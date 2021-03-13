Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37133

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 622.63

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37132

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 622.63

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37134

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 622.63

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37131

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 622.63

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37135

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Mills Unit

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles NW of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 559.12

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37137

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37139

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Huckleberry D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 8,037

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78

Acres: 655.84

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37140

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sawyer A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 8,999

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78

Acres: 655.84

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37141

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sawyer B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 8,999

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78

Acres: 655.84

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34465

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC

Lease Name: Vandenberge & Hill

Well No.: 1D

Field Name: Placedo, East (4000)

Total Depth: 5,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles NE of Placedo

Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5

Acres: 377.17

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34464

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC

Lease Name: Vandenberge & Hill

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo, East(4000)

Total Depth: 8,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles NE of Placedo

Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5

Acres: 377.17

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34466

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Hughes Legacy LLC

Lease Name: Vandenberge & Hill

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Placedo, East (4000)

Total Depth: 7,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles NE of Placedo

Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5

Acres: 377.17

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33607

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: KD Energy, LLC

Lease Name: L. A. Silliman

Well No.: 17

Field Name: Ganado, Deep (Lower 6650)

Total Depth: 7,520 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles SE of Ganado

Survey Name: M&C, A-229

Acres: 200

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37123

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Smith-Mellick Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 357.7

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37124

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Smith-Scheele-Felix-Butler SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 1,459.49

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37129

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Smith-Mellick Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 357.7

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37125

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA4

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 678.46

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37126

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA5

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 678.46

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37127

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA6

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: ORTON, W, A-221

Acres: 678.46

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37128

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA7

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 678.46

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34266

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Vantage Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Swickheimer

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 3,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles SW of Goliad

Survey Name: Dinsmore, J, A-117

Acres: 48

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34378

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley

Survey Name: Moses, D, A-334

Acres: 760.44

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34379

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley

Survey Name: Moses, D, A-334

Acres: 760.44

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34380

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley

Survey Name: Moses, D, A-334

Acres: 760.44

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34381

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley

Survey Name: Moses, D, A-334

Acres: 760.44

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34156

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Baron Energy Inc.

Lease Name: Lester Unit

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Pilgrim (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 7,201

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Fordtran, C, A-209

Acres: 261.06

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36948

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.

Lease Name: Isabelle

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243

Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 212 barrels per day

Gas: 721,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,800 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 12,825 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 12,783 ft.

Perforations: 10,755 ft.–12,762 ft.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34002

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Royal Production Company, Inc.

Lease Name: South Texas Children’s Home

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Cosden, W. (3050 Sand)

Survey Name: Williams, H L, A-532

Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Mineral

Oil: 66 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,838 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,838 ft.

Perforations: 3,207 ft.–3,209 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31813

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: OConnor, Dennis, Etal -L-

Well No.: L 59

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 10 barrels per day

Gas: 340,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,350 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,610 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,492 ft.

Perforations: 4,472 ft.–4,476 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36367

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Escondido CRK-Evangeline (SA) B2

Well No.: B 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 478.4 barrels per day

Gas: 9,848,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,140 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,718 psi

Total Depth: 23,897 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,515 ft.–23,637 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36330

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Escondido Creek Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 545.4 barrels per day

Gas: 5,162,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,939 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,024 psi

Total Depth: 18,990 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,350 ft.–18,754 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36368

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Escondido Creek Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 293.8 barrels per day

Gas: 6,374,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,905 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,933 psi

Total Depth: 17,900 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,485 ft.–17,567 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36369

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Escondido Creek Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 227.8 barrels per day

Gas: 4,195,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,794 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,570 psi

Total Depth: 17,640 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,468 ft.–17,393 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36370

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Escondido Creek-Wess 3 (SA) B7

Well No.: B 7H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 467.3 barrels per day

Gas: 10,006,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,690 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,154 psi

Total Depth: 24,582 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,529 ft.–24,130 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36371

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Escondido Creek-Wess 3 (SA) B8

Well No.: B 8H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 387.7 barrels per day

Gas: 5,411,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,180 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,880 psi

Total Depth: 19,198 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,317 ft.–18,960 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36372

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Escondido Creek Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: MARTINEZ, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.18 miles NE of Kenedy, Texas

Oil: 337 barrels per day

Gas: 3,888,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 17,24 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,009 psi

Total Depth: 17,268 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,564 ft.–17,025 ft.

