Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-35188
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: WA Blackwell-MCC-BLK 2 (SA) B7
Well No.: B 7H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394
Acres: 1,803.37
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35189
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: WA Blackwell-MCC-BLK 2 (SA) B8
Well No.: B 8H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394
Acres: 1,803.37
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35190
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: WA Blackwell-MCC (SA) B10
Well No.: B 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394
Acres: 1,803.37
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35191
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: W.A.Blackwell-MCC-Keach (SA) B11
Well No.: B 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394
Acres: 1,799.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35192
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: WA Blackwell-MCC-Keach (SA) B12
Well No.: B 12H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394
Acres: 1,799.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35193
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Guevara A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3
Acres: 366.95
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35194
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Steinmann A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3
Acres: 698.62
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35195
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Sheppard A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3
Acres: 692.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35196
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Jacobs A-Boysen A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.8 miles S of Yoakum
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10
Acres: 1,101.65
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37484
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 723.78
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37484
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 723.78
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37485
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 723.78
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37487
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.0 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,427.78
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37488
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.0 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,427.78
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37489
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.0 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,427.78
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37490
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 — Dullye 01 AC D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.0 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,427.78
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37491
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 19,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 944.92
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37492
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 944.92
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37493
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 944.92
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37494
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01 AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 723.78
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37495
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 944.92
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37496
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Davis 01
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 944.92
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37498
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Brysch-Adams Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87
Acres: 335.8
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37499
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Brysch-Adams Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87
Acres: 335.8
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-04013
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-
Well No.: D 49
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,750 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: CEPI&M CO, A-332
Acres: 4,000
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33265
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 95
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Acres: 5,251
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33266
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 96
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Acres: 5,251
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33267
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Greta (4,400)
Total Depth: 4,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Crunk, N S, A-104
Acres: 200
Victoria CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-469-34499
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Americo Energy Resources
Lease Name: McFaddin -A-
Well No.: 85
Field Name: McFaddin, North (5700 Sand)
Total Depth: 6,312 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SW of Bloomington
Survey Name: Vairin, J, A-123
Acres: 1,619.82
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34500
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Americo Energy Resources
Lease Name: McFaddin -A-
Well No.: 81
Field Name: McFaddin, North (5700 Sand)
Total Depth: 6,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SW of Bloomington
Survey Name: Vairin, J, A-123
Acres: 1,619.82
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34488
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit
Well No.: 24H
Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)
Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington
Oil: 825 barrels per day
Gas: 505,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 294 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,765 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,348–7,765 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37279
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Kowalik-Muenchow A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 1,400 barrels per day
Gas: 635,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,540 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,400 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,617–21,369 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37280
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Kowalik-Muenchow B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 1,610 barrels per day
Gas: 780,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,567 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,180 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,325–21,149 ft.
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-34166
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Moonstone A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35
Direction and Miles: 5.29 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 2,462 barrels per day
Gas: 1,829,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,537 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,497 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,685–20,269 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34167
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Moonstone B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35
Direction and Miles: 5.29 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,540 barrels per day
Gas: 1,481,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 887 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,920 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,801–17,241 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.