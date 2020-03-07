Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34968
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Koopman 01 – Lang 01 D
Well No.: 04H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 54, A-594
Acres: 750.85
API No.: 42-123-34969
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Koopman 01 – Lang 01 E
Well No.: 05H
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 54, A-594
Acres: 750.85
API No.: 42-123-34972
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Koopman 01 – Lang 01 G
Well No.: 07H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 54, A-594
Acres: 750.85
API No.: 42-123-34973
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Koopman 01 – Lang 01 H
Well No.: 08H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 54, A-594
Acres: 750.85
API No.: 42-123-34971
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Koopman 01 – Lang 01 F
Well No.: 06H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 54, A-594
Acres: 750.85
API No.: 42-123-34970
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: McCabe
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Yoakum
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.81 miles S. of Yoakum
Survey Name: R. Lehmkahl, A-307
Acres: 629.19
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34264
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paleo Oil
Lease Name: Alta Vista
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Riverdale
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles W. of Goliad
Survey Name: G. Southerland, A-270
Acres: 98.55
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34298
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sequoia K
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177
Acres: 1,766.46
API No.: 42-177-34297
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sequoia J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177
Acres: 1,766.46
API No.: 42-177-34296
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sequoia H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177
Acres: 1,766.46
API No.: 42-177-34295
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sequoia G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177
Acres: 1,766.46
API No.: 42-177-34294
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sequoia F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177
Acres: 1,766.46
API No.: 42-177-34293
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sequoia E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177
Acres: 1,766.46
API No.: 42-177-33679
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Steen Scruggs Unit
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: W. Simpson, A-426
Acres: 1,226.68
API No.: 42-177-33678
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Steen Scruggs Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: W. Simpson, A-426
Acres: 1,226.68
API No.: 42-177-33677
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Steen Scruggs Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: W. Simpson, A-426
Acres: 1,226.68
API No.: 42-177-34208
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Hawkeye C
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S. of Gonzales
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Acres: 1,654.28
API No.: 42-177-34207
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Hawkeye B
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S. of Gonzales
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Acres: 1,654.28
API No.: 42-177-34202
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Hawkeye A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S. of Gonzales
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Acres: 1,654.28
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33942
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Vincik Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Bennview, East
Total Depth: 8,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: V. Garcia, A-24
Acres: 124.86
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36874
County: Karnes
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Coleman Quad ULW
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271
Acres: 1,300.71
API No.: 42-255-36875
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Halen C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E. of Gillett
Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246
Acres: 1,403.85
API No.: 42-255-36876
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Halen D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E. of Gillett
Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246
Acres: 1,403.85
API No.: 42-255-36877
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Halen E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E. of Gillett
Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246
Acres: 1,882.95
API No.: 42-255-36878
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Halen F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E. of Gillett
Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246
Acres: 1,882.95
API No.: 42-255-36880
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Egbert-Miller
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 254.33
API No.: 42-255-36879
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Miller-Ridout
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 289.89
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34143
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Furrh-Oryx-Hawg Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.46 miles N.W. of Moulton
Survey Name: W. Strode, A-52
Acres: 1,819.58
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33223
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Dynamic Production
Lease Name: O’Connor OCG
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Mary Ellen O’Connor
Total Depth: 6,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: Town of Refugio, A-345
Acres: 9,522.65
API No.: 42-391-33225
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 90
Field Name: McFaddin
Total Depth: 6,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-24
Acres: 5,251
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34363
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Vandenberg and Hill
Well No.: 53
Field Name: Placedo, East (6,910 Sand)
Total Depth: 7,150 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.E. of Placedo
Survey Name: E. Benavides, A-5
Acres: 719.49
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34814
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Westhoff A-Koop B USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 23, A-276
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,627 barrels per day
Gas: 3,244,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,643 psi
Total Depth: 20,119 feet
Perforations: 12,918-20,005 feet
API No.: 42-123-33744
De Witt County
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: D Baker Unit B
Well No.: 6
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: T. Mancha, A-326
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles W. of Cuero
Oil: 1,912 barrels per day
Gas: 4,469,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,016 psi
Total Depth: 18,355 feet
Perforations: 13,068-18,264 feet
API No.: 42-123-34761
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: D. Baker Unit B-A USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: T. Mancha, A-326
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles W. of Cuero
Oil: 1,879 barrels per day
Gas: 4,351,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,784 psi
Total Depth: 22,364 feet
Perforations: 13,404-22,253 feet
API No.: 42-123-34760
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: D. Baker Unit B-A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: T. Mancha, A-326
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles W. of Cuero
Oil: 1,879 barrels per day
Gas: 4,351,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,784 psi
Total Depth: 22,169 feet
Perforations: 13,182-22,059 feet
API No.: 42-123-31439
Well Classification: Field Development and Re-Entry
Operator: Messy Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Musselman
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Balfour (Yegua 5,000)
Survey Name: D.H. Balfour, A-74
Direction and Miles: 13.4 miles N.E. of Cuero
Oil: 10 barrels per day
Gas: 60,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 250 psi
Total Depth: 5,000 feet
Perforations: 5,017-5,034 feet
API No.: 42-123-34768
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Klotzman
Well No.: 214
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Oil: 420 barrels per day
Gas: 582,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 18,895 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,751 feet
Perforations: 12,600-18,751 feet
API No.: 42-123-34767
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Klotzman
Well No.: 213
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Oil: 360 barrels per day
Gas: 524,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 18,749 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,677 feet
Perforations: 12,520-18,476 feet
API No.: 42-123-34766
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Klotzman
Well No.: 113
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Oil: 468 barrels per day
Gas: 789,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: Not Reported
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,899 feet
Perforations: 12,641-18,626 feet
API No.: 42-123-34765
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Klotzman
Well No.: 112
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Oil: 347 barrels per day
Gas: 387,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 18,990 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,980 feet
Perforations: 12,751-18,851 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34176
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Davis East Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: T.J. Pilgrim, A-371
Direction and Miles: 15.52 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 437 barrels per day
Gas: 168,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 525 psi
Total Depth: 17,323 feet
Perforations: 9,547-17,127 feet
API No.: 42-177-34175
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Davis East Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: T.J. Pilgrim, A-371
Direction and Miles: 15.53 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 476 barrels per day
Gas: 236,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 950 psi
Total Depth: 17,559 feet
Perforations: 9,395-17,428 feet
API No.: 42-177-34174
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Davis East Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: T.J. Pilgrim, A-371
Direction and Miles: 15.53 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 539 barrels per day
Gas: 203,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,050 psi
Total Depth: 18,454 feet
Perforations: 9,285-18,267 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36000
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Krawietz-Janet Ruth USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,707 barrels per day
Gas: 1,467,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,225 psi
Total Depth: 18,646 feet
Perforations: 11,440-18,421 feet
API No.: 42-255-35987
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Brysch-Kitchen USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Oil: 2,170 barrels per day
Gas: 4,290,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,631 psi
Total Depth: 23,457 feet
Perforations: 12,940-23,311 feet
API No.: 42-255-35986
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Brysch-Kitchen USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Oil: 3,618 barrels per day
Gas: 6,470,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,823 psi
Total Depth: 23,272 feet
Perforations: 12,707-23,027 feet
API No.: 42-255-36331
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA
Lease Name: Gus Tips-Runge 1 (SA) D4
Well No.: D 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: J.G. White, A-290
Direction and Miles: 1 mile S.E. of Runge
Oil: 801 barrels per day
Gas: 9,366,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,836 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,091 psi
Total Depth: 19,749 feet
Perforations: 13,576-19,490 feet
API No.: 42-255-36332
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA
Lease Name: Gus Tips-Runge 1 (SA) D5
Well No.: D 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: J.G. White, A-290
Direction and Miles: 1 mile S.E. of Runge
Oil: 520 barrels per day
Gas: 3,799,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,557 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,450 psi
Total Depth: 18,960 feet
Perforations: 13,309-18,728 feet
API No.: 42-255-36353
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA
Lease Name: Neller-Runge 2 (SA) D6
Well No.: D 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: V. Zepeda, A-13
Direction and Miles: 0.91 mile S.W. of Runge
Oil: 407 barrels per day
Gas: 6,227,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,045 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,155 psi
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Perforations: 13,507-17,270 feet
API No.: 42-255-36355
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA
Lease Name: Neller-Runge 1-Runge 2 (SA) D7
Well No.: D 7H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: V. Zepeda, A-13
Direction and Miles: 0.91 mile S.W. of Runge
Oil: 348.3 barrels per day
Gas: 4,244,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,216 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,880 psi
Total Depth: 17,750 feet
Perforations: 13,480-15,581 feet
API No.: 42-255-36345
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA
Lease Name: Neller-Elizondo-Runge 2 (SA) D4
Well No.: D 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: V. Zepeda, A-13
Direction and Miles: 0.91 mile S.W. of Runge
Oil: 543 barrels per day
Gas: 3,991,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,129 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,521 psi
Total Depth: 17,900 feet
Perforations: 13,344-17,660 feet
API No.: 42-255-36345
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA
Lease Name: Neller-Elizondo-Runge 2 (SA) D4
Well No.: D 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: V. Zepeda, A-13
Direction and Miles: 0.91 mile S.W. of Runge
Oil: 543 barrels per day
Gas: 3,991,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,129 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,521 psi
Total Depth: 17,900 feet
Perforations: 13,344-17,660 feet
API No.: 42-255-36346
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA
Lease Name: Neller-Elizondo-Runge 2 (SA) D5
Well No.: D 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: V. Zepeda, A-13
Direction and Miles: 0.91 mile S.W. of Runge
Oil: 455 barrels per day
Gas: 6,382,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,163 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,056 psi
Total Depth: 17,713 feet
Perforations: 13,523-17,390 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32956
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor -H-
Well No.: H 34
Field Name: Huff (2,600)
Survey Name: J. Keating, A-40
Direction and Miles: 12 miles N.W. of Tivoli
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 178,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,055 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,210 psi
Total Depth: 3,350 feet
Plug Back Depth: 2,715 feet
Perforations: 2,580-2,583 feet
API No.: 42-391-33218
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 86
Field Name: Huff (5,400)
Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Oil: 96.3 barrels per day
Gas: 110,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 540 psi
Total Depth: 5,920 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,801 feet
Perforations: 5,381-5,390 feet
API No.: 42-391-33028
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 80
Field Name: Huff (5,000)
Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59
Direction and Miles: 10 miles N.W. of Tivoli
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 262,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,365 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,405 psi
Total Depth: 5,799 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,609 feet
Perforations: 5,048-5,056 feet
