Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35197
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: LP Butler B
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542
Acres: 639.8
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35198
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: LP Butler B
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542
Acres: 639.8
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35199
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: LP Butler B
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542
Acres: 639.8
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37497
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog East-Gilbert PSA A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 479.9
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37502
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Blackwell-Eyhorn-Ruppert (SA) F1
Well No.: F 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13
Acres: 2116.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37503
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Blackwell-Eyhorn-Ruppert (SA) F2
Well No.: F 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13
Acres: 2116.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37504
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Blackwell-Eyhorn-Ruppert (SA) F3
Well No.: F 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13
Acres: 2116.07
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34222
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Wavellite C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.07 miles NW of Moulton
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Acres: 1153.28
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34507
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating
Lease Name: Stobaugh-Rossow A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 8,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gonzales CSL, A-230
Acres: 1,698.26
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34507
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating
Lease Name: Stobaugh-Rossow A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 8,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gonzales CSL, A-230
Acres: 1,698.26
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33543
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ineos USA Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Lawless-AC-2
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 9,950 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles W of La Grange
Survey Name: Castleman, A, A-30
Acres: 875.43
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33543
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ineos USA Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Lawless-AC-2
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 9,950 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles W of La Grange
Survey Name: Castleman, A, A-30
Acres: 875.43
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37131
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Oil: 455 barrels per day
Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 233 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,637 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,302–17,390 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37171
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Bowers Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,535 barrels per day
Gas: 984,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,044 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,660 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,017–18,576 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37172
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Bowers Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,519 barrels per day
Gas: 1,792,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,792 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,905 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,930–17,827 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37173
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Bowers Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,623 barrels per day
Gas: 1,200,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,214 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,848 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,845–17,756 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37174
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Bowers Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,623 barrels per day
Gas: 1,200,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,214 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,799 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,907–17,709 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37177
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Bowers A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,900 barrels per day
Gas: 1,584,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,277 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,240 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,862–17,149 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33250
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 94
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 5.20 barrels per day
Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 160 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,703 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,608 ft.
Perforations: 4,508–4,514 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34493
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Parenica
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382
Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles SW of Placedo
Oil: 602 barrels per day
Gas: 536,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 167 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,130 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,196–7,119 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34494
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Wheless-Gebauer
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382
Direction and Miles: 1 miles SW of Placedo
Oil: 359 barrels per day
Gas: 508,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 113 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,949 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,168–6,949 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.