Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34490
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Debill 01
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 18977
Direction and Miles: 2.62 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Leal, F, A-185
Acres: 1,092.18
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37196
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 401.07
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33522
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Ozark
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 15,000
Direction and Miles: 11.92 miles N of LaGrange
Survey Name: Greenville, B, A-50
Acres: 898.62
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36874
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP
Lease Name: Coleman Quad ULW
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,089 barrels per day
Gas: 2,001,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,741 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,922 ft.–21,542 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36776
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP
Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-31
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto
Oil: 1,587 barrels per day
Gas: 637,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,377 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,358 ft.–18,258 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36777
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP
Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-31
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto
Oil: 1,584 barrels per day
Gas: 922,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,255 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,348 ft.–18,136 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36622
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: CI CO, A-306
Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,421 barrels per day
Gas: 5,306,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8500 psi
Total Depth: 17,686 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,631 ft.
Perforations: 13,388 ft.–17,467 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36625
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,131 barrels per day
Gas: 4,589,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,090 psi
Total Depth: 17,665 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,555 ft.
Perforations: 13,251 ft.–17,389 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36619
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: CI CO, A-306
Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,249 barrels per day
Gas: 4,712,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,440 psi
Total Depth: 18,065 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,004 ft.
Perforations: 13,401 ft.–17,842 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36626
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,209 barrels per day
Gas: 4,169,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,020 psi
Total Depth: 17,990 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,859 ft.
Perforations: 13,402 ft.–17,697 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36617
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: CI CO, A-306
Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 990 barrels per day
Gas: 4,246,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,450 psi
Total Depth: 17,747 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,685 ft.
Perforations: 13,389 ft.–17,308 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36629
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 788 barrels per day
Gas: 2,614,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,200 psi
Total Depth: 18,748 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,637 ft.
Perforations: 13,553 ft.–18,748 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36621
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: CI CO, A-306
Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 788 barrels per day
Gas: 2,614,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,200 psi
Total Depth: 17,540 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,478 ft.
Perforations: 13,460 ft.–17,317 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36620
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: CI CO, A-306
Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 788 barrels per day
Gas: 2,614,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,670 psi
Total Depth: 18,105’
Plug Back Depth: 18,044’
Perforations: 13,383’–17,979’
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36618
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: CI CO, A-306
Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,257 per day
Gas: 4,306,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,360 psi
Total Depth: 18,105 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,044 ft.
Perforations: 13,383 ft.–17,979 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36628
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,149 per day
Gas: 4,117,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,305 psi
Total Depth: 18,612 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,505 ft.
Perforations: 13,429 ft.–18,342 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36627
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1,186 per day
Gas: 4,207,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8095 psi
Total Depth: 18,109 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,998 ft.
Perforations: 13,347 ft.–17,842 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34971
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Koopman 01 — Lang 01 F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-594
Direction and Miles: 5 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,445 per day
Gas: 8,230,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,642 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,594 psi
Total Depth: 21,159 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,617 ft.–21,007 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34973
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Koopman 01 — Lang 01 H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-594
Direction and Miles: 5 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,651 per day
Gas: 8,588,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,778 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,380 psi
Total Depth: 20,507 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,701 ft.–20,360 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36986
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Jauer Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 943 per day
Gas: 466,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,814.13 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,825 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,109 ft.–16,809 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36988
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Jauer-Jauer Sonka Unit SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,733.86 per day
Gas: 421,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,265 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,976 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,941 ft.–16,967 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36989
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Jauer Pollok-Moczygemba Jauer SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 888.30 per day
Gas: 472,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,496 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,320 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,928 ft.–15,309 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33222
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Huff (5600)
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 29 per day
Gas: 1,379,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 145 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,900 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,791 ft.
Perforations: 5,605 ft.–5,626 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34297
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name Sequoia J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,771 per day
Gas: 481,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,054 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,777 ft.–19,868 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34298
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name Sequoia K
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,212 per day
Gas: 526,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,830 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,670 ft.–19,589 ft.
