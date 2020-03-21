Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34982
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 680
API No.: 42-123-34981
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW. of Cuero
Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67
Acres: 680
API No.: 42-123-34980
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW. of Cuero
Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67
Acres: 680
API No.: 42-123-34979
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW. of Cuero
Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67
Acres: 680
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33505
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ineos USA Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Froomey-AC-1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles W. of La Grange
Survey Name: W.H. Taylor, A-97
Acres: 704.57
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34307
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Springsteen J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE. of Smiley
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Acres: 3,579.11
API No.: 42-177-34304
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Springsteen H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE. of Smiley
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Acres: 2,991.74
API No.: 42-177-34303
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Springsteen G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE. of Smiley
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Acres: 2,478.28
API No.: 42-177-34301
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Springsteen C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE. of Smiley
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Acres: 2,478.28
API No.: 42-177-34300
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Springsteen B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE. of Smiley
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Acres: 2,478.28
API No.: 42-177-34299
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Springsteen A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE. of Smiley
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Acres: 2,556.21
API No.: 42-177-34309
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Jett B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE. of Smiley
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Acres: 1,585.39
API No.: 42-177-34308
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Jett A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE. of Smiley
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Acres: 1,100.83
API No.: 42-177-34306
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Dollarhide Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE. of Smiley
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Acres: 587.37
API No.: 42-177-34305
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Dollarhide Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE. of Smiley
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Acres: 587.37
API No.: 42-177-31568
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal Recompletion
Operator: First Rock
Lease Name: Schauer
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Mag (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 7,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1 mile W. of Cost
Survey Name: J. Saracean, A-416
Acres: 164.72
API No.: 42-177-34302
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Kasper-Geo-Lager Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.79 miles SE. of Gonzales
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 19, A-39
Acres: 1,362.55
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36889
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 63
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S. of Ecleto
Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229
Acres: 3,737.74
API No.: 42-255-36888
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 62
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S. of Ecleto
Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229
Acres: 3,737.74
API No.: 42-255-36887
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 61
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S. of Ecleto
Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229
Acres: 3,737.74
API No.: 42-255-36886
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 60
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S. of Ecleto
Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229
Acres: 3,737.74
API No.: 42-255-36884
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA
Lease Name: Pawlik Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,800 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 622.69
API No.: 42-255-36885
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA
Lease Name: Muenchow Unit
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,800 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 669.84
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31770
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Maude Williams Et Al ‘A’
Well No.: D126
Field Name: Lake Pasture (C-406)
Total Depth: 6,110 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles NE. of Refugio
Survey Name: CEPIandM , Section 280, A-332
Acres: 4,000
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34460
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Lentz
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eloise
Total Depth: 7,350 feet
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW. of Placedo
Survey Name: M.A. Castanon, A-146
Acres: 1,089.68
API No.: 42-469-34425
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Lentz
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eloise (6,760)
Total Depth: 7,350 feet
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW. of Placedo
Survey Name: M.A. Castanon, A-146
Acres: 1,089.68
API No.: 42-469-00062
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.
Lease Name: A. Friar
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Helen Gohlke, W. (B-1 Sd.)
Total Depth: 8,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 12 miles N. of Victoria
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 18, A-326
Acres: 40
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34742
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co. LP
Lease Name: Byerly A – Caskey B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 4.58 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,404 barrels per day
Gas: 6,684,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,920 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,617 psi
Total Depth: 21,728 feet
Perforations: 13,841-21,563 feet
API No.: 42-123-34741
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co. LP
Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 4
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 4.58 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,417 barrels per day
Gas: 7,961,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,237 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,947 psi
Total Depth: 19,453 feet
Perforations: 14,157-18,663 feet
API No.: 42-123-34740
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co. LP
Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 8
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 4.58 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,495 barrels per day
Gas: 6,871,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,120 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,532 psi
Total Depth: 21,665 feet
Perforations: 13,782-21,503 feet
API No.: 42-123-34719
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 7
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 4.58 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,307 barrels per day
Gas: 6,465,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,448 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,569 psi
Total Depth: 21,713 feet
Perforations: 13,808-21,528 feet
API No.: 42-123-34718
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co. LP
Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 4.58 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,563 barrels per day
Gas: 7,952,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,730 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,672 psi
Total Depth: 21,674 feet
Perforations: 13,983-21,514 feet
API No.: 42-123-34450
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Migura B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 4.58 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,124 barrels per day
Gas: 6,824,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,261 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,031 psi
Total Depth: 17,247 feet
Perforations: 13,807-17,095 feet
API No.: 42-123-34696
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Caskey A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Churmley, A-114
Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,381 barrels per day
Gas: 2,367,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,222 psi
Total Depth: 18,892 feet
Perforations: 13,439-18,733 feet
API No.: 42-123-34863
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: A. Witte A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429
Direction and Miles: 9.06 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 1,694 barrels per day
Gas: 2,245,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,630 psi
Total Depth: 18,302 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,245 feet
Perforations: 12,571-18,077 feet
API No.: 42-123-34864
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: A. Witte A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429
Direction and Miles: 9.06 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 1,559 barrels per day
Gas: 2,138,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,798 psi
Total Depth: 18,616 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,549 feet
Perforations: 12,495-18,386 feet
API No.: 42-123-34865
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: A. Witte A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429
Direction and Miles: 9.06 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 1,815 barrels per day
Gas: 2,639,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,093 psi
Total Depth: 19,562 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,493 feet
Perforations: 12,590-19,325 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34228
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Merritt South Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,340 barrels per day
Gas: 673,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 880 psi
Total Depth: 18,638 feet
Perforations: 9,892-18,565 feet
API No.: 42-177-34227
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Merritt South Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,541 barrels per day
Gas: 806,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 885 psi
Total Depth: 17,678 feet
Perforations: 9,730-17,604 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36396
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Banduch A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 845 barrels per day
Gas: 599,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,272 psi
Total Depth: 16,848 feet
Perforations: 10,781-16,690 feet
API No.: 42-255-36576
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,488 barrels per day
Gas: 2,257,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 844 psi
Total Depth: 16,975 feet
Perforations: 10,823-16,921 feet
API No.: 42-255-36590
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N. of Panna Maria
Oil: 388 barrels per day
Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 680 psi
Total Depth: 16,719 feet
Perforations: 10,727-16,657 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33221
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: OConnor
Well No.: 88
Field Name: Huff (4,400)
Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Oil: 21.2 barrels per day
Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 175 psi
Total Depth: 5,910 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,775 feet
Perforations: 4,402-4,413 feet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.