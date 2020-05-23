Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36940

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Crabtree-Jen-Stein ULW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R W Derum/D. Prudie, Section 4, A-439

Acres: 1,024.11

API No.: 42-255-36939

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Crabtree-Jen-Stein ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R W Derum/D. Prudie, Section 4, A-439

Acres: 1,024.11

API No.: 42-255-36938

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Crabtree-Jennings USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000’

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R W Derum/D. Prudie, Section 4, A-439

Acres: 664.11

API No.: 42-255-36937

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Crabtree-Jennings USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R W Derum/D. Prudie, Section 4, A-439

Acres: 664.11

API No.: 42-255-36936

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Crabtree-Jennings USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R W Derum/D. Prudie, Section 4, A-439

Acres: 664.11

API No.: 42-255-36931

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rockhopper F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60

Acres: 1,816.69

API No.: 42-255-36932

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rockhopper G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60

Acres: 1,816.69

API No.: 42-255-36933

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rockhopper H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60

Acres: 2,755.69

API No.: 42-255-36934

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rockhopper J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60

Acres: 2,755.69

API No.: 42-255-36935

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rockhopper K

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60

Acres: 1,579

API No.: 42-255-36943

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Challenger Unit C-B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 961.75

API No.: 42-255-36942

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Mohr-Hons Medina-Hoffman SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 872.95

API No.: 42-255-36941

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 397.54

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34841

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: -Butler A – Jordan A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 740 barrels per day

Gas: 2,545,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 7,123 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,338 psi

Total Depth: 19,386 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,257 feet

Perforations: 13,834-19,212 feet

API No.: 42-123-34907

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Loos Unit

Well No.: 12L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: C.S. Hardwick, A-240

Direction and Miles: 6.21 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 807 barrels per day

Gas: 4,151,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,808 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,835 psi

Total Depth: 19,360 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,311 feet

Perforations: 13,160-19,205 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36796

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Witte-Spahn-Miller SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,634 barrels per day

Gas: 3,066,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,166 psi

Total Depth: 21,532 feet

Perforations: 12,488-21,408 feet

API No.: 42-255-36795

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Mikkelson-Witte SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,166 barrels per day

Gas: 2,358,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,261 psi

Total Depth: 18,105 feet

Perforations: 12,442-18,088 feet

API No.: 42-255-36649

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D E Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,295 barrels per day

Gas: 1,437,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,604 psi

Total Depth: 17,158 feet

Perforations: 11,221-17,031 feet

API No.: 42-255-36648

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D E Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,948 barrels per day

Gas: 1,134,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,342 psi

Total Depth: 16,802 feet

Perforations: 10,945-16,676 feet

API No.: 42-255-36642

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit E

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: H S Brown, A-32

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,408 barrels per day

Gas: 2,277,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,011 psi

Total Depth: 18,726 feet

Perforations: 11,459-18,595 feet

API No.: 42-255-36641

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit E

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: H S Brown, A-32

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,333 barrels per day

Gas: 2,109,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,984 psi

Total Depth: 18,652 feet

Perforations: 11,474-18,536 feet

API No.: 42-255-36640

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit E

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: H S Brown, A-32

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,465 barrels per day

Gas: 2,595,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,180 psi

Total Depth: 18,682 feet

Perforations: 11,412-18,562 feet

API No.: 42-255-36633

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Foster Unit AC

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: B H Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 573 barrels per day

Gas: 3,179,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,634 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,142 psi

Total Depth: 18,879 feet

Perforations: 12,918-18,865 feet

API No.: 42-255-36632

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Foster Unit

Well No.: 504H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: B H Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 854 barrels per day

Gas: 3,741,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,453 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,443 psi

Total Depth: 18,598 feet

Perforations: 13,048-18,478 feet

API No.: 42-255-36631

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Foster Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: B H Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,005 barrels per day

Gas: 4,300,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,344 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,779 psi

Total Depth: 18,738 feet

Perforations: 12,923-18,619 feet

API No.: 42-255-36630

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Foster Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: B H Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,100 barrels per day

Gas: 4,722,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,380 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,138 psi

Total Depth: 18,746 feet

Perforations: 12,835-18,724 feet

API No.: 42-255-36624

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Foster Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: B H Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 904 barrels per day

Gas: 4,317,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,848 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,797 psi

Total Depth: 18,833 feet

Perforations: 12,867-18,812 feet

API No.: 42-255-36289

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit H

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 2,345 barrels per day

Gas: 3,644,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,177 psi

Total Depth: 19,063 feet

Perforations: 11,658-18,942 feet

API No.: 42-255-36288

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit H

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 2,528 barrels per day

Gas: 4,195,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,453 psi

Total Depth: 19,105 feet

Perforations: 11,647-18,982 feet

API No.: 42-255-36287

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: SCR B-Turnbull H 1H PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 3,002 barrels per day

Gas: 4,951,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,534 psi

Total Depth: 19,154 feet

Perforations: 11,676-19,030 feet

API No.: 42-255-36286

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil E

Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit B

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 2,837 barrels per day

Gas: 4,405,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,299 psi

Total Depth: 19,228 feet

Perforations: 11,719-19,100 feet

API No.: 42-255-36719

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Arch

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S.E. of Falls City

Oil: 1,536 barrels per day

Gas: 1,392,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,925 psi

Total Depth: 13,527 feet

Plug Back Depth: 13,477 feet

Perforations: 10,997-13,430 feet

API No.: 42-255-36713

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.