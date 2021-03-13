Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37133
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 622.63
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37132
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 622.63
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37134
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 622.63
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37131
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 622.63
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37135
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Mills Unit
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles NW of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 559.12
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37137
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37139
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Huckleberry D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 8,037
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78
Acres: 655.84
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37140
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sawyer A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 8,999
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78
Acres: 655.84
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37141
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sawyer B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 8,999
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78
Acres: 655.84
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34465
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC
Lease Name: Vandenberge & Hill
Well No.: 1D
Field Name: Placedo, East (4000)
Total Depth: 5,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles NE of Placedo
Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5
Acres: 377.17
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34464
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC
Lease Name: Vandenberge & Hill
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo, East(4000)
Total Depth: 8,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles NE of Placedo
Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5
Acres: 377.17
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34466
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC
Lease Name: Vandenberge & Hill
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Placedo, East (4000)
Total Depth: 7,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles NE of Placedo
Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5
Acres: 377.17
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33607
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: KD Energy, LLC
Lease Name: L. A. Silliman
Well No.: 17
Field Name: Ganado, Deep (Lower 6650)
Total Depth: 7,520 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles SE of Ganado
Survey Name: M&C, A-229
Acres: 200
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37123
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Smith-Mellick Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 357.7
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37124
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Smith-Scheele-Felix-Butler SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 1,459.49
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37129
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Smith-Mellick Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 357.7
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37125
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA4
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 678.46
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37126
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA5
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 678.46
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37127
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA6
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: ORTON, W, A-221
Acres: 678.46
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37128
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA7
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 678.46
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34266
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Vantage Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Swickheimer
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 3,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles SW of Goliad
Survey Name: Dinsmore, J, A-117
Acres: 48
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34378
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley
Survey Name: Moses, D, A-334
Acres: 760.44
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34379
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley
Survey Name: Moses, D, A-334
Acres: 760.44
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34380
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley
Survey Name: Moses, D, A-334
Acres: 760.44
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34381
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley
Survey Name: Moses, D, A-334
Acres: 760.44
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34156
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Baron Energy Inc.
Lease Name: Lester Unit
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Pilgrim (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 7,201
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Fordtran, C, A-209
Acres: 261.06
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36948
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.
Lease Name: Isabelle
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243
Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 212 barrels per day
Gas: 721,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,800 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 12,825 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 12,783 ft.
Perforations: 10,755 ft.–12,762 ft.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34002
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Royal Production Company, Inc.
Lease Name: South Texas Children’s Home
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Cosden, W. (3050 Sand)
Survey Name: Williams, H L, A-532
Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Mineral
Oil: 66 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,838 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,838 ft.
Perforations: 3,207 ft.–3,209 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31813
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: OConnor, Dennis, Etal -L-
Well No.: L 59
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 10 barrels per day
Gas: 340,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,350 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,610 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,492 ft.
Perforations: 4,472 ft.–4,476 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36367
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Escondido CRK-Evangeline (SA) B2
Well No.: B 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 478.4 barrels per day
Gas: 9,848,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,140 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,718 psi
Total Depth: 23,897 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,515 ft.–23,637 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36330
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Escondido Creek Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 545.4 barrels per day
Gas: 5,162,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,939 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,024 psi
Total Depth: 18,990 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,350 ft.–18,754 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36368
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Escondido Creek Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 293.8 barrels per day
Gas: 6,374,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,905 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,933 psi
Total Depth: 17,900 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,485 ft.–17,567 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36369
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Escondido Creek Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 227.8 barrels per day
Gas: 4,195,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,794 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,570 psi
Total Depth: 17,640 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,468 ft.–17,393 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36370
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Escondido Creek-Wess 3 (SA) B7
Well No.: B 7H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 467.3 barrels per day
Gas: 10,006,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,690 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,154 psi
Total Depth: 24,582 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,529 ft.–24,130 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36371
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Escondido Creek-Wess 3 (SA) B8
Well No.: B 8H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 387.7 barrels per day
Gas: 5,411,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,180 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,880 psi
Total Depth: 19,198 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,317 ft.–18,960 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36372
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Escondido Creek Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: MARTINEZ, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy, Texas
Oil: 337 barrels per day
Gas: 3,888,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 17,24 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,009 psi
Total Depth: 17,268 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,564 ft.–17,025 ft.
