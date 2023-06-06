Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35293
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273
Acres: 556
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35294
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273
Acres: 556
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35295
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW G
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273
Acres: 556
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35296
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW H
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273
Acres: 556
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35297
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Scorpion
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,250 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Moss, E, A-40
Acres: 767
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35298
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Scorpion
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,250 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Moss, E, A-40
Acres: 767
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35299
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Scorpion
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,250 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Moss, E, A-40
Acres: 767
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35287
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Gano-Thieme-Dlugo-Matej (SA) A3
Well No.: A 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,275 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Acres: 2,417
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35289
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Gano-Dlugosch-Matejek (SA) A5
Well No.: A 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,275 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Acres: 1,738
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35291
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Gano-Dlugo-Eckha-Matej (SA) A7
Well No.: A 7H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,275 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Acres: 2,817
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35300
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Silverbow Resources Oper
Lease Name: Adamek B-McKee
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 16,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Miskell, W A, A-346
Acres: 598.97
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-33012
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Magnum Producing
Lease Name: Pettus, W. W. heirs
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Riverdale (Mackhank)
Total Depth: 11,480 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles W of Goliad
Survey Name: De Jesus Ybarro, M, A-51
Acres: 544
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-31359
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: NOG Production & Operating
Lease Name: D Minerals
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Porter, N. (Pettus)
Total Depth: 9,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SE of Runge
Survey Name: Gutierres, A F/ Blanco, V, A-3
Acres: 80
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37785
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Skloss-Karnes A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37788
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Crews Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles S of Karnes City
Survey Name: Leal, J A, A-184
Acres: 417
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37789
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Crews Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles S of Karnes City
Survey Name: Leal, J A, A-184
Acres: 417
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37790
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Crews Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles S of Karnes City
Survey Name: Jose Antonia Leal Survey, A-184
Acres: 417
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34618
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Sellers Lease Service
Lease Name: Rader
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Sandies Creek (Poth A)
Total Depth: 2,750 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.6 miles S of Leesville
Survey Name: E. W. Cullen, A-148
Acres: 206
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35243
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Silverbow Resources Operations
Lease Name: Hoermann-Kolm
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co., A-450
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NW of Yoakum
Oil: 2,063 barrels per day
Gas: 3,145,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,033 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,095 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,305–21,036 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-283-37217
Gonzales County
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating
Lease Name: Storey-Ricochet A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: E
agleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Sherrill, C, A-432
Direction and Miles: 9.72 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 461 barrels per day
Gas: 162,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 236 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17877ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34547
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating
Lease Name: Storey-Ricochet AW 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Sherrill, C, A-432
Direction and Miles: 9.72 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 482 barrels per day
Gas: 169,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 275 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,780 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 7,410–18,695 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37641
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Silverbow Resources Oper.
Lease Name: Rudd AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15
Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 825 barrels per day
Gas: 854,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,060 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,876 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 20,825 ft.
Perforations: 11,386–20,813 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33279
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude etal; -A-
Well No.: D218
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 825 barrels per day
Gas: 854,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 27/64of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 440 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5110ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5110ft.
Perforations: 4596ft.–4616ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33293
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude etal; -A-
Well No.: D227
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 292 barrels per day
Gas: 150,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 480 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,950 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,468 ft.
Perforations: 4,436–4,452 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33303
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor
Well No.: 118
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Direction and Miles: 15.2 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 92 barrels per day
Gas: 100,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 560 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,736 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,470 ft.
Perforations: 4,446–4,468 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35486
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Remora Management
Lease Name: Pierce Estates
Well No.: C263
Field Name: Withes, North
Survey Name: Caldwell, J, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Lane City
Oil: 38 barrels per day
Gas: 6,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 300 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,450 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,450 ft.
Perforations: 5,362–5,365 ft.