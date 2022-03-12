Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35151
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Big Oak B
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,841 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: J. D. Clements, A-10
Acres: 499.93
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35152
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Big Oak B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,841 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: J. D. Clements, A-10
Acres: 499.93
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35153
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Big Oak B
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,841 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: J. D. Clements, A-10
Acres: 499.93
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33957
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Kaller Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Terry-Pridgen Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 8,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Solis, R, A-73
Acres: 130
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37414
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Egbert Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 309.29
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37415
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Egbert Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 309.29
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37417
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil
Lease Name: Oxford-Witte Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Acres: 291.32
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37418
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Oxford-Witte Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Acres: 291.32
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37419
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Oxford-Witte Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Acres: 291.32
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37420
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Oxford Witte-Creel Mixon SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Acres: 684.79
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37421
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Mikkelson-Witte Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 321.1
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37422
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Mikkelson-Witte Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 321.1
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37423
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Lamza Unit E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Acres: 915.67
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37425
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Lamza Unit G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Acres: 915.67
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37429
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Korth Vick B-E USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1 mile NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Hammond, H P, A-138
Acres: 718.96
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37430
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Korth Vick A-B-E ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1 mile NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Hammond, H P, A-138
Acres: 1075.09
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37433
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Burris Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Acres: 285.99
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37434
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Burris Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Acres: 285.99
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37435
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Burris Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Acres: 285.99
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37436
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Burris Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Acres: 285.99
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37436
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Burris Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Acres: 285.99
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34212
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Brucite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.01 miles NW of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-456
Acres: 1,297.7
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34488
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit
Well No.: 24H
Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington
Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93
Acres: 748.44
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34490
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Henderson-Schovajsa D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles NE of Placedo
Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290
Acres: 166.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34491
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Cortez-Marek
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.08 miles SW of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, JM, A-382
Acres: 145.77
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34481
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Halite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.81 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Burkett, D, A-7
Acres: 1,828.43
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34482
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Halite B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.81 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Burkett, D, A-7
Acres: 649.33
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37185
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS, A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City
Oil: 1,600 barrels per day
Gas: 1,149,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,250 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,850 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,100–16,793 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34171
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Shiner Unit B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-26
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles E of Shiner
Oil: 1,816 barrels per day
Gas: 3,223,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,060 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,386 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,724–23,365 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34172
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Shiner Unit B
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-26
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles E of Shiner
Oil: 1,359 barrels per day
Gas: 2,596,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,032 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,996 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,398–23,986 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34191
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Trio Consulting & Management
Lease Name: Holik-Kaiser
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Mond (Wilcox 10,900)
Survey Name: Foley, J R, A-178
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Hallettsville
Oil: 60 barrels per day
Gas: 2,076,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,915 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,486 psi
Total Depth: 11,318 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 11,076 ft.
Perforations: 11,018–11,022 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34466
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Hughes Legacy
Lease Name: Vandenberge & Hill
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Placedo, East (4,700)
Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles NE of Placedo
Oil: 5 barrels per day
Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 55 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,400 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 8,400 ft.
Perforations: 5,606–8,400 ft.
