Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34968

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Koopman 01 – Lang 01 D

Well No.: 04H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 54, A-594

Acres: 750.85

API No.: 42-123-34969

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Koopman 01 – Lang 01 E

Well No.: 05H

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 54, A-594

Acres: 750.85

API No.: 42-123-34972

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Koopman 01 – Lang 01 G

Well No.: 07H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 54, A-594

Acres: 750.85

API No.: 42-123-34973

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Koopman 01 – Lang 01 H

Well No.: 08H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 54, A-594

Acres: 750.85

API No.: 42-123-34971

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Koopman 01 – Lang 01 F

Well No.: 06H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 54, A-594

Acres: 750.85

API No.: 42-123-34970

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: McCabe

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Yoakum

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.81 miles S. of Yoakum

Survey Name: R. Lehmkahl, A-307

Acres: 629.19

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34264

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paleo Oil

Lease Name: Alta Vista

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Riverdale

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles W. of Goliad

Survey Name: G. Southerland, A-270

Acres: 98.55

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34298

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sequoia K

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177

Acres: 1,766.46

API No.: 42-177-34297

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sequoia J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177

Acres: 1,766.46

API No.: 42-177-34296

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sequoia H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177

Acres: 1,766.46

API No.: 42-177-34295

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sequoia G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177

Acres: 1,766.46

API No.: 42-177-34294

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sequoia F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177

Acres: 1,766.46

API No.: 42-177-34293

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sequoia E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: J. Dillard, A-177

Acres: 1,766.46

API No.: 42-177-33679

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Steen Scruggs Unit

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: W. Simpson, A-426

Acres: 1,226.68

API No.: 42-177-33678

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Steen Scruggs Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: W. Simpson, A-426

Acres: 1,226.68

API No.: 42-177-33677

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Steen Scruggs Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: W. Simpson, A-426

Acres: 1,226.68

API No.: 42-177-34208

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Hawkeye C

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S. of Gonzales

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Acres: 1,654.28

API No.: 42-177-34207

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Hawkeye B

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S. of Gonzales

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Acres: 1,654.28

API No.: 42-177-34202

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Hawkeye A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S. of Gonzales

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Acres: 1,654.28

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33942

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Vincik Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Bennview, East

Total Depth: 8,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: V. Garcia, A-24

Acres: 124.86

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36874

County: Karnes

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Coleman Quad ULW

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: H.M. Swift, A-271

Acres: 1,300.71

API No.: 42-255-36875

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Halen C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E. of Gillett

Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246

Acres: 1,403.85

API No.: 42-255-36876

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Halen D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E. of Gillett

Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246

Acres: 1,403.85

API No.: 42-255-36877

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Halen E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E. of Gillett

Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246

Acres: 1,882.95

API No.: 42-255-36878

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Halen F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E. of Gillett

Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246

Acres: 1,882.95

API No.: 42-255-36880

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Egbert-Miller

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 254.33

API No.: 42-255-36879

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Miller-Ridout

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 289.89

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34143

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Furrh-Oryx-Hawg Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.46 miles N.W. of Moulton

Survey Name: W. Strode, A-52

Acres: 1,819.58

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33223

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Dynamic Production

Lease Name: O’Connor OCG

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Mary Ellen O’Connor

Total Depth: 6,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: Town of Refugio, A-345

Acres: 9,522.65

API No.: 42-391-33225

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 90

Field Name: McFaddin

Total Depth: 6,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-24

Acres: 5,251

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34363

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Vandenberg and Hill

Well No.: 53

Field Name: Placedo, East (6,910 Sand)

Total Depth: 7,150 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.E. of Placedo

Survey Name: E. Benavides, A-5

Acres: 719.49

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34814

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Westhoff A-Koop B USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 23, A-276

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,627 barrels per day

Gas: 3,244,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,643 psi

Total Depth: 20,119 feet

Perforations: 12,918-20,005 feet

API No.: 42-123-33744

De Witt County

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: D Baker Unit B

Well No.: 6

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: T. Mancha, A-326

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles W. of Cuero

Oil: 1,912 barrels per day

Gas: 4,469,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,016 psi

Total Depth: 18,355 feet

Perforations: 13,068-18,264 feet

API No.: 42-123-34761

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: D. Baker Unit B-A USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: T. Mancha, A-326

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles W. of Cuero

Oil: 1,879 barrels per day

Gas: 4,351,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,784 psi

Total Depth: 22,364 feet

Perforations: 13,404-22,253 feet

API No.: 42-123-34760

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: D. Baker Unit B-A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: T. Mancha, A-326

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles W. of Cuero

Oil: 1,879 barrels per day

Gas: 4,351,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,784 psi

Total Depth: 22,169 feet

Perforations: 13,182-22,059 feet

API No.: 42-123-31439

Well Classification: Field Development and Re-Entry

Operator: Messy Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Musselman

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Balfour (Yegua 5,000)

Survey Name: D.H. Balfour, A-74

Direction and Miles: 13.4 miles N.E. of Cuero

Oil: 10 barrels per day

Gas: 60,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 250 psi

Total Depth: 5,000 feet

Perforations: 5,017-5,034 feet

API No.: 42-123-34768

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Klotzman

Well No.: 214

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Oil: 420 barrels per day

Gas: 582,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 18,895 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,751 feet

Perforations: 12,600-18,751 feet

API No.: 42-123-34767

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Klotzman

Well No.: 213

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Oil: 360 barrels per day

Gas: 524,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 18,749 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,677 feet

Perforations: 12,520-18,476 feet

API No.: 42-123-34766

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Klotzman

Well No.: 113

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Oil: 468 barrels per day

Gas: 789,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: Not Reported

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,899 feet

Perforations: 12,641-18,626 feet

API No.: 42-123-34765

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Klotzman

Well No.: 112

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Oil: 347 barrels per day

Gas: 387,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 18,990 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,980 feet

Perforations: 12,751-18,851 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34176

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Davis East Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: T.J. Pilgrim, A-371

Direction and Miles: 15.52 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 437 barrels per day

Gas: 168,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 525 psi

Total Depth: 17,323 feet

Perforations: 9,547-17,127 feet

API No.: 42-177-34175

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Davis East Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: T.J. Pilgrim, A-371

Direction and Miles: 15.53 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 476 barrels per day

Gas: 236,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 950 psi

Total Depth: 17,559 feet

Perforations: 9,395-17,428 feet

API No.: 42-177-34174

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Davis East Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: T.J. Pilgrim, A-371

Direction and Miles: 15.53 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 539 barrels per day

Gas: 203,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,050 psi

Total Depth: 18,454 feet

Perforations: 9,285-18,267 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36000

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Krawietz-Janet Ruth USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,707 barrels per day

Gas: 1,467,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,225 psi

Total Depth: 18,646 feet

Perforations: 11,440-18,421 feet

API No.: 42-255-35987

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Brysch-Kitchen USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Oil: 2,170 barrels per day

Gas: 4,290,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,631 psi

Total Depth: 23,457 feet

Perforations: 12,940-23,311 feet

API No.: 42-255-35986

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Brysch-Kitchen USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Oil: 3,618 barrels per day

Gas: 6,470,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,823 psi

Total Depth: 23,272 feet

Perforations: 12,707-23,027 feet

API No.: 42-255-36331

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA

Lease Name: Gus Tips-Runge 1 (SA) D4

Well No.: D 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: J.G. White, A-290

Direction and Miles: 1 mile S.E. of Runge

Oil: 801 barrels per day

Gas: 9,366,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,836 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,091 psi

Total Depth: 19,749 feet

Perforations: 13,576-19,490 feet

API No.: 42-255-36332

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA

Lease Name: Gus Tips-Runge 1 (SA) D5

Well No.: D 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: J.G. White, A-290

Direction and Miles: 1 mile S.E. of Runge

Oil: 520 barrels per day

Gas: 3,799,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,557 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,450 psi

Total Depth: 18,960 feet

Perforations: 13,309-18,728 feet

API No.: 42-255-36353

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA

Lease Name: Neller-Runge 2 (SA) D6

Well No.: D 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: V. Zepeda, A-13

Direction and Miles: 0.91 mile S.W. of Runge

Oil: 407 barrels per day

Gas: 6,227,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,045 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,155 psi

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Perforations: 13,507-17,270 feet

API No.: 42-255-36355

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA

Lease Name: Neller-Runge 1-Runge 2 (SA) D7

Well No.: D 7H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: V. Zepeda, A-13

Direction and Miles: 0.91 mile S.W. of Runge

Oil: 348.3 barrels per day

Gas: 4,244,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,216 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,880 psi

Total Depth: 17,750 feet

Perforations: 13,480-15,581 feet

API No.: 42-255-36345

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA

Lease Name: Neller-Elizondo-Runge 2 (SA) D4

Well No.: D 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: V. Zepeda, A-13

Direction and Miles: 0.91 mile S.W. of Runge

Oil: 543 barrels per day

Gas: 3,991,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,129 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,521 psi

Total Depth: 17,900 feet

Perforations: 13,344-17,660 feet

API No.: 42-255-36345

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA

Lease Name: Neller-Elizondo-Runge 2 (SA) D4

Well No.: D 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: V. Zepeda, A-13

Direction and Miles: 0.91 mile S.W. of Runge

Oil: 543 barrels per day

Gas: 3,991,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,129 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,521 psi

Total Depth: 17,900 feet

Perforations: 13,344-17,660 feet

API No.: 42-255-36346

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil and Gas USA

Lease Name: Neller-Elizondo-Runge 2 (SA) D5

Well No.: D 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: V. Zepeda, A-13

Direction and Miles: 0.91 mile S.W. of Runge

Oil: 455 barrels per day

Gas: 6,382,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,163 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,056 psi

Total Depth: 17,713 feet

Perforations: 13,523-17,390 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32956

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor -H-

Well No.: H 34

Field Name: Huff (2,600)

Survey Name: J. Keating, A-40

Direction and Miles: 12 miles N.W. of Tivoli

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 178,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,055 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,210 psi

Total Depth: 3,350 feet

Plug Back Depth: 2,715 feet

Perforations: 2,580-2,583 feet

API No.: 42-391-33218

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 86

Field Name: Huff (5,400)

Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Oil: 96.3 barrels per day

Gas: 110,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 540 psi

Total Depth: 5,920 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,801 feet

Perforations: 5,381-5,390 feet

API No.: 42-391-33028

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 80

Field Name: Huff (5,000)

Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59

Direction and Miles: 10 miles N.W. of Tivoli

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 262,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,365 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,405 psi

Total Depth: 5,799 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,609 feet

Perforations: 5,048-5,056 feet

