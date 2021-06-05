Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37200

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01 — H01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-382

Acres: 1,229.36

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34828

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop LLC

Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 15,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Acres: 598.15

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-33986

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners, LLC

Lease Name: Brown

Well No.: 25

Field Name: Beeville, SW. (Pettus, Lo.)

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW of Beeville

Survey Name: Recendez, N, A-277

Acres: 62

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33950

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Jura Energy Operating LLC

Lease Name: Gordin Estate

Well No.: 42H

Field Name: La Ward, North

Total Depth: 8,000

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna

Survey Name: I&GN RR Co, A-130

Acres: 1,026.75

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37201

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Cannon Dove West PSA

Well No.: A 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179

Acres: 576.2

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33949

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: New Century Exploration, Inc.

Lease Name: Johnson Foundation

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Cordele, SE. (2700 Sand)

Total Depth: 3,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Edna

Survey Name: Heard, T H P , A-30

Acres: 40

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33235

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: Clay Pasture -E- State Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 5,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Keating, J , A-40

Acres: 106.51

Oil and Gas Completions

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34917

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, A-270

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 770.3 barrels per day

Gas: 4,164,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,593 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,373 psi

Total Depth: 19,579 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,382 ft.–19,478 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34915

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, A-270

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,205.63 barrels per day

Gas: 5,487,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,086 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,408 psi

Total Depth: 19,474 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,278 ft.–19,256 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36824

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW F

Well No.: 702

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City

Oil: 799.6 barrels per day

Gas: 3,272,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,109 psi

Total Depth: 19,874 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,929 ft.–19,756 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34916

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, A-270

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,241.94 barrels per day

Gas: 6,593,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,646 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,302 psi

Total Depth: 19,296 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,336 ft.–19,195 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34914

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, A-270

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1158.96 barrels per day

Gas: 5,056,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,154 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,354 psi

Total Depth: 19,247 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,425 ft.–19,161 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34913

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, A-270

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1146.67 barrels per day

Gas: 5,929,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,943 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,177 psi

Total Depth: 19,480 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,423 ft.–19,363 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34918

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, A-270

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,203.1 barrels per day

Gas: 5,468,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,704 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,919 psi

Total Depth: 19,304 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,308 ft.–19,208 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37029

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Berry

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Oil: 2,121.00 barrels per day

Gas: 2,571,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,900 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,001 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,370 ft.–17,887 ft.

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-01422

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 25

Field Name: Tom OConnnor (5200, East)

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-396

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 8 barrels per day

Gas: 20,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 80 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,901 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,618 ft.

Perforations: 5,152 ft.–5,166 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34341

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Munson Ranch

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Direction and Miles: 13.51 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,737 barrels per day

Gas: 982,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 471 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,326 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,014 ft.–19,144 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34342

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Munson Ranch

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Direction and Miles: 13.15 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,101 barrels per day

Gas: 715,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 339 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,278 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,068 ft.–17,107 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34343

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Munson Ranch

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Direction and Miles: 13.15 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,531 barrels per day

Gas: 896,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 636 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,959 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,045 ft.–17,788 ft.

