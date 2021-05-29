Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34469
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources, LLC
Lease Name: Gray-Malik
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,740
Direction and Miles: 1 mile S of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382
Acres: 81.38
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-31899
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Dewbre Petroleum Corporation
Lease Name: Arco V. Albrecht
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Albrecht (Massive No.3)
Total Depth: 17,736
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles NW of Goliad
Survey Name: Carriona, M, A-308
Acres: 160
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37198
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01 — H01 E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,225.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37199
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01 — H01 D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,229.36
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35095
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises, LTD.
Lease Name: Boedeker Etal GU
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 10,700
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Yoakum
Survey Name: Longario, C, A-314
Acres: 40
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-03470
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: KD ENERGY, LLC
Lease Name: Hultquist, M.
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Ganado (F- 3-C)
Total Depth: 7,826
Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles SE of Ganado
Survey Name: Dempsey, D, A-363
Acres: 200
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37197
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Drees A-179
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179
Acres: 758.6
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33196
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: M. E. O & No.39 Connor
Well No.: D 1
Field Name: Refugio Old (6000)
Total Depth: 7,008
Direction and Miles: 2.0 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: Refugio, Town Of, A-345
Acres: 9,522.65
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34403
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Badlands A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200
Direction and Miles: 10.0 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Acres: 1,619.22
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34404
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Badlands B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200
Direction and Miles: 10.0 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Acres: 1,619.22
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34405
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Badlands C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200
Direction and Miles: 10.0 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Acres: 1,619.22
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34406
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Badlands D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200
Direction and Miles: 10.0 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Acres: 1,619.33
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34407
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Badlands E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200
Direction and Miles: 10.0 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Acres: 1,454.3
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35473
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 216
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Acres: 2,510.41
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35472
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 217
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Clements, J, A-82
Acres: 2,510.41
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35474
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Franz, J. H.
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Acres: 80
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36821
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G LP
Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City
Oil: 777 barrels per day
Gas: 2,930,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,643 psi
Total Depth: 20,776 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,002 ft.–20,668 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36832
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G LP
Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City
Oil: 912.23 barrels per day
Gas: 2,750,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,739 psi
Total Depth: 20,515’
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,972’–20,404’
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36820
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G LP
Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City
Oil: 948.18 barrels per day
Gas: 2,902,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,617 psi
Total Depth: 20,404 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,994 ft.–20,316 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36822
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G LP
Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW E
Well No.: 701
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City
Oil: 759.38 barrels per day
Gas: 2,981,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,694 psi
Total Depth: 20,051 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,148 ft.–19,960 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36823
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G LP
Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City
Oil: 880.94 barrels per day
Gas: 2,972,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,708 psi
Total Depth: 21,068 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,897 ft.–20,913 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36634
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.
Lease Name: Crow A AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Barrier, A B, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 759.38 barrels per day
Gas: 2,981,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,694 psi
Total Depth: 18,435 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,325 ft.
Perforations: 13,360 ft.–18,162 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35079
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises, LTD.
Lease Name: McCabe
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10400)
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S of Yoakum
Oil: 759.38 barrels per day
Gas: 2,981,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,694 psi
Total Depth: 11,200 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 11,200 ft.
Perforations: 10,424 ft.–10,966 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35079
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises, LTD.
Lease Name: McCabe
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10400)
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S of Yoakum
Oil: 482 barrels per day
Gas: 3,043,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: ADJ
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,525 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,776 psi
Total Depth: 11,200 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 11,200 ft.
Perforations: 10,424 ft.–10,966 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36919
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Yosko Borgfeld-Yosko Unit SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Arocha, A, A-16
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,975.06 barrels per day
Gas: 1,082,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,160 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,244 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,471 ft.–19,226 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36916
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Yosko Borgfeld Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Arocha, A, A-16
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,774.79 barrels per day
Gas: 1,156,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,287.50 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,588 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,564 ft.–19,568 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36917
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Yosko Borgfeld Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Arocha, A, A-16
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2148.32 barrels per day
Gas: 1,072,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,849.29 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,451 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,502 ft.–19,434 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36918
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Yosko Borgfeld Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Arocha, A, A-16
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2121.65 barrels per day
Gas: 1,019,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,742.96 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,446 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,480 ft.–19,430 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36916
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Yosko Borgfeld Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Arocha, A, A-16
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1774.79 barrels per day
Gas: 1,156,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,287.50 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,588 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,564 ft.–19,568 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.