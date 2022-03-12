Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35151

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Big Oak B

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,841 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: J. D. Clements, A-10

Acres: 499.93

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35152

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Big Oak B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,841 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: J. D. Clements, A-10

Acres: 499.93

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35153

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Big Oak B

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,841 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: J. D. Clements, A-10

Acres: 499.93

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33957

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Kaller Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Terry-Pridgen Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 8,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Solis, R, A-73

Acres: 130

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37414

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Egbert Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 309.29

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37415

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Egbert Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 309.29

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37417

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil

Lease Name: Oxford-Witte Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Acres: 291.32

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37418

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Oxford-Witte Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Acres: 291.32

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37419

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Oxford-Witte Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Acres: 291.32

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37420

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Oxford Witte-Creel Mixon SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Acres: 684.79

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37421

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Mikkelson-Witte Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 321.1

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37422

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Mikkelson-Witte Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 321.1

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37423

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Lamza Unit E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Acres: 915.67

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37425

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Lamza Unit G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Acres: 915.67

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37429

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Korth Vick B-E USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1 mile NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Hammond, H P, A-138

Acres: 718.96

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37430

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Korth Vick A-B-E ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1 mile NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Hammond, H P, A-138

Acres: 1075.09

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37433

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Burris Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Acres: 285.99

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37434

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Burris Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Acres: 285.99

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37435

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Burris Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Acres: 285.99

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37436

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Burris Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Acres: 285.99

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37436

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Burris Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Acres: 285.99

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34212

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Brucite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.01 miles NW of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-456

Acres: 1,297.7

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34488

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit

Well No.: 24H

Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington

Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93

Acres: 748.44

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34490

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Henderson-Schovajsa D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles NE of Placedo

Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290

Acres: 166.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34491

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Cortez-Marek

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.08 miles SW of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, JM, A-382

Acres: 145.77

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34481

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Halite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.81 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Burkett, D, A-7

Acres: 1,828.43

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34482

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Halite B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.81 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Burkett, D, A-7

Acres: 649.33

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37185

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS, A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City

Oil: 1,600 barrels per day

Gas: 1,149,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,250 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,850 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,100–16,793 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34171

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Shiner Unit B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-26

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles E of Shiner

Oil: 1,816 barrels per day

Gas: 3,223,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,060 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,386 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,724–23,365 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34172

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Shiner Unit B

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-26

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles E of Shiner

Oil: 1,359 barrels per day

Gas: 2,596,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,032 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,996 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,398–23,986 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34191

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Trio Consulting & Management

Lease Name: Holik-Kaiser

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Mond (Wilcox 10,900)

Survey Name: Foley, J R, A-178

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Hallettsville

Oil: 60 barrels per day

Gas: 2,076,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,915 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,486 psi

Total Depth: 11,318 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 11,076 ft.

Perforations: 11,018–11,022 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34466

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Hughes Legacy

Lease Name: Vandenberge & Hill

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Placedo, East (4,700)

Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles NE of Placedo

Oil: 5 barrels per day

Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 55 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,400 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 8,400 ft.

Perforations: 5,606–8,400 ft.

