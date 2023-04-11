Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-35262
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Kleine-Baumann USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,102
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35264
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Kleine-Hahn-Bau ULW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,339
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35265
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Kleine-Hahn-Bau USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,103
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35266
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Kleine-Hahn-Bau USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,103
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35270
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Elder B
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474
Acres: 701.39
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35271
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Elder B
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474
Acres: 701.39
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35272
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Elder B
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474
Acres: 701.39
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35273
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Elder B
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474
Acres: 701.39
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35274
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Elder B
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474
Acres: 701.39
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33960
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Terry-Pridgen Unit
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 7,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Solis, R, A-73
Acres: 130
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37740
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Nichols Unit A
Well No.: 11
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 357.99
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37741
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Nichols Unit A
Well No.: 12
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 357.99
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37754
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Olinick Unit A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 471.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37755
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Dragon
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Acres: 534.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37756
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Dragon
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Acres: 534.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37757
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Dragon
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Acres: 534.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37758
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Dragon
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Acres: 534.23
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-32894
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: L. Kaskie Gas Unit
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 10,800)
Total Depth: 14,047 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: HE&WT RR CO/MJERECKA, J, A-715
Acres: 430
Oil and gas completion
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32723
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) Fld Unit
Well No.: P213
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 8,311 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398
Acres: 14,500
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33302
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. — O’Connor
Well No.: 117
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.5 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 1,136
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33303
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. — O’Connor
Well No.: 118
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15.2 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Acres: 1,136
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33304
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. — O’Connor
Well No.: 119
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 1,136
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-35152
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Big Oak B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-10
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 1,766 barrels per day
Gas: 6,237,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,880 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,364 psi
Total Depth: 19,825 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,756 ft.
Perforations: 13,150–19,708 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35153
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Big Oak B
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-10
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 1,832 barrels per day
Gas: 6,094,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,858 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,150 psi
Total Depth: 22,180 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 22,112 ft.
Perforations: 13,160–22,065 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35167
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Big Oak B
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-10
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 1,846 barrels per day
Gas: 6,344,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,900 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,356 psi
Total Depth: 22,225 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 22,156 ft.
Perforations: 13,110–22,110 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36924
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Kruciak A
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,764 barrels per day
Gas: 984,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 657 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,425 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,622–16,303 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37547
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dougherty — Challenger A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,057 barrels per day
Gas: 866,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 702 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,994 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 16,931 ft.
Perforations: 11,262–16,920 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37548
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Joseph Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 467 barrels per day
Gas: 264,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 600 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,470 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,903–16,390 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37549
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Joseph Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 482 barrels per day
Gas: 408,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 605 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,397 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,921–16,397 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37558
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Hoffmann — Apollo A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,011 barrels per day
Gas: 803,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 558 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,972 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,305–15,900 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37559
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Hoffmann — Apollo B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,023 barrels per day
Gas: 595,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 898 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,045 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,290–18,977 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37560
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Hoffmann — Apollo D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,025 barrels per day
Gas: 1,009,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 840 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,068 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,051 ft.
Perforations: 11,322–16,975 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37561
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Berdie — Hoffmann — Apollo A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,508 barrels per day
Gas: 466,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 740 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,398 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,340 ft.
Perforations: 11,691–18,329 ft.
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-33272
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Meoc-Mellon State Unit
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Mary Ellen O’Connor (8,300)
Survey Name: BBB&C RR Co., A-94
Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE of Refugio
Oil: 151 barrels per day
Gas: 295,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,272 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,407 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 8,360 ft.
Perforations: 8,337–8,349 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33291
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.- O’Connor
Well No.: 115
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 99 barrels per day
Gas: 50,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 470 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,712 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,614 ft.
Perforations: 4,438–4,442 ft.