Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34332
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cook M
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S. of Smiley
Survey Name: T. Hammon, A-265
Acres: 1,203.22
API No.: 42-177-34331
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cook L
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S. of Smiley
Survey Name: T. Hammon, A-265
Acres: 1,203.22
API No.: 42-177-34329
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cook J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S. of Smiley
Survey Name: T. Hammon, A-265
Acres: 1,203.22
API No.: 42-177-34330
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cook K
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S. of Smiley
Survey Name: T. Hammon, A-265
Acres: 1,203.22
API No.: 42-177-34326
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Hawkeye E
Well No.: 33H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: P. Giphart, A-238
Acres: 1,397.49
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32972
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: E.P.C. GU 1
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 13,000)
Total Depth: 15,700 feet
Direction and Miles: 22.69 miles S.E. of Hallettsville
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 12, A-567
Acres: 704
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35459
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Viper S.W.D.
Lease Name: Viper Loeffler
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Hillje
Total Depth: 7,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S.E. of Hillje
Survey Name: ET RR Co, Section 101, A-104
Acres: 80
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34845
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Mumme-Schendel-Maron ULW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,543 barrels per day
Gas: 2,409,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,374 psi
Total Depth: 19,184 feet
Perforations: 12,490 feet-19,065 feet
API No.: 42-123-34843
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Mumme-Schendel-Maron ULW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,745 barrels per day
Gas: 2,499,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,178 psi
Total Depth: 19,233 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,300 feet
Perforations: 12,477-19,119 feet
API No.: 42-123-34848
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: -Butler A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 809 barrels per day
Gas: 3,991,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 7,545 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,606 psi
Total Depth: 18,754 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,621 feet
Perforations: 13,539-18,562 feet
API No.: 42-123-34840
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: -Butler A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 660 barrels per day
Gas: 2,292,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,959 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,688 psi
Total Depth: 19,491 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,370 feet
Perforations: 13,730-19,204 feet
API No.: 42-123-34839
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: -Butler A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 731 barrels per day
Gas: 3,116,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 7,193 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,468 psi
Total Depth: 18,835 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,726 feet
Perforations: 13,481-18,681 feet
API No.: 42-123-34837
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: -Butler A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,021 barrels per day
Gas: 3,440,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 7,145 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,390 psi
Total Depth: 19,318 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,257 feet
Perforations: 13,720-19,197 feet
API No.: 42-123-34836
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: -Butler A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 529 barrels per day
Gas: 2,273,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,305 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,892 psi
Total Depth: 18,812 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,747 feet
Perforations: 13,528-18,656 feet
API No.: 42-123-34906
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Loos Unit
Well No.: 11L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: C.S. Hardwick, A-240
Direction and Miles: 6.21 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 962 barrels per day
Gas: 5,877,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,558 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,519 psi
Total Depth: 21,185 feet
Plug Back Depth: 21,167 feet
Perforations: 13,139-21,052 feet
API No.: 42-123-34935
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Janak-Loos
Well No.: 6L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-165
Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 667 barrels per day
Gas: 4,082,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,064 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,619 psi
Total Depth: 20,500 feet
Plug Back Depth: 20,439 feet
Perforations: 13,207-20,352 feet
API No.: 42-123-34934
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Janak Unit
Well No.: 7L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-165
Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 519 barrels per day
Gas: 3,229,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,223 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,895 psi
Total Depth: 18,471 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,452 feet
Perforations: 13,238-18,404 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33663
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 2052
Field Name: West Ranch (Vanderbilt Sand)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 16 barrels per day
Gas: 238,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 250 psi
Total Depth: 6,405 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,295 feet
Perforations: 6,261-6,266 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36492
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Korth Vickers C-D USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,221 barrels per day
Gas: 1,031,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,556 psi
Shut Total Depth: 19,752 feet
Perforations: 11,617-19,587 feet
API No.: 42-255-36503
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Korth Vickers C-D USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,586 barrels per day
Gas: 1,426,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,563 psi
ShutTotal Depth: 19,627 feet
Perforations: 11,725-19,460 feet
API No.: 42-255-36504
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Korth Vickers C-D USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,458 barrels per day
Gas: 1,248,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,485 psi
ShutTotal Depth: 19,446 feet
Perforations: 11,843-19,281 feet
API No.: 42-255-36505
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Korth Vickers C-D USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,796 barrels per day
Gas: 1,594,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,804 psi
Total Depth: 19,140 feet
Perforations: 12,018-18,976 feet
API No.: 42-255-35542
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles S.E. of Fashing
Oil: 1,309 barrels per day
Gas: 1,725,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 500 psi
Total Depth: 18,700 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,636 feet
Perforations: 11,478-18,578 feet
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34456
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Palo Alto (6,980)
Survey Name: M.A. Castanon, A-146
Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.E. of Victoria
Oil: 112 barrels per day
Gas: 153,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,140 psi
Total Depth: 7,500 feet
Perforations: 7,112-7,118 feet
