Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35002

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Turbo Unit C

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: F. Fassett, A-517

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-123-35001

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Turbo Unit C

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: F. Fassett, A-517

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-123-35000

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Turbo Unit C

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: F. Fassett, Section 18, A-517

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-123-33974

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Turbo Unit C

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: F. Fassett, A-517

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-123-33973

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Turbo Unit C

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: F. Fassett, A-517

Acres: 320

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34184

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Cannonade Springs Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: F. Taylor, A-71

Direction and Miles: 5.44 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 267 barrels per day

Gas: 137,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 410 psi

Total Depth: 15,566 feet

Perforations: 9,521-15,383 feet

API No.: 42-177-34183

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Cannonade Springs Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: F. Taylor, A-71

Direction and Miles: 5.44 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 226 barrels per day

Gas: 124,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 490 psi

Total Depth: 15,663 feet

Perforations: 9,394-15,466 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36611

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Bumble Bee

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Hearst, Section 556, A-141

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S. of Pawnee

Oil: 225 barrels per day

Gas: 7,025,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,810 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,221 psi

Total Depth: 20,130 feet

Perforations: 13,215-20,002 feet

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34444

Well Classification: Wildcat

Operator: Magnum Producing

Lease Name: Spacek Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Survey Name: David Hines, A-175

Direction and Miles: 18.9 miles N. of Victoria

Oil: 16 barrels per day

Gas: 1,207,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,800 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,600 psi

Total Depth: 9,500 feet

Plug Back Depth: 9,381 feet

Perforations: 9,270-9,312 feet

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.