Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35197

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: LP Butler B

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542

Acres: 639.8

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35198

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: LP Butler B

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542

Acres: 639.8

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35199

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: LP Butler B

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542

Acres: 639.8

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37497

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog East-Gilbert PSA A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 479.9

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37502

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Blackwell-Eyhorn-Ruppert (SA) F1

Well No.: F 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13

Acres: 2116.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37503

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Blackwell-Eyhorn-Ruppert (SA) F2

Well No.: F 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13

Acres: 2116.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37504

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Blackwell-Eyhorn-Ruppert (SA) F3

Well No.: F 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13

Acres: 2116.07

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34222

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Wavellite C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.07 miles NW of Moulton

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Acres: 1153.28

Gonzales County

Fayette County

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37131

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Oil: 455 barrels per day

Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 233 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,637 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,302–17,390 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37171

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Bowers Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,535 barrels per day

Gas: 984,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,044 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,660 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,017–18,576 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37172

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Bowers Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,519 barrels per day

Gas: 1,792,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,792 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,905 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,930–17,827 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37173

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Bowers Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,623 barrels per day

Gas: 1,200,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,214 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,848 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,845–17,756 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37174

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Bowers Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,623 barrels per day

Gas: 1,200,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,214 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,799 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,907–17,709 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37177

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Bowers A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,900 barrels per day

Gas: 1,584,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,277 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,240 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,862–17,149 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33250

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 94

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 5.20 barrels per day

Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 160 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,703 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,608 ft.

Perforations: 4,508–4,514 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34493

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Parenica

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382

Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles SW of Placedo

Oil: 602 barrels per day

Gas: 536,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 167 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,130 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,196–7,119 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34494

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Wheless-Gebauer

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382

Direction and Miles: 1 miles SW of Placedo

Oil: 359 barrels per day

Gas: 508,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 113 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,949 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,168–6,949 ft.

