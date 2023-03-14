Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-34441
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G
Lease Name: P. Crain Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,914 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 633
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34444
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: P. Crain Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,853 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 633
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35253
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Muir D
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35254
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Muir D
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35255
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Muir D
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35256
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Muir D
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35257
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Muir D
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35258
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Muir D
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35259
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Muir D
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SW of Hochheim
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Acres: 704
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37710
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Fox-Fitch SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 1,279
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37722
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Franke-Makowski SA A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Acres: 536
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37723
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Franke-Makowski SA B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Acres: 536
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37725
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Franke-Makowski SA C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Acres: 536
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37728
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: A. Greaves B-L. Dove A SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles NW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 727
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37729
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Children Weston-Mobil A SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,119
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-34256
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Titan A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.01 miles S of Moulton
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Acres: 1,874
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34257
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Titan C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.01 miles S of Moulton
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Acres: 1,874
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31883
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Ira Heard ‘A’
Well No.: 18
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,400)
Total Depth: 7,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Maria J. Ximenes, A-324
Acres: 106
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32675
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) Fld. Unit
Well No.: 3,118Q
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: Thos H. Webb, A-298
Acres: 14,500 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33008
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio
Well No.: 26
Field Name: Refugio-Fox (6,300 A)
Total Depth: 7,416 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Refugio, Town of, A-345
Acres: 2,164.94
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33263
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson, Et Al ‘A’
Well No.: A 15
Field Name: Fagan (5,830)
Total Depth: 6,415 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Fagan, J, A-27
Acres: 1,781
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33273
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson Et Al ‘A’
Well No.: A 16
Field Name: Fagan (5,830)
Total Depth: 6,427ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Fagan, J, A-27
Acres: 1,781
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33300
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Dennis O’Connor Et Al -L-
Well No.: L 98
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15.2 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 2,621
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33301
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. — O’Connor
Well No.: 116
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407
Acres: 1,136.28
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Oil and Gas Completions
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35159
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: WFR
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 1,887 barrels per day
Gas: 7,090,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,000 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,300 psi
Total Depth: 16,082 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,872–21,728 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35237
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprise
Lease Name: McCabe Etal GU
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Survey Name: R. Lehmkahl, A-307
Direction and Miles: 6.22 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 305 barrels per day
Gas: 1,624,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,299 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,857 psi
Total Depth: 10,800 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 10,705 ft.
Perforations: 10,442–10,482 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37386
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Bumble Bee
Well No.: 2LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hearst, G, A-141
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S of Pawnee
Oil: 240 barrels per day
Gas: 5,251,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,689 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,665 psi
Total Depth: 17,830 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,535–16,648 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37393
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Bumble Bee A
Well No.: 1LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hearst, G, A-141
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S of Pawnee
Oil: 223 barrels per day
Gas: 6,855,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,510 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,625 psi
Total Depth: 20,085 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,481–24,548 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37475
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Easley Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 847 barrels per day
Gas: 4,943,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,279 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,587 psi
Total Depth: 20,510 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,705–20,494 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37482
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Dullye 01
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,549 barrels per day
Gas: 7,845,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,069 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,560 psi
Total Depth: 17,947 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,441–17,867 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37483
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,105 barrels per day
Gas: 5,101,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,157 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,749 psi
Total Depth: 19,085 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,426–19,011 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37484
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,212 barrels per day
Gas: 6,329,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,783 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,405 psi
Total Depth: 18,929 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,483–18,846 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37485
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,226 barrels per day
Gas: 6,368,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,796 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,930 psi
Total Depth: 18,797 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,438–18,712 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37486
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,317 barrels per day
Gas: 5,547,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,700 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,452 psi
Total Depth: 18,662 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,462–18,579 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37487
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 AC
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,066 barrels per day
Gas: 4,474,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,943 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,215 psi
Total Depth: 17,530 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,246–17,452 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37488
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,490 barrels per day
Gas: 7,537,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,094 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,292 psi
Total Depth: 18,387 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,383–18,309 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37489
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 7,492 barrels per day
Gas: 1,421,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,983 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,385 psi
Total Depth: 18,224 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,427–18,147 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37494
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 856 barrels per day
Gas: 3,046,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,179 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,879 psi
Total Depth: 18,381 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,149–18,305 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37550
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sulcata H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 630 barrels per day
Gas: 384,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 669 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,632 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,974–18,632 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37551
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sulcata J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 986 barrels per day
Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 762 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,551 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,858–18,551 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34231
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Charon A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Direction and Miles: 3.25 miles NE of Moulton
Oil: 919 barrels per day
Gas: 438,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 128/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,584 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,483 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,919–18,297 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34232
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Charon B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Direction and Miles: 3.25 miles NE of Moulton
Oil: 1,507 barrels per day
Gas: 740,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 128/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,792 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,551 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,957–18,357 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34493
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Munson Ranch
Well No.: 24H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Torry, J F, A-459
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles E of Gonzales
Oil: 1,429 barrels per day
Gas: 203,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 90/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 926 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,750 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,645–20,561 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34523
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arches E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NE of Cost
Oil: 1,074 barrels per day
Gas: 1,392,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 785 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,828 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,332–21,828 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34524
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arches F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NE of Cost
Oil: 1,228 barrels per day
Gas: 1,560,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 826 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,388 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,384–20,388 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34525
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arches G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,378 barrels per day
Gas: 1,968,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,968 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,301–21,968 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34526
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arches H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 911 barrels per day
Gas: 1,488,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 449 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,577 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,426–18,669 ft.