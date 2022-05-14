Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35183
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Hardesty Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 627.99
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35184
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Hardesty A-Hooks 4 USW F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Dewitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 1,260.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35185
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Hardesty A-Hooks 4 USW G
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 1,260.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35186
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Hardesty A-Hooks 4 USW H
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 1,260.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35187
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Motl A-Hooks 4 USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 1,160.15
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34274
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Cimarron Engineering
Lease Name: Steffens
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Terrell Point
Total Depth: 5,100 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Fannin
Survey Name: Lawler, M, A-20
Acres: 476.49
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37450
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Moy Unit PSA 4H
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 15,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Acres: 462.7
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37478
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Janysek Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108
Acres: 248.25
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37479
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Janysek Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108
Acres: 248.25
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37480
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Janysek Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108
Acres: 248.25
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37481
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Janysek Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108
Acres: 248.25
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37482
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Dullye 01
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37483
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 723.78
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33587
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Cerberus Engineering
Lease Name: Cullen Trust
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sartwelle, W. (Frio 3,100)
Total Depth: 3,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 16 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Farias, E, A-170
Acres: 40
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34498
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: McFadding-Fagan B
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 4,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.6 miles S of Bloomington
Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255
Acres: 2,683.75
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34881
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C1
Well No.: C 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Burow, B R, A-101
Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,357 barrels per day
Gas: 11,785,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,447 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,831 psi
Total Depth: 19,985 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,849–19,783 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34882
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C2
Well No.: C 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Burow, B R, A-101
Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,365 barrels per day
Gas: 12,985,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,615 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,113 psi
Total Depth: 19,996 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,962–19,787 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34883
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C3
Well No.: C 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Burow, B R, A-101
Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,416 barrels per day
Gas: 10,831,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,502 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,450 psi
Total Depth: 19,975 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,867–19,764 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35118
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — G01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fawcett, MRS J B, A-516
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 932 barrels per day
Gas: 10,158,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,549 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,630 psi
Total Depth: 20,236 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 14,016–20,148 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35119
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fawcett, MRS J B, A-516
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 911 barrels per day
Gas: 10,246,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,556 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,118 psi
Total Depth: 20,670 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,988–20,594 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35120
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fawcett, MRS J B, A-516
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 962 barrels per day
Gas: 10,766,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,650 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,377 psi
Total Depth: 17,476 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,906–17,408 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35121
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fawcett, MRS J B, A-516
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,186 barrels per day
Gas: 11,447,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,819 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,719 psi
Total Depth: 21,207 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,969–21,133 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35122
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fawcett, MRS J B, A-516
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,017 barrels per day
Gas: 11,367,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,900 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,370 psi
Total Depth: 21,299 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 14,012–21,213 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35124
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: Cook-Kaiser GU
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307
Direction and Miles: 5.85 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 1,017 barrels per day
Gas: 11,367,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,900 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,370 psi
Total Depth: 10,600 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 10,507 ft.
Perforations:
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36936
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: Cook-Kaiser GU
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307
Direction and Miles: 5.85 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 962 barrels per day
Gas: 10,766,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,650 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,377 psi
Total Depth: 10,600 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 10,507 ft.
Perforations:
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36937
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Crabtree-Jennings USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Derum, R W/ Prudie D, A-439
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,373 barrels per day
Gas: 3,670,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 27/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,386 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,296 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,542-22,021 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36938
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Crabtree-Jennings USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Derum, R W/ Prudie D, A-439
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,102 barrels per day
Gas: 3,657,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,896 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,281 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 4,054-22,281 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36940
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Crabtree-Jen-Stein ULW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Derum, R W/ Prudie D, A-439
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,423 barrels per day
Gas: 3,878,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,959 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,283 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,602-22,076 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37218
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gramm A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett
Oil: 1,173 barrels per day
Gas: 984,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,180 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,273 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,936-20,203 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37219
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gramm B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett
Oil: 1,553 barrels per day
Gas: 1,272,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,531 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,200 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,911-20,117 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37220
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gramm C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett
Oil: 1,699 barrels per day
Gas: 1,368,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,533 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,139 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,764-20,049 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37226
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Endruance B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,901 barrels per day
Gas: 624,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,028 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,743 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,158-17,654 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37231
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Endurance C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,932 barrels per day
Gas: 672,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,086 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,932 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,204-17,841 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37233
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Endurance D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 2,079 barrels per day
Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,047 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,961 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,137-17,871 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37234
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Endurance E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 2,096 barrels per day
Gas: 720,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,089 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,053 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,200-17,960 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33251
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 92
Field Name: Huff (5,100)
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 1,625 barrels per day
Gas: 1,705,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,625 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,705 psi
Total Depth: 5,906 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,834 ft.
Perforations: 5,197-5,200 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33252
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 93
Field Name: Huff (5,600)
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 102 barrels per day
Gas: 130,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 625 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,908 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,824 ft.
Perforations: 5,631-5,633 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33255
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: River Ranch -A-/Williams State U
Well No.: 14
Field Name: Anaqua (3,100)
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Direction and Miles: 12 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 61.60 barrels per day
Gas: 15,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 480 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 3,358 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,087 ft.
Perforations: 3,077-3,085 ft.
