Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35002
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Turbo Unit C
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: F. Fassett, A-517
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-123-35001
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Turbo Unit C
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: F. Fassett, A-517
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-123-35000
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Turbo Unit C
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: F. Fassett, Section 18, A-517
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-123-33974
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Turbo Unit C
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: F. Fassett, A-517
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-123-33973
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Turbo Unit C
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: F. Fassett, A-517
Acres: 320
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34184
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Cannonade Springs Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: F. Taylor, A-71
Direction and Miles: 5.44 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 267 barrels per day
Gas: 137,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 410 psi
Total Depth: 15,566 feet
Perforations: 9,521-15,383 feet
API No.: 42-177-34183
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Cannonade Springs Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: F. Taylor, A-71
Direction and Miles: 5.44 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 226 barrels per day
Gas: 124,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 490 psi
Total Depth: 15,663 feet
Perforations: 9,394-15,466 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36611
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Bumble Bee
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Hearst, Section 556, A-141
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S. of Pawnee
Oil: 225 barrels per day
Gas: 7,025,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,810 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,221 psi
Total Depth: 20,130 feet
Perforations: 13,215-20,002 feet
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34444
Well Classification: Wildcat
Operator: Magnum Producing
Lease Name: Spacek Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Survey Name: David Hines, A-175
Direction and Miles: 18.9 miles N. of Victoria
Oil: 16 barrels per day
Gas: 1,207,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,800 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,600 psi
Total Depth: 9,500 feet
Plug Back Depth: 9,381 feet
Perforations: 9,270-9,312 feet
