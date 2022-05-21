Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-35188

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: WA Blackwell-MCC-BLK 2 (SA) B7

Well No.: B 7H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394

Acres: 1,803.37

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35189

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: WA Blackwell-MCC-BLK 2 (SA) B8

Well No.: B 8H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394

Acres: 1,803.37

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35190

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: WA Blackwell-MCC (SA) B10

Well No.: B 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394

Acres: 1,803.37

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35191

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: W.A.Blackwell-MCC-Keach (SA) B11

Well No.: B 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394

Acres: 1,799.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35192

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: WA Blackwell-MCC-Keach (SA) B12

Well No.: B 12H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394

Acres: 1,799.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35193

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Guevara A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3

Acres: 366.95

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35194

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Steinmann A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3

Acres: 698.62

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35195

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Sheppard A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3

Acres: 692.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35196

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Jacobs A-Boysen A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.8 miles S of Yoakum

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10

Acres: 1,101.65

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37484

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 723.78

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37485

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 723.78

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37487

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.0 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,427.78

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37488

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.0 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,427.78

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37489

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.0 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,427.78

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37490

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 AC D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.0 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,427.78

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37491

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 19,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 944.92

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37492

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 944.92

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37493

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 944.92

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37494

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 723.78

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37495

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 944.92

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37496

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Davis 01

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 944.92

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37498

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Brysch-Adams Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87

Acres: 335.8

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37499

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Brysch-Adams Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87

Acres: 335.8

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-04013

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-

Well No.: D 49

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,750 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: CEPI&M CO, A-332

Acres: 4,000

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33265

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 95

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Acres: 5,251

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33266

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 96

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Acres: 5,251

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33267

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Greta (4,400)

Total Depth: 4,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Crunk, N S, A-104

Acres: 200

Victoria CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-469-34499

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Americo Energy Resources

Lease Name: McFaddin -A-

Well No.: 85

Field Name: McFaddin, North (5700 Sand)

Total Depth: 6,312 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SW of Bloomington

Survey Name: Vairin, J, A-123

Acres: 1,619.82

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34500

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Americo Energy Resources

Lease Name: McFaddin -A-

Well No.: 81

Field Name: McFaddin, North (5700 Sand)

Total Depth: 6,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SW of Bloomington

Survey Name: Vairin, J, A-123

Acres: 1,619.82

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34488

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit

Well No.: 24H

Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)

Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93

Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington

Oil: 825 barrels per day

Gas: 505,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 294 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,765 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,348–7,765 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37279

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Kowalik-Muenchow A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 1,400 barrels per day

Gas: 635,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,540 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,400 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,617–21,369 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37280

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Kowalik-Muenchow B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 1,610 barrels per day

Gas: 780,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,567 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,180 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,325–21,149 ft.

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-34166

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Moonstone A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35

Direction and Miles: 5.29 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 2,462 barrels per day

Gas: 1,829,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,537 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,497 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,685–20,269 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34167

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Moonstone B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35

Direction and Miles: 5.29 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,540 barrels per day

Gas: 1,481,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 887 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,920 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,801–17,241 ft.

