Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-34441

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G

Lease Name: P. Crain Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,914 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 633

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34444

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: P. Crain Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,853 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 633

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35253

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Muir D

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35254

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Muir D

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35255

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Muir D

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35256

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Muir D

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35257

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Muir D

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35258

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Muir D

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35259

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Muir D

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Acres: 704

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37710

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Fox-Fitch SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 1,279

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37722

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Franke-Makowski SA A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Acres: 536

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37723

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Franke-Makowski SA B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Acres: 536

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37725

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Franke-Makowski SA C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Acres: 536

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37728

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: A. Greaves B-L. Dove A SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles NW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 727

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37729

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Children Weston-Mobil A SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,119

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-34256

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Titan A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.01 miles S of Moulton

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Acres: 1,874

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34257

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Titan C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.01 miles S of Moulton

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Acres: 1,874

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31883

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Ira Heard ‘A’

Well No.: 18

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,400)

Total Depth: 7,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Maria J. Ximenes, A-324

Acres: 106

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32675

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) Fld. Unit

Well No.: 3,118Q

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: Thos H. Webb, A-298

Acres: 14,500 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33008

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio

Well No.: 26

Field Name: Refugio-Fox (6,300 A)

Total Depth: 7,416 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Refugio, Town of, A-345

Acres: 2,164.94

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33263

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson, Et Al ‘A’

Well No.: A 15

Field Name: Fagan (5,830)

Total Depth: 6,415 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Fagan, J, A-27

Acres: 1,781

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33273

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson Et Al ‘A’

Well No.: A 16

Field Name: Fagan (5,830)

Total Depth: 6,427ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Fagan, J, A-27

Acres: 1,781

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33300

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Dennis O’Connor Et Al -L-

Well No.: L 98

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15.2 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 2,621

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33301

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. — O’Connor

Well No.: 116

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407

Acres: 1,136.28

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Oil and Gas Completions

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35159

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: WFR

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 1,887 barrels per day

Gas: 7,090,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,000 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,300 psi

Total Depth: 16,082 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,872–21,728 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35237

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprise

Lease Name: McCabe Etal GU

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Survey Name: R. Lehmkahl, A-307

Direction and Miles: 6.22 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 305 barrels per day

Gas: 1,624,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,299 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,857 psi

Total Depth: 10,800 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 10,705 ft.

Perforations: 10,442–10,482 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37386

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Bumble Bee

Well No.: 2LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hearst, G, A-141

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S of Pawnee

Oil: 240 barrels per day

Gas: 5,251,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,689 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,665 psi

Total Depth: 17,830 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,535–16,648 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37393

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Bumble Bee A

Well No.: 1LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hearst, G, A-141

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S of Pawnee

Oil: 223 barrels per day

Gas: 6,855,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,510 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,625 psi

Total Depth: 20,085 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,481–24,548 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37475

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Easley Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 847 barrels per day

Gas: 4,943,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,279 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,587 psi

Total Depth: 20,510 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,705–20,494 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37482

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Dullye 01

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,549 barrels per day

Gas: 7,845,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,069 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,560 psi

Total Depth: 17,947 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,441–17,867 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37483

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,105 barrels per day

Gas: 5,101,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,157 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,749 psi

Total Depth: 19,085 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,426–19,011 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37484

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,212 barrels per day

Gas: 6,329,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,783 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,405 psi

Total Depth: 18,929 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,483–18,846 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37485

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,226 barrels per day

Gas: 6,368,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,796 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,930 psi

Total Depth: 18,797 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,438–18,712 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37486

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,317 barrels per day

Gas: 5,547,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,700 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,452 psi

Total Depth: 18,662 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,462–18,579 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37487

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 AC

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,066 barrels per day

Gas: 4,474,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,943 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,215 psi

Total Depth: 17,530 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,246–17,452 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37488

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,490 barrels per day

Gas: 7,537,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,094 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,292 psi

Total Depth: 18,387 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,383–18,309 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37489

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 7,492 barrels per day

Gas: 1,421,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,983 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,385 psi

Total Depth: 18,224 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,427–18,147 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37494

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 856 barrels per day

Gas: 3,046,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,179 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,879 psi

Total Depth: 18,381 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,149–18,305 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37550

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sulcata H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 630 barrels per day

Gas: 384,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 669 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,632 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,974–18,632 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37551

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sulcata J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 986 barrels per day

Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 762 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,551 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,858–18,551 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34231

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Charon A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Direction and Miles: 3.25 miles NE of Moulton

Oil: 919 barrels per day

Gas: 438,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 128/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,584 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,483 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,919–18,297 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34232

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Charon B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Direction and Miles: 3.25 miles NE of Moulton

Oil: 1,507 barrels per day

Gas: 740,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 128/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,792 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,551 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,957–18,357 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34493

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Munson Ranch

Well No.: 24H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Torry, J F, A-459

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles E of Gonzales

Oil: 1,429 barrels per day

Gas: 203,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 90/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 926 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,750 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,645–20,561 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34523

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arches E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NE of Cost

Oil: 1,074 barrels per day

Gas: 1,392,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 785 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,828 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,332–21,828 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34524

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arches F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NE of Cost

Oil: 1,228 barrels per day

Gas: 1,560,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 826 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,388 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,384–20,388 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34525

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arches G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,378 barrels per day

Gas: 1,968,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,968 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,301–21,968 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34526

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arches H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 911 barrels per day

Gas: 1,488,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 449 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,577 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,426–18,669 ft.

Tags