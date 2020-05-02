Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33869

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 1130

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Total Depth: 6,520 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 6,209.81

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33506

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ineos USA Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Geraint-AC-1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,100 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.W. of La Grange

Survey Name: S. Castleman, A-32

Acres: 809.06

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Calhoun County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-31809

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: BandL Exploration

Lease Name: 5K Family Partnership

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sheriff, North (8,800 Frio)

Survey Name: J.L. Schoonover, A-142

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles S.W. of Port Lavaca

Oil: 18 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,450 psi

Total Depth: 9,850 feet

Plug Back Depth: 9,300 feet

Perforations: 9,145-9,150 feet

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34879

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Gerdes-Rathkamp

Well No.: 1L

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429

Direction and Miles: 2.23 miles N.W. of Pearl City

Oil: 1,449 barrels per day

Gas: 5,474,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,163 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,628 psi

Total Depth: 19,484

Plug Back Depth: 19,415 feet

Perforations: 12,701-19,362 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36305

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Korth Unit B

Well No.: 701

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles S. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,161 barrels per day

Gas: 1,616,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,695 psi

Total Depth: 19,451 feet

Perforations: 11,961-19,284 feet

API No.: 42-255-36304

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Korth Unit B

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles S. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,703 barrels per day

Gas: 1,354,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,345 psi

Total Depth: 19,819 feet

Perforations: 12,259-19,651 feet

API No.: 42-255-36303

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Korth Unit B

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles S. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,678 barrels per day

Gas: 1,617,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,168 psi

Total Depth: 20,100 feet

Perforations: 12,056-19,934 feet

API No.: 42-255-36302

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Korth Unit B

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles S. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,558 barrels per day

Gas: 1,982,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,593 psi

Total Depth: 20,377 feet

Perforations: 12,273-20,233 feet

API No.: 42-255-36290

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Korth Unit B

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles S. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,821 barrels per day

Gas: 1,436,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,836 psi

Total Depth: 20,841 feet

Perforations: 12,306-20,667 feet

API No.: 42-255-36412

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Oil: 505.6 barrels per day

Gas: 3,952,600 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,927 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 18,390 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,323 feet

Perforations: 12,965-18,318 feet

API No.: 42-255-36414

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 26H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Oil: 969.2 barrels per day

Gas: 4,270,400 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,683 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 18,180 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,114 feet

Perforations: 12,666-18,109 feet

API No.: 42-255-36413

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Oil: 769.3 barrels per day

Gas: 3,844,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,476 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 18,808 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,750 feet

Perforations: 12,825-18,743 feet

API No.: 42-255-36645

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 942 barrels per day

Gas: 6,066,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,996 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,800 psi

Total Depth: 20,168 feet

Perforations: 13,553-20,075 feet

API No.: 42-255-36644

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 952 barrels per day

Gas: 6,642,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 7,180 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,000 psi

Total Depth: 20,241 feet

Perforations: 13,543-20,064 feet

API No.: 42-255-36798

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01

Well No.: 5HR

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 985 barrels per day

Gas: 6,328,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 7,180 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,000 psi

Total Depth: 20,201 feet

Perforations: 13,532-20,017 feet

API No.: 42-255-36502

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286

Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 559 barrels per day

Gas: 271,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,200 psi

Total Depth: 13,255 feet

Perforations: 10,642-13,188 feet

API No.: 42-255-36493

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286

Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 867 barrels per day

Gas: 608,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,800 psi

Total Depth: 13,582 feet

Perforations: 10,675-13,490 feet

API No.: 42-255-36490

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286

Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 883 barrels per day

Gas: 786,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,650 psi

Total Depth: 13,533 feet

Perforations: 10,852-13,458 feet

API No.: 42-255-36489

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286

Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 815 barrels per day

Gas: 659,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,250 psi

Total Depth: 14,091 feet

Perforations: 10,868-14,030 feet

API No.: 42-255-36488

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286

Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,061 barrels per day

Gas: 642,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,200 psi

Total Depth: 13,400 feet

Perforations: 10,920-13,322 feet

API No.: 42-255-36478

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hedtke-Anzaldua Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.P. Brashear, A-57

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 949 barrels per day

Gas: 703,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,006 psi

Total Depth: 16,773 feet

Perforations: 11,771-16,662 feet

API No.: 42-255-36479

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Creel Mixon-Hedtke Anzaldua PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.P. Brashear, A-57

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,392 barrels per day

Gas: 736,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,405 psi

Total Depth: 16,753 feet

Perforations: 11,593-16,753 feet

API No.: 42-255-36477

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Creel Mixon Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.P. Brashear, A-57

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,521 barrels per day

Gas: 841,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,722 psi

Total Depth: 19,494 feet

Perforations: 11,551-19,380 feet

API No.: 42-255-36476

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Creel Mixon Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.P. Brashear, A-57

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,227 barrels per day

Gas: 758,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,586 psi

Total Depth: 19,282 feet

Perforations: 11,612-19,169 feet

API No.: 42-255-36475

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Creel Mixon Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.P. Brashear, A-57

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,172 barrels per day

Gas: 649,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,328 psi

Total Depth: 19,155 feet

Perforations: 11,535-19,044 feet

API No.: 42-255-36706

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Boris Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 895.6 barrels per day

Gas: 723,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,977 psi

Total Depth: 18,551 feet

Perforations: 12,189-18,422 feet

API No.: 42-255-36709

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Boris Unit

Well No.: 504H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 748.6 barrels per day

Gas: 681,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,460 psi

Total Depth: 18,833 feet

Perforations: 12,364-18,809 feet

API No.: 42-255-36708

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Boris Unit

Well No.: 503H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 957.5 barrels per day

Gas: 770,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,730 psi

Total Depth: 18,504 feet

Perforations: 12,253-18,481 feet

API No.: 42-255-36707

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Boris Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 841.4 barrels per day

Gas: 663,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,712 psi

Total Depth: 18,399 feet

Perforations: 12,301-18,264 feet

API No.: 42-255-36192

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Beckett-Guerra Unit B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.H. Cox, A-69

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles E. of Fashing

Oil: 480 barrels per day

Gas: 348,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 21,160 feet

Plug Back Depth: 21,140 feet

Perforations: 11,480-20,696 feet

API No.: 42-255-36191

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Beckett-Guerra Unit A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.H. Cox, A-69

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles E. of Fashing

Oil: 456 barrels per day

Gas: 412,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 21,075 feet

Plug Back Depth: 21,044 feet

Perforations: 11,368-20,602 feet

API No.: 42-255-36190

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.H. Cox, A-69

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Fashing

Oil: 504 barrels per day

Gas: 459,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 20,400 feet

Plug Back Depth: 20,390 feet

Perforations: 11,465-20,126 feet

API No.: 42-255-36189

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.H. Cox, A-69

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Fashing

Oil: 528 barrels per day

Gas: 402,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 20,713 feet

Plug Back Depth: 20,690 feet

Perforations: 11,510-20,601 feet

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.