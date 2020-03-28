Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34989
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: H and H Unit B
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: A.J. Harris, A-220
Acres: 337.28
API No.: 42-123-34988
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: H and H Unit B
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: A.J. Harris, A-220
Acres: 337.28
API No.: 42-123-34986
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: H and H Unit B
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: A.J. Harris, A-220
Acres: 337.28
API No.: 42-123-34985
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: H and H Unit B
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: A.J. Harris, A-220
Acres: 337.28
API No.: 42-123-34984
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: H and H Unit B
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: A.J. Harris, A-220
Acres: 337.28
API No.: 42-123-34987
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maurer Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NW. of Cuero
Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401
Acres: 360
API No.: 42-123-34983
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maurer Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NW. of Cuero
Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401
Acres: 360
API No.: 42-123-34259
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maurer Unit D
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NW. of Cuero
Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401
Acres: 357.50
API No.: 42-123-34258
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maurer Unit D
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NW. of Cuero
Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401
Acres: 357.50
API No.: 42-123-34257
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maurer Unit D
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NW. of Cuero
Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401
Acres: 357.50
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33663
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 2052
Field Name: West Ranch (Vanderbilt Sand)
Total Depth: 6,405 feet
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,582
API No.: 42-239-33940
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 910H
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Total Depth: 7,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,569.70
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36881
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forshage-Howell Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.W of Kenedy
Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-58
Acres: 732.31
API No.: 42-255-36882
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forshage-Howell Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.W of Kenedy
Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-58
Acres: 732.31
API No.: 42-255-36890
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Summit Discovery Resources
Lease Name: Beicker
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.E. of Coy City
Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19
Acres: 624.2
API No.: 42-255-36891
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Summit Discovery Resources
Lease Name: Beicker
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.E. of Coy City
Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19
Acres: 624.2
API No.: 42-255-36892
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Summit Discovery Resources
Lease Name: Beicker
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.E. of Coy City
Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19
Acres: 624.2
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34144
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hydrocarbon Operating
Lease Name: Vivian Borchers Et Al Gas Unit 2
Well No.: 15
Field Name: Esperanza
Total Depth: 6,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 19.8 miles S. of Hallettsville
Survey Name: GE Co, A-207
Acres: 611.28
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33208
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Rooke
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Refugio New (5,190)
Total Depth: 7,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 3 miles W. of Refugio
Survey Name: T. Mullen, A-47
Acres: 845.43
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34799
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Stanch-Bar-Crain-Fran A ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: J. Hall, A-217
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,620 barrels per day
Gas: 7,589,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,356 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,196 psi
Total Depth: 21,998 feet
Perforations: 13,385-21,885 feet
API No.: 42-123-34800
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Stanch-Bar-Crain-Fran ULW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: J. Hall, A-217
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,775 barrels per day
Gas: 7,141,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,871 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,111 psi
Total Depth: 21,458 feet
Perforations: 12,939-21,335 feet
API No.: 42-123-34801
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Stanchos A-P. Crain A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: J. Hall, A-217
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,473 barrels per day
Gas: 6,432,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,583 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,159 psi
Total Depth: 22,784 feet
Perforations: 13,309-22,666 feet
API No.: 42-123-34802
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Stanchos A-P. Crain A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: J. Hall, A-217
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,561 barrels per day
Gas: 7,102,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,658 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,118 psi
Total Depth: 22,606 feet
Perforations: 13,296-22,491 feet
API No.: 42-123-34803
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Stanchos Unit A
Well No.: 10
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: J. Hall, A-217
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,430 barrels per day
Gas: 6,231,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,296 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,089 psi
Total Depth: 17,894 feet
Perforations: 13,200-17,782 feet
API No.: 42-123-34816
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Westhoff A-Koop B USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 23, A-276
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,330 barrels per day
Gas: 2,615,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,734 psi
Total Depth: 20,240 feet
Perforations: 12,990-20,122 feet
API No.: 42-123-34815
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Westhoff A-Koop B USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 23, A-276
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,492 barrels per day
Gas: 2,782,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,238 psi
Total Depth: 19,621 feet
Perforations: 12,873-19,496 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34229
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Merritt South Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,074 barrels per day
Gas: 562,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 880 psi
Total Depth: 19,064 feet
Perforations: 10,219-18,994 feet
API No.: 42-177-34201
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Stag Hunter
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-7
Direction and Miles: 18.38 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 766 barrels per day
Gas: 402,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,237 psi
Total Depth: 16,565 feet
Perforations: 10,924-16,565 feet
API No.: 42-177-34182
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Stag Hunter
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-7
Direction and Miles: 18.38 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 771 barrels per day
Gas: 382,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 740 psi
Total Depth: 16,250 feet
Perforations: 10,653-19,064 feet
API No.: 42-177-34181
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Stag Hunter
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-7
Direction and Miles: 18.38 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 744 barrels per day
Gas: 409,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 908 psi
Total Depth: 16,291 feet
Perforations: 10,808-16,118 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36399
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: A. Banduch A AC
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 817 barrels per day
Gas: 1,061,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,102 psi
Total Depth: 16,522 feet
Perforations: 10,599-16,363 feet
API No.: 42-255-36398
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: A. Banduch A AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,050 barrels per day
Gas: 1,185,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,280 psi
Total Depth: 16,692 feet
Perforations: 10,569-16,536 feet
API No.: 42-255-36397
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: A. Banduch A AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,169 barrels per day
Gas: 926,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,200 psi
Total Depth: 16,492 feet
Perforations: 10,600-16,379 feet
API No.: 42-255-36395
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: A. Banduch A
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 937 barrels per day
Gas: 754,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 27/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,075 psi
Total Depth: 16,804 feet
Perforations: 10,981-16,648 feet
API No.: 42-255-36392
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: A. Banduch A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 478 barrels per day
Gas: 583,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,034 psi
Total Depth: 16,779 feet
Perforations: 11,079-16,620 feet
API No.: 42-255-36215
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Elizondo 01
Well No.: 06H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288
Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,828 barrels per day
Gas: 5,505,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,383 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,437 psi
Total Depth: 17,581 feet
Perforations: 13,446-17,400 feet
API No.: 42-255-36214
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Elizondo 01
Well No.: 05H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288
Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,384 barrels per day
Gas: 4,702,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,700 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,401 psi
Total Depth: 17,704 feet
Perforations: 13,437-17,530 feet
API No.: 42-255-36213
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Elizondo 01
Well No.: 04H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288
Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,215 barrels per day
Gas: 3,809,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,543 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,621 psi
Total Depth: 17,611 feet
Perforations: 13,385-17,427 feet
API No.: 42-255-36212
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Elizondo 01
Well No.: 03H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: J.M. White, A-288
Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 667 barrels per day
Gas: 2,008,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,211 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,751 psi
Total Depth: 17,564 feet
Perforations: 13,347-17,376 feet
API No.: 42-255-36578
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mills Unit
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles N.W. of Panna Maria
Oil: 2,187 barrels per day
Gas: 3,314,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,221 psi
Total Depth: 16,642 feet
Perforations: 10,841-16,582 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33220
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: P.H. Rooke
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Refugio New (6,200 FB 1)
Survey Name: T. Mullen, A-47
Direction and Miles: 3 miles W. of Refugio
Oil: 50 barrels per day
Gas: 48,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 270 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,916 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,375 feet
Perforations: 6,208-6,212 feet
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35454
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Inland Ocean
Lease Name: CML Mgmt Trust
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Phase Four (10,640 Yegua)
Survey Name: I and GN RR Co, Section 23, A-241
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles N.E. of El Campo
Oil: 92 barrels per day
Gas: 677,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,150 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,500 psi
Total Depth: 11,206 feet
Plug Back Depth: 11,160 feet
Perforations: 11,060-11,080 feet
