Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-35262

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Kleine-Baumann USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,102

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35264

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Kleine-Hahn-Bau ULW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,339

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35265

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Kleine-Hahn-Bau USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,103

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35266

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Kleine-Hahn-Bau USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,103

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35270

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Elder B

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474

Acres: 701.39

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35271

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Elder B

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474

Acres: 701.39

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35272

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Elder B

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474

Acres: 701.39

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35273

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Elder B

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474

Acres: 701.39

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35274

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Elder B

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474

Acres: 701.39

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33960

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Terry-Pridgen Unit

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 7,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Solis, R, A-73

Acres: 130

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37740

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Nichols Unit A

Well No.: 11

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 357.99

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37741

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Nichols Unit A

Well No.: 12

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 357.99

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37754

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Olinick Unit A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 471.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37755

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Dragon

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Acres: 534.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37756

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Dragon

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Acres: 534.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37757

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Dragon

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Acres: 534.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37758

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Dragon

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Acres: 534.23

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-32894

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: L. Kaskie Gas Unit

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 10,800)

Total Depth: 14,047 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: HE&WT RR CO/MJERECKA, J, A-715

Acres: 430

Oil and gas completion

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32723

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) Fld Unit

Well No.: P213

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 8,311 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398

Acres: 14,500

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33302

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. — O’Connor

Well No.: 117

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.5 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 1,136

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33303

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. — O’Connor

Well No.: 118

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15.2 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Acres: 1,136

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33304

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. — O’Connor

Well No.: 119

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 1,136

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-35152

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Big Oak B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-10

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 1,766 barrels per day

Gas: 6,237,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,880 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,364 psi

Total Depth: 19,825 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,756 ft.

Perforations: 13,150–19,708 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35153

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Big Oak B

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-10

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 1,832 barrels per day

Gas: 6,094,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,858 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,150 psi

Total Depth: 22,180 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 22,112 ft.

Perforations: 13,160–22,065 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35167

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Big Oak B

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-10

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 1,846 barrels per day

Gas: 6,344,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,900 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,356 psi

Total Depth: 22,225 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 22,156 ft.

Perforations: 13,110–22,110 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36924

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Kruciak A

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,764 barrels per day

Gas: 984,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 657 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,425 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,622–16,303 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37547

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dougherty — Challenger A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,057 barrels per day

Gas: 866,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 702 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,994 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 16,931 ft.

Perforations: 11,262–16,920 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37548

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Joseph Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 467 barrels per day

Gas: 264,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 600 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,470 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,903–16,390 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37549

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Joseph Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 482 barrels per day

Gas: 408,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 605 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,397 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,921–16,397 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37558

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Hoffmann — Apollo A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,011 barrels per day

Gas: 803,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 558 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,972 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,305–15,900 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37559

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Hoffmann — Apollo B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,023 barrels per day

Gas: 595,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 898 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,045 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,290–18,977 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37560

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Hoffmann — Apollo D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,025 barrels per day

Gas: 1,009,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 840 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,068 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,051 ft.

Perforations: 11,322–16,975 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37561

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Berdie — Hoffmann — Apollo A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,508 barrels per day

Gas: 466,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 740 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,398 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,340 ft.

Perforations: 11,691–18,329 ft.

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-33272

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Meoc-Mellon State Unit

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Mary Ellen O’Connor (8,300)

Survey Name: BBB&C RR Co., A-94

Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE of Refugio

Oil: 151 barrels per day

Gas: 295,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,272 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,407 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 8,360 ft.

Perforations: 8,337–8,349 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33291

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.- O’Connor

Well No.: 115

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 99 barrels per day

Gas: 50,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 470 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,712 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,614 ft.

Perforations: 4,438–4,442 ft.

