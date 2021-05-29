Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34469

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources, LLC

Lease Name: Gray-Malik

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,740

Direction and Miles: 1 mile S of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382

Acres: 81.38

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-31899

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Dewbre Petroleum Corporation

Lease Name: Arco V. Albrecht

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Albrecht (Massive No.3)

Total Depth: 17,736

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles NW of Goliad

Survey Name: Carriona, M, A-308

Acres: 160

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37198

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01 — H01 E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,225.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37199

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01 — H01 D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,229.36

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35095

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises, LTD.

Lease Name: Boedeker Etal GU

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 10,700

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Yoakum

Survey Name: Longario, C, A-314

Acres: 40

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-03470

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: KD ENERGY, LLC

Lease Name: Hultquist, M.

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Ganado (F- 3-C)

Total Depth: 7,826

Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles SE of Ganado

Survey Name: Dempsey, D, A-363

Acres: 200

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37197

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Drees A-179

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179

Acres: 758.6

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33196

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: M. E. O & No.39 Connor

Well No.: D 1

Field Name: Refugio Old (6000)

Total Depth: 7,008

Direction and Miles: 2.0 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: Refugio, Town Of, A-345

Acres: 9,522.65

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34403

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Badlands A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200

Direction and Miles: 10.0 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Acres: 1,619.22

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34404

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Badlands B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200

Direction and Miles: 10.0 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Acres: 1,619.22

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34405

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Badlands C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200

Direction and Miles: 10.0 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Acres: 1,619.22

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34406

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Badlands D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200

Direction and Miles: 10.0 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Acres: 1,619.33

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34407

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Badlands E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200

Direction and Miles: 10.0 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Acres: 1,454.3

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35473

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 216

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Acres: 2,510.41

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35472

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 217

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Clements, J, A-82

Acres: 2,510.41

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35474

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Franz, J. H.

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Acres: 80

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36821

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G LP

Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City

Oil: 777 barrels per day

Gas: 2,930,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,643 psi

Total Depth: 20,776 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,002 ft.–20,668 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36832

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G LP

Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City

Oil: 912.23 barrels per day

Gas: 2,750,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,739 psi

Total Depth: 20,515’

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,972’–20,404’

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36820

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G LP

Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City

Oil: 948.18 barrels per day

Gas: 2,902,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,617 psi

Total Depth: 20,404 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,994 ft.–20,316 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36822

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G LP

Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW E

Well No.: 701

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City

Oil: 759.38 barrels per day

Gas: 2,981,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,694 psi

Total Depth: 20,051 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,148 ft.–19,960 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36823

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G LP

Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City

Oil: 880.94 barrels per day

Gas: 2,972,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,708 psi

Total Depth: 21,068 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,897 ft.–20,913 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36634

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.

Lease Name: Crow A AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 759.38 barrels per day

Gas: 2,981,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,694 psi

Total Depth: 18,435 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,325 ft.

Perforations: 13,360 ft.–18,162 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35079

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises, LTD.

Lease Name: McCabe

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10400)

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S of Yoakum

Oil: 759.38 barrels per day

Gas: 2,981,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,694 psi

Total Depth: 11,200 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 11,200 ft.

Perforations: 10,424 ft.–10,966 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35079

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises, LTD.

Lease Name: McCabe

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10400)

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S of Yoakum

Oil: 482 barrels per day

Gas: 3,043,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: ADJ

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,525 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,776 psi

Total Depth: 11,200 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 11,200 ft.

Perforations: 10,424 ft.–10,966 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36919

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Yosko Borgfeld-Yosko Unit SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Arocha, A, A-16

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,975.06 barrels per day

Gas: 1,082,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,160 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,244 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,471 ft.–19,226 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36916

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Yosko Borgfeld Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Arocha, A, A-16

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,774.79 barrels per day

Gas: 1,156,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,287.50 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,588 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,564 ft.–19,568 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36917

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Yosko Borgfeld Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Arocha, A, A-16

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2148.32 barrels per day

Gas: 1,072,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,849.29 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,451 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,502 ft.–19,434 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36918

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Yosko Borgfeld Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Arocha, A, A-16

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2121.65 barrels per day

Gas: 1,019,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,742.96 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,446 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,480 ft.–19,430 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36916

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Yosko Borgfeld Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Arocha, A, A-16

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1774.79 barrels per day

Gas: 1,156,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,287.50 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,588 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,564 ft.–19,568 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.