Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Goliad CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-175-33344
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Magnum Producing
Lease Name: Pettus Heirs
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Riverdale (Reklaw Seg B)
Total Depth: 9,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles W of Goliad
Survey Name: De Jesus Ybarbo, M, A-51
Acres: 544.8
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37454
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Moy
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 15,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Acres: 100.04
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37501
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Brysch Jonas C-B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87
Acres: 605.57
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-34220
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Wavellite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.07 miles NW of Moulton
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Acres: 1758.3
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34221
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Wavellite B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.07 miles NW of Moulton
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Acres: 1,758.3
Victoria CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-469-34266
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Beeler Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pridham Lake (Oakville)
Total Depth: 3,350 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SW of Victoria
Survey Name: Manchola, R, A-87
Acres: 86.9
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34394
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Zorilla Malone
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Palo Alto (6,220)
Total Depth: 7,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria
Survey Name: Castanon, M A, A-146
Acres: 1798.8
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34501
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Americo Energy Resources
Lease Name: McFaddin -A-
Well No.: 86
Field Name: McFaddin (5,300)
Total Depth: 6,625 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SW of Bloomington
Survey Name: Vairin, J, A-123
Acres: 1619.82
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34502
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: McFaddin-A-
Well No.: 6R
Field Name: Eloise (6,800)
Total Depth: 6,950 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Placedo
Survey Name: Ogden, J C, A-270
Acres: 1,346
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34503
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.
Lease Name: Kentucky Mott
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Kentucky Mott (6,450)
Total Depth: 7,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 20 miles SE of Victoria
Survey Name: Martin DeLeon, A-74
Acres: 136
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34503
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Bilsky-Bilsky-Chumchal SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Acres: 1,019.28
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34500
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Acres: 658.72
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34501
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Acres: 658.72
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34499
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Boedeker Lease
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Hagris, W K, A-282
Acres: 1,550.21
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34504
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Boedeker Lease
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Hagris, W K, A-282
Acres: 1,550.21
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34505
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Boedeker Lease
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Hagris, W K, A-282
Acres: 1,550.21
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34013
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners
Lease Name: Toogood
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Beeville, SW.(Pettus 4,525)
Survey Name: Carroll, P, A-12
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NW of Beeville
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 1,092,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 990 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,595 psi
Total Depth: 4,550 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,488 ft.
Perforations: 4,380–4,390 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37198
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01 — H01 E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,633 barrels per day
Gas: 9,660,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,429 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,066 psi
Total Depth: 23,468 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,510–23,391 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37200
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01 — H01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,503 barrels per day
Gas: 9,393,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,492 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,035 psi
Total Depth: 2,1676 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,539–21,599 ft.
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-01449
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: H 1G
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,600)
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-397
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 267 barrels per day
Gas: 196,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 380 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,210 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,865 ft.
Perforations: 4,642–4,648 ft.
Victoria CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-469-34394
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Zorilla Malone
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Palo Alto (6,220)
Survey Name: Castanon, M A, A-146
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria
Oil: 19.60 barrels per day
Gas: 61,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 300 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,300 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,295 ft.
Perforations: 6,268–6,272 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34397
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hulk A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 487 barrels per day
Gas: 1,626,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 230 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,126 psi
Total Depth: 2,2145 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,234–22,145 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34398
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hulk B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 426 barrels per day
Gas: 1,319,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 205 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 884 psi
Total Depth: 22,392 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,060–22,392 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34399
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hulk C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 538 barrels per day
Gas: 1,754,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 250 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,607 psi
Total Depth: 22,253 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,143–22,216 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34400
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hulk D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 427 barrels per day
Gas: 1,294,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 206 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,646 psi
Total Depth: 22,185 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,110–22,118 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34401
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hulk E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 358 barrels per day
Gas: 1,109,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 193 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,778 psi
Total Depth: 22,058 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,123–22,011 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34402
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hulk F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 2,129 barrels per day
Gas: 2,784,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,336 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,893 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,179–21,846 ft.
