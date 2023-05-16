Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35286
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Gano-Thieme-Matejek (SA) A2
Well No.: A 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,275 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Acres: 1,986
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35288
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Gano-Thieme-Dlugo-Matej (SA) A4
Well No.: A 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,275 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Acres: 2,417
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35292
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Gano-Dlugosch-Eckhardt (SA) A8
Well No.: A 8H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,275 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Acres: 2,137
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32870
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Hec Baber
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 9,050)
Total Depth: 14,312 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles NE of Speaks
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co./Beaver, G W, A-679
Acres: 118
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33306
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor
Well No.: 120
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.5 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 1,136
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33307
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor
Well No.: 121
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 1,136
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33308
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor
Well No.: 122
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 1,136
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33309
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor
Well No.: 101
Field Name: Huff (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Acres: 5,251
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33310
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor
Well No.: 102
Field Name: Huff (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Acres: 5,251
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34028
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners
Lease Name: Braly Dugat
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Fred Long (Hockley 3,850)
Survey Name: Lyford, J, A-214
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Beeville
Oil: 29 barrels per day
Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 75 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,500 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,002 ft.
Perforations: 3,746–3,751 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37509
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Anzaldua Oxford-Martinez SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Martinez, L, A-196
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,613 barrels per day
Gas: 787,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,795 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,150 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,720–17,138 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37531
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Kenedy Unit
Well No.: 1LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 338 barrels per day
Gas: 6,171,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,863 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,006 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,343–19,762 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37532
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Kenedy Unit
Well No.: 2LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 235 barrels per day
Gas: 6,414,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,728 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,159 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,282–18,985 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37623
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Julie Beck SCR B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 963 barrels per day
Gas: 694,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,570 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,711 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,652–17,984 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37631
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Chapman Rogers-Franke SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bickley, D, A-30
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,453 barrels per day
Gas: 4,114,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,408 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,534 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,279–17,524 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34454
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.
Lease Name: Lewis & Clark 'N'
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: First shot (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Patrick, J B, A-55
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 360 barrels per day
Gas: 120,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 11,113 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 6,910–11,113 ft.