Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34490

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Debill 01

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 18977

Direction and Miles: 2.62 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Leal, F, A-185

Acres: 1,092.18

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37196

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 401.07

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33522

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Ozark

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 15,000

Direction and Miles: 11.92 miles N of LaGrange

Survey Name: Greenville, B, A-50

Acres: 898.62

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36874

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP

Lease Name: Coleman Quad ULW

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,089 barrels per day

Gas: 2,001,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,741 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,922 ft.–21,542 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36776

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP

Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-31

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto

Oil: 1,587 barrels per day

Gas: 637,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,377 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,358 ft.–18,258 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36777

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP

Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-31

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto

Oil: 1,584 barrels per day

Gas: 922,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,255 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,348 ft.–18,136 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36622

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: CI CO, A-306

Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,421 barrels per day

Gas: 5,306,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8500 psi

Total Depth: 17,686 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,631 ft.

Perforations: 13,388 ft.–17,467 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36625

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,131 barrels per day

Gas: 4,589,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,090 psi

Total Depth: 17,665 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,555 ft.

Perforations: 13,251 ft.–17,389 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36619

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: CI CO, A-306

Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,249 barrels per day

Gas: 4,712,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,440 psi

Total Depth: 18,065 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,004 ft.

Perforations: 13,401 ft.–17,842 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36626

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,209 barrels per day

Gas: 4,169,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,020 psi

Total Depth: 17,990 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,859 ft.

Perforations: 13,402 ft.–17,697 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36617

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: CI CO, A-306

Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 990 barrels per day

Gas: 4,246,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,450 psi

Total Depth: 17,747 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,685 ft.

Perforations: 13,389 ft.–17,308 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36629

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 788 barrels per day

Gas: 2,614,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,200 psi

Total Depth: 18,748 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,637 ft.

Perforations: 13,553 ft.–18,748 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36621

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: CI CO, A-306

Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 788 barrels per day

Gas: 2,614,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,200 psi

Total Depth: 17,540 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,478 ft.

Perforations: 13,460 ft.–17,317 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36620

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: CI CO, A-306

Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 788 barrels per day

Gas: 2,614,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,670 psi

Total Depth: 18,105’

Plug Back Depth: 18,044’

Perforations: 13,383’–17,979’

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36618

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: CI CO, A-306

Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,257 per day

Gas: 4,306,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,360 psi

Total Depth: 18,105 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,044 ft.

Perforations: 13,383 ft.–17,979 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36628

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,149 per day

Gas: 4,117,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,305 psi

Total Depth: 18,612 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,505 ft.

Perforations: 13,429 ft.–18,342 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36627

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1,186 per day

Gas: 4,207,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8095 psi

Total Depth: 18,109 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,998 ft.

Perforations: 13,347 ft.–17,842 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34971

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Koopman 01 — Lang 01 F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-594

Direction and Miles: 5 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,445 per day

Gas: 8,230,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,642 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,594 psi

Total Depth: 21,159 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,617 ft.–21,007 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34973

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Koopman 01 — Lang 01 H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-594

Direction and Miles: 5 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,651 per day

Gas: 8,588,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,778 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,380 psi

Total Depth: 20,507 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,701 ft.–20,360 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36986

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Jauer Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 943 per day

Gas: 466,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,814.13 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,825 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,109 ft.–16,809 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36988

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Jauer-Jauer Sonka Unit SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,733.86 per day

Gas: 421,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,265 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,976 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,941 ft.–16,967 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36989

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Jauer Pollok-Moczygemba Jauer SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 888.30 per day

Gas: 472,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,496 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,320 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,928 ft.–15,309 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33222

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Huff (5600)

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 29 per day

Gas: 1,379,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 145 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,900 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,791 ft.

Perforations: 5,605 ft.–5,626 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34297

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name Sequoia J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,771 per day

Gas: 481,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,054 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,777 ft.–19,868 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34298

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name Sequoia K

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,212 per day

Gas: 526,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,830 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,670 ft.–19,589 ft.

