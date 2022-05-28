Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Goliad CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-175-33344

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Magnum Producing

Lease Name: Pettus Heirs

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Riverdale (Reklaw Seg B)

Total Depth: 9,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles W of Goliad

Survey Name: De Jesus Ybarbo, M, A-51

Acres: 544.8

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37454

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Moy

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 15,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Acres: 100.04

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37501

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Brysch Jonas C-B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87

Acres: 605.57

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-34220

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Wavellite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.07 miles NW of Moulton

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Acres: 1758.3

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34221

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Wavellite B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.07 miles NW of Moulton

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Acres: 1,758.3

Victoria CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-469-34266

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Beeler Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pridham Lake (Oakville)

Total Depth: 3,350 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SW of Victoria

Survey Name: Manchola, R, A-87

Acres: 86.9

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34394

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Zorilla Malone

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Palo Alto (6,220)

Total Depth: 7,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria

Survey Name: Castanon, M A, A-146

Acres: 1798.8

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34501

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Americo Energy Resources

Lease Name: McFaddin -A-

Well No.: 86

Field Name: McFaddin (5,300)

Total Depth: 6,625 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SW of Bloomington

Survey Name: Vairin, J, A-123

Acres: 1619.82

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34502

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: McFaddin-A-

Well No.: 6R

Field Name: Eloise (6,800)

Total Depth: 6,950 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Placedo

Survey Name: Ogden, J C, A-270

Acres: 1,346

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34503

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.

Lease Name: Kentucky Mott

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Kentucky Mott (6,450)

Total Depth: 7,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 20 miles SE of Victoria

Survey Name: Martin DeLeon, A-74

Acres: 136

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34503

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Bilsky-Bilsky-Chumchal SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Acres: 1,019.28

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34500

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Acres: 658.72

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34501

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Acres: 658.72

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34499

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Boedeker Lease

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Hagris, W K, A-282

Acres: 1,550.21

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34504

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Boedeker Lease

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Hagris, W K, A-282

Acres: 1,550.21

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34505

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Boedeker Lease

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Hagris, W K, A-282

Acres: 1,550.21

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34013

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners

Lease Name: Toogood

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Beeville, SW.(Pettus 4,525)

Survey Name: Carroll, P, A-12

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NW of Beeville

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 1,092,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 990 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,595 psi

Total Depth: 4,550 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,488 ft.

Perforations: 4,380–4,390 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37198

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01 — H01 E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,633 barrels per day

Gas: 9,660,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,429 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,066 psi

Total Depth: 23,468 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,510–23,391 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37200

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01 — H01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,503 barrels per day

Gas: 9,393,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,492 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,035 psi

Total Depth: 2,1676 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,539–21,599 ft.

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-01449

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: H 1G

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,600)

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-397

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 267 barrels per day

Gas: 196,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 380 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,210 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,865 ft.

Perforations: 4,642–4,648 ft.

Victoria CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-469-34394

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Zorilla Malone

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Palo Alto (6,220)

Survey Name: Castanon, M A, A-146

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Victoria

Oil: 19.60 barrels per day

Gas: 61,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 300 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,300 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,295 ft.

Perforations: 6,268–6,272 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34397

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hulk A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 487 barrels per day

Gas: 1,626,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 230 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,126 psi

Total Depth: 2,2145 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,234–22,145 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34398

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hulk B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 426 barrels per day

Gas: 1,319,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 205 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 884 psi

Total Depth: 22,392 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,060–22,392 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34399

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hulk C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 538 barrels per day

Gas: 1,754,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 250 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,607 psi

Total Depth: 22,253 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,143–22,216 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34400

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hulk D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 427 barrels per day

Gas: 1,294,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 206 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,646 psi

Total Depth: 22,185 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,110–22,118 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34401

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hulk E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 358 barrels per day

Gas: 1,109,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 193 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,778 psi

Total Depth: 22,058 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,123–22,011 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34402

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hulk F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 2,129 barrels per day

Gas: 2,784,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,336 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,893 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,179–21,846 ft.

