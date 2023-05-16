Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

 District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35286

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Gano-Thieme-Matejek (SA) A2

Well No.: A 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,275 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Acres: 1,986

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35288

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Gano-Thieme-Dlugo-Matej (SA) A4

Well No.: A 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,275 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Acres: 2,417

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35292

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Gano-Dlugosch-Eckhardt (SA) A8

Well No.: A 8H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,275 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.11 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Acres: 2,137

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32870

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Hec Baber

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 9,050)

Total Depth: 14,312 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles NE of Speaks

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co./Beaver, G W, A-679

Acres: 118

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33306

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor

Well No.: 120

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.5 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 1,136

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33307

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor

Well No.: 121

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 1,136

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33308

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co. - O'Connor

Well No.: 122

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 1,136

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33309

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor

Well No.: 101

Field Name: Huff (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Acres: 5,251

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33310

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor

Well No.: 102

Field Name: Huff (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Acres: 5,251

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34028

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners

Lease Name: Braly Dugat

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Fred Long (Hockley 3,850)

Survey Name: Lyford, J, A-214

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Beeville

Oil: 29 barrels per day

Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 75 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,500 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,002 ft.

Perforations: 3,746–3,751 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37509

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Anzaldua Oxford-Martinez SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Martinez, L, A-196

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,613 barrels per day

Gas: 787,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,795 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,150 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,720–17,138 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37531

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Kenedy Unit

Well No.: 1LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 338 barrels per day

Gas: 6,171,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,863 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,006 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,343–19,762 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37532

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Kenedy Unit

Well No.: 2LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 235 barrels per day

Gas: 6,414,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,728 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,159 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,282–18,985 ft.

 District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37623

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Julie Beck SCR B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 963 barrels per day

Gas: 694,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,570 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,711 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,652–17,984 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37631

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Chapman Rogers-Franke SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bickley, D, A-30

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,453 barrels per day

Gas: 4,114,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,408 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,534 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,279–17,524 ft.

 Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34454

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.

Lease Name: Lewis & Clark 'N'

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: First shot (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Patrick, J B, A-55

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 360 barrels per day

Gas: 120,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 11,113 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 6,910–11,113 ft.

