Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37200
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01 — H01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-382
Acres: 1,229.36
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34828
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop LLC
Lease Name: Seiler Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 15,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Acres: 598.15
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-33986
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners, LLC
Lease Name: Brown
Well No.: 25
Field Name: Beeville, SW. (Pettus, Lo.)
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW of Beeville
Survey Name: Recendez, N, A-277
Acres: 62
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33950
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Jura Energy Operating LLC
Lease Name: Gordin Estate
Well No.: 42H
Field Name: La Ward, North
Total Depth: 8,000
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna
Survey Name: I&GN RR Co, A-130
Acres: 1,026.75
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37201
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Cannon Dove West PSA
Well No.: A 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179
Acres: 576.2
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33949
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: New Century Exploration, Inc.
Lease Name: Johnson Foundation
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Cordele, SE. (2700 Sand)
Total Depth: 3,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Edna
Survey Name: Heard, T H P , A-30
Acres: 40
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33235
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: Clay Pasture -E- State Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 5,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Keating, J , A-40
Acres: 106.51
Oil and Gas Completions
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34917
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, A-270
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 770.3 barrels per day
Gas: 4,164,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,593 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,373 psi
Total Depth: 19,579 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,382 ft.–19,478 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34915
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, A-270
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,205.63 barrels per day
Gas: 5,487,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,086 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,408 psi
Total Depth: 19,474 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,278 ft.–19,256 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36824
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Gross Mixon USW F
Well No.: 702
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Swift, H M, A-271
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SE of Karnes City
Oil: 799.6 barrels per day
Gas: 3,272,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,109 psi
Total Depth: 19,874 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,929 ft.–19,756 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34916
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, A-270
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,241.94 barrels per day
Gas: 6,593,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,646 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,302 psi
Total Depth: 19,296 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,336 ft.–19,195 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34914
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, A-270
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1158.96 barrels per day
Gas: 5,056,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,154 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,354 psi
Total Depth: 19,247 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,425 ft.–19,161 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34913
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, A-270
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1146.67 barrels per day
Gas: 5,929,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,943 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,177 psi
Total Depth: 19,480 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,423 ft.–19,363 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34918
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, A-270
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,203.1 barrels per day
Gas: 5,468,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,704 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,919 psi
Total Depth: 19,304 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,308 ft.–19,208 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37029
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Berry
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Oil: 2,121.00 barrels per day
Gas: 2,571,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,900 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,001 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,370 ft.–17,887 ft.
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-01422
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 25
Field Name: Tom OConnnor (5200, East)
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-396
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 8 barrels per day
Gas: 20,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 80 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,901 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,618 ft.
Perforations: 5,152 ft.–5,166 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34341
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Munson Ranch
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Direction and Miles: 13.51 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,737 barrels per day
Gas: 982,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 471 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,326 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,014 ft.–19,144 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34342
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Munson Ranch
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Direction and Miles: 13.15 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,101 barrels per day
Gas: 715,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 339 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,278 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,068 ft.–17,107 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34343
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Munson Ranch
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Direction and Miles: 13.15 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,531 barrels per day
Gas: 896,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 636 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,959 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,045 ft.–17,788 ft.
