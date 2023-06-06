Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

 

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35293

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273

Acres: 556

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35294

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273

Acres: 556

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35295

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW G

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273

Acres: 556

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35296

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW H

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273

Acres: 556

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35297

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Scorpion

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,250 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Moss, E, A-40

Acres: 767

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35298

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Scorpion

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,250 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Moss, E, A-40

Acres: 767

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35299

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Scorpion

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,250 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Moss, E, A-40

Acres: 767

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35287

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Gano-Thieme-Dlugo-Matej (SA) A3

Well No.: A 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,275 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Acres: 2,417

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35289

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Gano-Dlugosch-Matejek (SA) A5

Well No.: A 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,275 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Acres: 1,738

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35291

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Gano-Dlugo-Eckha-Matej (SA) A7

Well No.: A 7H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,275 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Acres: 2,817

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35300

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Silverbow Resources Oper

Lease Name: Adamek B-McKee

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 16,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Miskell, W A, A-346

Acres: 598.97

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-33012

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Magnum Producing

Lease Name: Pettus, W. W. heirs

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Riverdale (Mackhank)

Total Depth: 11,480 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles W of Goliad

Survey Name: De Jesus Ybarro, M, A-51

Acres: 544

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-31359

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: NOG Production & Operating

Lease Name: D Minerals

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Porter, N. (Pettus)

Total Depth: 9,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SE of Runge

Survey Name: Gutierres, A F/ Blanco, V, A-3

Acres: 80

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37785

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Skloss-Karnes A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37788

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Crews Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles S of Karnes City

Survey Name: Leal, J A, A-184

Acres: 417

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37789

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Crews Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles S of Karnes City

Survey Name: Leal, J A, A-184

Acres: 417

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37790

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Crews Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles S of Karnes City

Survey Name: Jose Antonia Leal Survey, A-184

Acres: 417

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34618

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Sellers Lease Service

Lease Name: Rader

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Sandies Creek (Poth A)

Total Depth: 2,750 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.6 miles S of Leesville

Survey Name: E. W. Cullen, A-148

Acres: 206

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35243

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Silverbow Resources Operations

Lease Name: Hoermann-Kolm

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co., A-450

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NW of Yoakum

Oil: 2,063 barrels per day

Gas: 3,145,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,033 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,095 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,305–21,036 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-283-37217

Gonzales County

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Auterra Operating

Lease Name: Storey-Ricochet A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: E

agleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Sherrill, C, A-432

Direction and Miles: 9.72 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 461 barrels per day

Gas: 162,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 236 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17877ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34547

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Auterra Operating

Lease Name: Storey-Ricochet AW 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Sherrill, C, A-432

Direction and Miles: 9.72 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 482 barrels per day

Gas: 169,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 275 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,780 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 7,410–18,695 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37641

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Silverbow Resources Oper.

Lease Name: Rudd AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15

Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 825 barrels per day

Gas: 854,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,060 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,876 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 20,825 ft.

Perforations: 11,386–20,813 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33279

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude etal; -A-

Well No.: D218

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 825 barrels per day

Gas: 854,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 27/64of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 440 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5110ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5110ft.

Perforations: 4596ft.–4616ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33293

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude etal; -A-

Well No.: D227

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 292 barrels per day

Gas: 150,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 480 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,950 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,468 ft.

Perforations: 4,436–4,452 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33303

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor

Well No.: 118

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Direction and Miles: 15.2 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 92 barrels per day

Gas: 100,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 560 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,736 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,470 ft.

Perforations: 4,446–4,468 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35486

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Remora Management

Lease Name: Pierce Estates

Well No.: C263

Field Name: Withes, North

Survey Name: Caldwell, J, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Lane City

Oil: 38 barrels per day

Gas: 6,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 300 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,450 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,450 ft.

Perforations: 5,362–5,365 ft.

Tags