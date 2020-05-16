Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34332

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cook M

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S. of Smiley

Survey Name: T. Hammon, A-265

Acres: 1,203.22

API No.: 42-177-34331

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cook L

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S. of Smiley

Survey Name: T. Hammon, A-265

Acres: 1,203.22

API No.: 42-177-34329

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cook J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S. of Smiley

Survey Name: T. Hammon, A-265

Acres: 1,203.22

API No.: 42-177-34330

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cook K

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S. of Smiley

Survey Name: T. Hammon, A-265

Acres: 1,203.22

API No.: 42-177-34326

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Hawkeye E

Well No.: 33H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: P. Giphart, A-238

Acres: 1,397.49

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32972

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: E.P.C. GU 1

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 13,000)

Total Depth: 15,700 feet

Direction and Miles: 22.69 miles S.E. of Hallettsville

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 12, A-567

Acres: 704

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35459

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Viper S.W.D.

Lease Name: Viper Loeffler

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Hillje

Total Depth: 7,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S.E. of Hillje

Survey Name: ET RR Co, Section 101, A-104

Acres: 80

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34845

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Mumme-Schendel-Maron ULW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,543 barrels per day

Gas: 2,409,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,374 psi

Total Depth: 19,184 feet

Perforations: 12,490 feet-19,065 feet

API No.: 42-123-34843

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Mumme-Schendel-Maron ULW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,745 barrels per day

Gas: 2,499,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,178 psi

Total Depth: 19,233 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,300 feet

Perforations: 12,477-19,119 feet

API No.: 42-123-34848

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: -Butler A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 809 barrels per day

Gas: 3,991,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 7,545 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,606 psi

Total Depth: 18,754 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,621 feet

Perforations: 13,539-18,562 feet

API No.: 42-123-34840

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: -Butler A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 660 barrels per day

Gas: 2,292,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,959 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,688 psi

Total Depth: 19,491 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,370 feet

Perforations: 13,730-19,204 feet

API No.: 42-123-34839

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: -Butler A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 731 barrels per day

Gas: 3,116,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 7,193 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,468 psi

Total Depth: 18,835 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,726 feet

Perforations: 13,481-18,681 feet

API No.: 42-123-34837

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: -Butler A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,021 barrels per day

Gas: 3,440,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 7,145 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,390 psi

Total Depth: 19,318 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,257 feet

Perforations: 13,720-19,197 feet

API No.: 42-123-34836

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: -Butler A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 529 barrels per day

Gas: 2,273,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,305 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,892 psi

Total Depth: 18,812 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,747 feet

Perforations: 13,528-18,656 feet

API No.: 42-123-34906

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Loos Unit

Well No.: 11L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: C.S. Hardwick, A-240

Direction and Miles: 6.21 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 962 barrels per day

Gas: 5,877,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,558 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,519 psi

Total Depth: 21,185 feet

Plug Back Depth: 21,167 feet

Perforations: 13,139-21,052 feet

API No.: 42-123-34935

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Janak-Loos

Well No.: 6L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-165

Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 667 barrels per day

Gas: 4,082,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,064 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,619 psi

Total Depth: 20,500 feet

Plug Back Depth: 20,439 feet

Perforations: 13,207-20,352 feet

API No.: 42-123-34934

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Janak Unit

Well No.: 7L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-165

Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 519 barrels per day

Gas: 3,229,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,223 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,895 psi

Total Depth: 18,471 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,452 feet

Perforations: 13,238-18,404 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33663

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 2052

Field Name: West Ranch (Vanderbilt Sand)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 16 barrels per day

Gas: 238,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 250 psi

Total Depth: 6,405 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,295 feet

Perforations: 6,261-6,266 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36492

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Korth Vickers C-D USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,221 barrels per day

Gas: 1,031,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,556 psi

Shut Total Depth: 19,752 feet

Perforations: 11,617-19,587 feet

API No.: 42-255-36503

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Korth Vickers C-D USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,586 barrels per day

Gas: 1,426,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,563 psi

ShutTotal Depth: 19,627 feet

Perforations: 11,725-19,460 feet

API No.: 42-255-36504

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Korth Vickers C-D USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,458 barrels per day

Gas: 1,248,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,485 psi

ShutTotal Depth: 19,446 feet

Perforations: 11,843-19,281 feet

API No.: 42-255-36505

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Korth Vickers C-D USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,796 barrels per day

Gas: 1,594,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,804 psi

Total Depth: 19,140 feet

Perforations: 12,018-18,976 feet

API No.: 42-255-35542

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles S.E. of Fashing

Oil: 1,309 barrels per day

Gas: 1,725,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 500 psi

Total Depth: 18,700 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,636 feet

Perforations: 11,478-18,578 feet

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34456

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Zorilla-Malone

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Palo Alto (6,980)

Survey Name: M.A. Castanon, A-146

Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.E. of Victoria

Oil: 112 barrels per day

Gas: 153,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,140 psi

Total Depth: 7,500 feet

Perforations: 7,112-7,118 feet

