrels per day

Gas: 515,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,182.63 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,940 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,857–17,924 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36909

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: S.Busselman-R.Mikkelson SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,139.13 barrels per day

Gas: 715,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,779.50 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,819 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,033–16,799 ft.

