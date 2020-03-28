Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34989

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: H and H Unit B

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: A.J. Harris, A-220

Acres: 337.28

API No.: 42-123-34988

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: H and H Unit B

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: A.J. Harris, A-220

Acres: 337.28

API No.: 42-123-34986

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: H and H Unit B

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: A.J. Harris, A-220

Acres: 337.28

API No.: 42-123-34985

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: H and H Unit B

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: A.J. Harris, A-220

Acres: 337.28

API No.: 42-123-34984

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: H and H Unit B

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: A.J. Harris, A-220

Acres: 337.28

API No.: 42-123-34987

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maurer Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NW. of Cuero

Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401

Acres: 360

API No.: 42-123-34983

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maurer Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NW. of Cuero

Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401

Acres: 360

API No.: 42-123-34259

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maurer Unit D

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NW. of Cuero

Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401

Acres: 357.50

API No.: 42-123-34258

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maurer Unit D

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NW. of Cuero

Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401

Acres: 357.50

API No.: 42-123-34257

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maurer Unit D

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NW. of Cuero

Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401

Acres: 357.50

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33663

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 2052

Field Name: West Ranch (Vanderbilt Sand)

Total Depth: 6,405 feet

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,582

API No.: 42-239-33940

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 910H

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Total Depth: 7,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,569.70

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36881

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forshage-Howell Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.W of Kenedy

Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-58

Acres: 732.31

API No.: 42-255-36882

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forshage-Howell Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.W of Kenedy

Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-58

Acres: 732.31

API No.: 42-255-36890

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Summit Discovery Resources

Lease Name: Beicker

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.E. of Coy City

Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19

Acres: 624.2

API No.: 42-255-36891

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Summit Discovery Resources

Lease Name: Beicker

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.E. of Coy City

Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19

Acres: 624.2

API No.: 42-255-36892

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Summit Discovery Resources

Lease Name: Beicker

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.E. of Coy City

Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19

Acres: 624.2

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34144

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hydrocarbon Operating

Lease Name: Vivian Borchers Et Al Gas Unit 2

Well No.: 15

Field Name: Esperanza

Total Depth: 6,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 19.8 miles S. of Hallettsville

Survey Name: GE Co, A-207

Acres: 611.28

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33208

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Rooke

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Refugio New (5,190)

Total Depth: 7,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 3 miles W. of Refugio

Survey Name: T. Mullen, A-47

Acres: 845.43

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34799

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Stanch-Bar-Crain-Fran A ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: J. Hall, A-217

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,620 barrels per day

Gas: 7,589,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,356 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,196 psi

Total Depth: 21,998 feet

Perforations: 13,385-21,885 feet

API No.: 42-123-34800

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Stanch-Bar-Crain-Fran ULW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: J. Hall, A-217

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,775 barrels per day

Gas: 7,141,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,871 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,111 psi

Total Depth: 21,458 feet

Perforations: 12,939-21,335 feet

API No.: 42-123-34801

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Stanchos A-P. Crain A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: J. Hall, A-217

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,473 barrels per day

Gas: 6,432,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,583 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,159 psi

Total Depth: 22,784 feet

Perforations: 13,309-22,666 feet

API No.: 42-123-34802

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Stanchos A-P. Crain A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: J. Hall, A-217

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,561 barrels per day

Gas: 7,102,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,658 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,118 psi

Total Depth: 22,606 feet

Perforations: 13,296-22,491 feet

API No.: 42-123-34803

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Stanchos Unit A

Well No.: 10

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: J. Hall, A-217

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,430 barrels per day

Gas: 6,231,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,296 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,089 psi

Total Depth: 17,894 feet

Perforations: 13,200-17,782 feet

API No.: 42-123-34816

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Westhoff A-Koop B USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 23, A-276

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,330 barrels per day

Gas: 2,615,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,734 psi

Total Depth: 20,240 feet

Perforations: 12,990-20,122 feet

API No.: 42-123-34815

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Westhoff A-Koop B USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 23, A-276

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,492 barrels per day

Gas: 2,782,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,238 psi

Total Depth: 19,621 feet

Perforations: 12,873-19,496 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34229

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Merritt South Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,074 barrels per day

Gas: 562,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 880 psi

Total Depth: 19,064 feet

Perforations: 10,219-18,994 feet

API No.: 42-177-34201

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Stag Hunter

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-7

Direction and Miles: 18.38 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 766 barrels per day

Gas: 402,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,237 psi

Total Depth: 16,565 feet

Perforations: 10,924-16,565 feet

API No.: 42-177-34182

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Stag Hunter

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-7

Direction and Miles: 18.38 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 771 barrels per day

Gas: 382,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 740 psi

Total Depth: 16,250 feet

Perforations: 10,653-19,064 feet

API No.: 42-177-34181

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Stag Hunter

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-7

Direction and Miles: 18.38 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 744 barrels per day

Gas: 409,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 908 psi

Total Depth: 16,291 feet

Perforations: 10,808-16,118 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36399

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: A. Banduch A AC

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 817 barrels per day

Gas: 1,061,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,102 psi

Total Depth: 16,522 feet

Perforations: 10,599-16,363 feet

API No.: 42-255-36398

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: A. Banduch A AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,050 barrels per day

Gas: 1,185,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,280 psi

Total Depth: 16,692 feet

Perforations: 10,569-16,536 feet

API No.: 42-255-36397

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: A. Banduch A AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,169 barrels per day

Gas: 926,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,200 psi

Total Depth: 16,492 feet

Perforations: 10,600-16,379 feet

API No.: 42-255-36395

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: A. Banduch A

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 937 barrels per day

Gas: 754,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 27/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,075 psi

Total Depth: 16,804 feet

Perforations: 10,981-16,648 feet

API No.: 42-255-36392

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: A. Banduch A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 478 barrels per day

Gas: 583,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,034 psi

Total Depth: 16,779 feet

Perforations: 11,079-16,620 feet

API No.: 42-255-36215

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Elizondo 01

Well No.: 06H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288

Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,828 barrels per day

Gas: 5,505,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,383 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,437 psi

Total Depth: 17,581 feet

Perforations: 13,446-17,400 feet

API No.: 42-255-36214

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Elizondo 01

Well No.: 05H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288

Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,384 barrels per day

Gas: 4,702,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,700 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,401 psi

Total Depth: 17,704 feet

Perforations: 13,437-17,530 feet

API No.: 42-255-36213

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Elizondo 01

Well No.: 04H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288

Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,215 barrels per day

Gas: 3,809,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,543 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,621 psi

Total Depth: 17,611 feet

Perforations: 13,385-17,427 feet

API No.: 42-255-36212

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Elizondo 01

Well No.: 03H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288

Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 667 barrels per day

Gas: 2,008,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,211 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,751 psi

Total Depth: 17,564 feet

Perforations: 13,347-17,376 feet

API No.: 42-255-36578

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mills Unit

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles N.W. of Panna Maria

Oil: 2,187 barrels per day

Gas: 3,314,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,221 psi

Total Depth: 16,642 feet

Perforations: 10,841-16,582 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33220

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: P.H. Rooke

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Refugio New (6,200 FB 1)

Survey Name: T. Mullen, A-47

Direction and Miles: 3 miles W. of Refugio

Oil: 50 barrels per day

Gas: 48,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 270 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,916 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,375 feet

Perforations: 6,208-6,212 feet

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35454

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Inland Ocean

Lease Name: CML Mgmt Trust

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Phase Four (10,640 Yegua)

Survey Name: I and GN RR Co, Section 23, A-241

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles N.E. of El Campo

Oil: 92 barrels per day

Gas: 677,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,150 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,500 psi

Total Depth: 11,206 feet

Plug Back Depth: 11,160 feet

Perforations: 11,060-11,080 feet

