Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36940
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Crabtree-Jen-Stein ULW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R W Derum/D. Prudie, Section 4, A-439
Acres: 1,024.11
API No.: 42-255-36939
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Crabtree-Jen-Stein ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R W Derum/D. Prudie, Section 4, A-439
Acres: 1,024.11
API No.: 42-255-36938
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Crabtree-Jennings USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000’
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R W Derum/D. Prudie, Section 4, A-439
Acres: 664.11
API No.: 42-255-36937
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Crabtree-Jennings USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R W Derum/D. Prudie, Section 4, A-439
Acres: 664.11
API No.: 42-255-36936
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Crabtree-Jennings USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R W Derum/D. Prudie, Section 4, A-439
Acres: 664.11
API No.: 42-255-36931
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rockhopper F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60
Acres: 1,816.69
API No.: 42-255-36932
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rockhopper G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60
Acres: 1,816.69
API No.: 42-255-36933
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rockhopper H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60
Acres: 2,755.69
API No.: 42-255-36934
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rockhopper J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60
Acres: 2,755.69
API No.: 42-255-36935
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rockhopper K
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60
Acres: 1,579
API No.: 42-255-36943
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Challenger Unit C-B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 961.75
API No.: 42-255-36942
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Mohr-Hons Medina-Hoffman SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 872.95
API No.: 42-255-36941
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 397.54
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34841
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: -Butler A – Jordan A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 740 barrels per day
Gas: 2,545,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 7,123 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,338 psi
Total Depth: 19,386 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,257 feet
Perforations: 13,834-19,212 feet
API No.: 42-123-34907
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Loos Unit
Well No.: 12L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: C.S. Hardwick, A-240
Direction and Miles: 6.21 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 807 barrels per day
Gas: 4,151,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,808 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,835 psi
Total Depth: 19,360 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,311 feet
Perforations: 13,160-19,205 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36796
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Witte-Spahn-Miller SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,634 barrels per day
Gas: 3,066,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,166 psi
Total Depth: 21,532 feet
Perforations: 12,488-21,408 feet
API No.: 42-255-36795
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Mikkelson-Witte SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,166 barrels per day
Gas: 2,358,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,261 psi
Total Depth: 18,105 feet
Perforations: 12,442-18,088 feet
API No.: 42-255-36649
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D E Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,295 barrels per day
Gas: 1,437,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,604 psi
Total Depth: 17,158 feet
Perforations: 11,221-17,031 feet
API No.: 42-255-36648
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D E Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,948 barrels per day
Gas: 1,134,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,342 psi
Total Depth: 16,802 feet
Perforations: 10,945-16,676 feet
API No.: 42-255-36642
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit E
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: H S Brown, A-32
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,408 barrels per day
Gas: 2,277,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,011 psi
Total Depth: 18,726 feet
Perforations: 11,459-18,595 feet
API No.: 42-255-36641
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit E
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: H S Brown, A-32
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,333 barrels per day
Gas: 2,109,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,984 psi
Total Depth: 18,652 feet
Perforations: 11,474-18,536 feet
API No.: 42-255-36640
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit E
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: H S Brown, A-32
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,465 barrels per day
Gas: 2,595,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,180 psi
Total Depth: 18,682 feet
Perforations: 11,412-18,562 feet
API No.: 42-255-36633
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Foster Unit AC
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: B H Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 573 barrels per day
Gas: 3,179,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,634 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,142 psi
Total Depth: 18,879 feet
Perforations: 12,918-18,865 feet
API No.: 42-255-36632
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Foster Unit
Well No.: 504H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: B H Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 854 barrels per day
Gas: 3,741,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,453 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,443 psi
Total Depth: 18,598 feet
Perforations: 13,048-18,478 feet
API No.: 42-255-36631
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Foster Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: B H Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,005 barrels per day
Gas: 4,300,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,344 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,779 psi
Total Depth: 18,738 feet
Perforations: 12,923-18,619 feet
API No.: 42-255-36630
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Foster Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: B H Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,100 barrels per day
Gas: 4,722,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,380 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,138 psi
Total Depth: 18,746 feet
Perforations: 12,835-18,724 feet
API No.: 42-255-36624
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Foster Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: B H Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 904 barrels per day
Gas: 4,317,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,848 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,797 psi
Total Depth: 18,833 feet
Perforations: 12,867-18,812 feet
API No.: 42-255-36289
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit H
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 2,345 barrels per day
Gas: 3,644,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,177 psi
Total Depth: 19,063 feet
Perforations: 11,658-18,942 feet
API No.: 42-255-36288
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit H
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 2,528 barrels per day
Gas: 4,195,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,453 psi
Total Depth: 19,105 feet
Perforations: 11,647-18,982 feet
API No.: 42-255-36287
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: SCR B-Turnbull H 1H PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 3,002 barrels per day
Gas: 4,951,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,534 psi
Total Depth: 19,154 feet
Perforations: 11,676-19,030 feet
API No.: 42-255-36286
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil E
Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit B
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 2,837 barrels per day
Gas: 4,405,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,299 psi
Total Depth: 19,228 feet
Perforations: 11,719-19,100 feet
API No.: 42-255-36719
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Arch
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S.E. of Falls City
Oil: 1,536 barrels per day
Gas: 1,392,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,925 psi
Total Depth: 13,527 feet
Plug Back Depth: 13,477 feet
Perforations: 10,997-13,430 feet
API No.: 42-255-36713
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.