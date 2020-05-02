Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33869
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 1130
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Total Depth: 6,520 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 6,209.81
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33506
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ineos USA Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Geraint-AC-1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,100 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.W. of La Grange
Survey Name: S. Castleman, A-32
Acres: 809.06
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Calhoun County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-31809
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: BandL Exploration
Lease Name: 5K Family Partnership
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sheriff, North (8,800 Frio)
Survey Name: J.L. Schoonover, A-142
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles S.W. of Port Lavaca
Oil: 18 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,450 psi
Total Depth: 9,850 feet
Plug Back Depth: 9,300 feet
Perforations: 9,145-9,150 feet
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34879
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Gerdes-Rathkamp
Well No.: 1L
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429
Direction and Miles: 2.23 miles N.W. of Pearl City
Oil: 1,449 barrels per day
Gas: 5,474,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,163 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,628 psi
Total Depth: 19,484
Plug Back Depth: 19,415 feet
Perforations: 12,701-19,362 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36305
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Korth Unit B
Well No.: 701
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles S. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,161 barrels per day
Gas: 1,616,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,695 psi
Total Depth: 19,451 feet
Perforations: 11,961-19,284 feet
API No.: 42-255-36304
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Korth Unit B
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles S. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,703 barrels per day
Gas: 1,354,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,345 psi
Total Depth: 19,819 feet
Perforations: 12,259-19,651 feet
API No.: 42-255-36303
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Korth Unit B
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles S. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,678 barrels per day
Gas: 1,617,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,168 psi
Total Depth: 20,100 feet
Perforations: 12,056-19,934 feet
API No.: 42-255-36302
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Korth Unit B
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles S. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,558 barrels per day
Gas: 1,982,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,593 psi
Total Depth: 20,377 feet
Perforations: 12,273-20,233 feet
API No.: 42-255-36290
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Korth Unit B
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles S. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,821 barrels per day
Gas: 1,436,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,836 psi
Total Depth: 20,841 feet
Perforations: 12,306-20,667 feet
API No.: 42-255-36412
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Oil: 505.6 barrels per day
Gas: 3,952,600 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,927 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 18,390 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,323 feet
Perforations: 12,965-18,318 feet
API No.: 42-255-36414
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 26H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Oil: 969.2 barrels per day
Gas: 4,270,400 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,683 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 18,180 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,114 feet
Perforations: 12,666-18,109 feet
API No.: 42-255-36413
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Oil: 769.3 barrels per day
Gas: 3,844,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,476 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 18,808 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,750 feet
Perforations: 12,825-18,743 feet
API No.: 42-255-36645
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 942 barrels per day
Gas: 6,066,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,996 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,800 psi
Total Depth: 20,168 feet
Perforations: 13,553-20,075 feet
API No.: 42-255-36644
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 952 barrels per day
Gas: 6,642,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 7,180 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,000 psi
Total Depth: 20,241 feet
Perforations: 13,543-20,064 feet
API No.: 42-255-36798
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01
Well No.: 5HR
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 985 barrels per day
Gas: 6,328,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 7,180 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,000 psi
Total Depth: 20,201 feet
Perforations: 13,532-20,017 feet
API No.: 42-255-36502
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286
Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 559 barrels per day
Gas: 271,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,200 psi
Total Depth: 13,255 feet
Perforations: 10,642-13,188 feet
API No.: 42-255-36493
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286
Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 867 barrels per day
Gas: 608,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,800 psi
Total Depth: 13,582 feet
Perforations: 10,675-13,490 feet
API No.: 42-255-36490
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286
Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 883 barrels per day
Gas: 786,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,650 psi
Total Depth: 13,533 feet
Perforations: 10,852-13,458 feet
API No.: 42-255-36489
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286
Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 815 barrels per day
Gas: 659,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,250 psi
Total Depth: 14,091 feet
Perforations: 10,868-14,030 feet
API No.: 42-255-36488
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286
Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,061 barrels per day
Gas: 642,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,200 psi
Total Depth: 13,400 feet
Perforations: 10,920-13,322 feet
API No.: 42-255-36478
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hedtke-Anzaldua Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.P. Brashear, A-57
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 949 barrels per day
Gas: 703,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,006 psi
Total Depth: 16,773 feet
Perforations: 11,771-16,662 feet
API No.: 42-255-36479
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Creel Mixon-Hedtke Anzaldua PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.P. Brashear, A-57
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,392 barrels per day
Gas: 736,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,405 psi
Total Depth: 16,753 feet
Perforations: 11,593-16,753 feet
API No.: 42-255-36477
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Creel Mixon Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.P. Brashear, A-57
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,521 barrels per day
Gas: 841,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,722 psi
Total Depth: 19,494 feet
Perforations: 11,551-19,380 feet
API No.: 42-255-36476
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Creel Mixon Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.P. Brashear, A-57
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,227 barrels per day
Gas: 758,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,586 psi
Total Depth: 19,282 feet
Perforations: 11,612-19,169 feet
API No.: 42-255-36475
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Creel Mixon Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.P. Brashear, A-57
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,172 barrels per day
Gas: 649,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,328 psi
Total Depth: 19,155 feet
Perforations: 11,535-19,044 feet
API No.: 42-255-36706
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Boris Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 895.6 barrels per day
Gas: 723,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,977 psi
Total Depth: 18,551 feet
Perforations: 12,189-18,422 feet
API No.: 42-255-36709
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Boris Unit
Well No.: 504H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 748.6 barrels per day
Gas: 681,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,460 psi
Total Depth: 18,833 feet
Perforations: 12,364-18,809 feet
API No.: 42-255-36708
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Boris Unit
Well No.: 503H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 957.5 barrels per day
Gas: 770,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,730 psi
Total Depth: 18,504 feet
Perforations: 12,253-18,481 feet
API No.: 42-255-36707
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Boris Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 841.4 barrels per day
Gas: 663,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,712 psi
Total Depth: 18,399 feet
Perforations: 12,301-18,264 feet
API No.: 42-255-36192
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Beckett-Guerra Unit B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.H. Cox, A-69
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles E. of Fashing
Oil: 480 barrels per day
Gas: 348,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 21,160 feet
Plug Back Depth: 21,140 feet
Perforations: 11,480-20,696 feet
API No.: 42-255-36191
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Beckett-Guerra Unit A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.H. Cox, A-69
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles E. of Fashing
Oil: 456 barrels per day
Gas: 412,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 21,075 feet
Plug Back Depth: 21,044 feet
Perforations: 11,368-20,602 feet
API No.: 42-255-36190
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.H. Cox, A-69
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Fashing
Oil: 504 barrels per day
Gas: 459,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 20,400 feet
Plug Back Depth: 20,390 feet
Perforations: 11,465-20,126 feet
API No.: 42-255-36189
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.H. Cox, A-69
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Fashing
Oil: 528 barrels per day
Gas: 402,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 20,713 feet
Plug Back Depth: 20,690 feet
Perforations: 11,510-20,601 feet
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.