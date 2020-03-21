Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34982

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 680

API No.: 42-123-34981

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW. of Cuero

Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67

Acres: 680

API No.: 42-123-34980

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW. of Cuero

Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67

Acres: 680

API No.: 42-123-34979

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW. of Cuero

Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67

Acres: 680

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33505

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ineos USA Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Froomey-AC-1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles W. of La Grange

Survey Name: W.H. Taylor, A-97

Acres: 704.57

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34307

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Springsteen J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE. of Smiley

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Acres: 3,579.11

API No.: 42-177-34304

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Springsteen H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE. of Smiley

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Acres: 2,991.74

API No.: 42-177-34303

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Springsteen G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE. of Smiley

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Acres: 2,478.28

API No.: 42-177-34301

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Springsteen C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE. of Smiley

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Acres: 2,478.28

API No.: 42-177-34300

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Springsteen B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE. of Smiley

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Acres: 2,478.28

API No.: 42-177-34299

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Springsteen A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE. of Smiley

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Acres: 2,556.21

API No.: 42-177-34309

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Jett B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE. of Smiley

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Acres: 1,585.39

API No.: 42-177-34308

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Jett A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE. of Smiley

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Acres: 1,100.83

API No.: 42-177-34306

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Dollarhide Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE. of Smiley

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Acres: 587.37

API No.: 42-177-34305

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Dollarhide Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE. of Smiley

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Acres: 587.37

API No.: 42-177-31568

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal Recompletion

Operator: First Rock

Lease Name: Schauer

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Mag (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 7,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1 mile W. of Cost

Survey Name: J. Saracean, A-416

Acres: 164.72

API No.: 42-177-34302

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Kasper-Geo-Lager Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.79 miles SE. of Gonzales

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 19, A-39

Acres: 1,362.55

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36889

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 63

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S. of Ecleto

Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229

Acres: 3,737.74

API No.: 42-255-36888

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 62

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S. of Ecleto

Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229

Acres: 3,737.74

API No.: 42-255-36887

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 61

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S. of Ecleto

Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229

Acres: 3,737.74

API No.: 42-255-36886

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 60

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S. of Ecleto

Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229

Acres: 3,737.74

API No.: 42-255-36884

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA

Lease Name: Pawlik Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,800 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 622.69

API No.: 42-255-36885

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA

Lease Name: Muenchow Unit

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,800 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 669.84

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31770

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Maude Williams Et Al ‘A’

Well No.: D126

Field Name: Lake Pasture (C-406)

Total Depth: 6,110 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles NE. of Refugio

Survey Name: CEPIandM , Section 280, A-332

Acres: 4,000

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34460

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Lentz

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eloise

Total Depth: 7,350 feet

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW. of Placedo

Survey Name: M.A. Castanon, A-146

Acres: 1,089.68

API No.: 42-469-34425

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Lentz

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eloise (6,760)

Total Depth: 7,350 feet

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW. of Placedo

Survey Name: M.A. Castanon, A-146

Acres: 1,089.68

API No.: 42-469-00062

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.

Lease Name: A. Friar

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Helen Gohlke, W. (B-1 Sd.)

Total Depth: 8,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 12 miles N. of Victoria

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 18, A-326

Acres: 40

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34742

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co. LP

Lease Name: Byerly A – Caskey B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 4.58 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,404 barrels per day

Gas: 6,684,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,920 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,617 psi

Total Depth: 21,728 feet

Perforations: 13,841-21,563 feet

API No.: 42-123-34741

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co. LP

Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 4

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 4.58 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,417 barrels per day

Gas: 7,961,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,237 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,947 psi

Total Depth: 19,453 feet

Perforations: 14,157-18,663 feet

API No.: 42-123-34740

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co. LP

Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 8

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 4.58 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,495 barrels per day

Gas: 6,871,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,120 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,532 psi

Total Depth: 21,665 feet

Perforations: 13,782-21,503 feet

API No.: 42-123-34719

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 7

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 4.58 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,307 barrels per day

Gas: 6,465,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,448 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,569 psi

Total Depth: 21,713 feet

Perforations: 13,808-21,528 feet

API No.: 42-123-34718

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co. LP

Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 4.58 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,563 barrels per day

Gas: 7,952,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,730 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,672 psi

Total Depth: 21,674 feet

Perforations: 13,983-21,514 feet

API No.: 42-123-34450

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Migura B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 4.58 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,124 barrels per day

Gas: 6,824,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,261 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,031 psi

Total Depth: 17,247 feet

Perforations: 13,807-17,095 feet

API No.: 42-123-34696

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Caskey A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Churmley, A-114

Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,381 barrels per day

Gas: 2,367,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,222 psi

Total Depth: 18,892 feet

Perforations: 13,439-18,733 feet

API No.: 42-123-34863

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: A. Witte A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429

Direction and Miles: 9.06 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 1,694 barrels per day

Gas: 2,245,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,630 psi

Total Depth: 18,302 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,245 feet

Perforations: 12,571-18,077 feet

API No.: 42-123-34864

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: A. Witte A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429

Direction and Miles: 9.06 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 1,559 barrels per day

Gas: 2,138,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,798 psi

Total Depth: 18,616 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,549 feet

Perforations: 12,495-18,386 feet

API No.: 42-123-34865

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: A. Witte A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429

Direction and Miles: 9.06 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 1,815 barrels per day

Gas: 2,639,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,093 psi

Total Depth: 19,562 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,493 feet

Perforations: 12,590-19,325 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34228

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Merritt South Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,340 barrels per day

Gas: 673,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 880 psi

Total Depth: 18,638 feet

Perforations: 9,892-18,565 feet

API No.: 42-177-34227

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Merritt South Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,541 barrels per day

Gas: 806,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 885 psi

Total Depth: 17,678 feet

Perforations: 9,730-17,604 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36396

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Banduch A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 845 barrels per day

Gas: 599,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,272 psi

Total Depth: 16,848 feet

Perforations: 10,781-16,690 feet

API No.: 42-255-36576

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,488 barrels per day

Gas: 2,257,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 844 psi

Total Depth: 16,975 feet

Perforations: 10,823-16,921 feet

API No.: 42-255-36590

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N. of Panna Maria

Oil: 388 barrels per day

Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 680 psi

Total Depth: 16,719 feet

Perforations: 10,727-16,657 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33221

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: OConnor

Well No.: 88

Field Name: Huff (4,400)

Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Oil: 21.2 barrels per day

Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 175 psi

Total Depth: 5,910 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,775 feet

Perforations: 4,402-4,413 feet

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.