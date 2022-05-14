Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35183

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Hardesty Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 627.99

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35184

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Hardesty A-Hooks 4 USW F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Dewitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 1,260.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35185

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Hardesty A-Hooks 4 USW G

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 1,260.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35186

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Hardesty A-Hooks 4 USW H

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 1,260.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35187

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Motl A-Hooks 4 USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 1,160.15

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34274

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Cimarron Engineering

Lease Name: Steffens

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Terrell Point

Total Depth: 5,100 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Fannin

Survey Name: Lawler, M, A-20

Acres: 476.49

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37450

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Moy Unit PSA 4H

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 15,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Acres: 462.7

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37478

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Janysek Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108

Acres: 248.25

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37479

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Janysek Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108

Acres: 248.25

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37480

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Janysek Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108

Acres: 248.25

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37481

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Janysek Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108

Acres: 248.25

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37482

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Dullye 01

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37483

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 723.78

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33587

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Cerberus Engineering

Lease Name: Cullen Trust

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sartwelle, W. (Frio 3,100)

Total Depth: 3,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 16 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Farias, E, A-170

Acres: 40

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34498

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: McFadding-Fagan B

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 4,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.6 miles S of Bloomington

Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255

Acres: 2,683.75

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34881

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C1

Well No.: C 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Burow, B R, A-101

Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,357 barrels per day

Gas: 11,785,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,447 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,831 psi

Total Depth: 19,985 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,849–19,783 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34882

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C2

Well No.: C 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Burow, B R, A-101

Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,365 barrels per day

Gas: 12,985,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,615 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,113 psi

Total Depth: 19,996 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,962–19,787 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34883

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C3

Well No.: C 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Burow, B R, A-101

Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,416 barrels per day

Gas: 10,831,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,502 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,450 psi

Total Depth: 19,975 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,867–19,764 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35118

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — G01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fawcett, MRS J B, A-516

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 932 barrels per day

Gas: 10,158,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,549 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,630 psi

Total Depth: 20,236 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 14,016–20,148 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35119

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fawcett, MRS J B, A-516

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 911 barrels per day

Gas: 10,246,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,556 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,118 psi

Total Depth: 20,670 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,988–20,594 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35120

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fawcett, MRS J B, A-516

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 962 barrels per day

Gas: 10,766,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,650 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,377 psi

Total Depth: 17,476 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,906–17,408 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35121

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fawcett, MRS J B, A-516

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,186 barrels per day

Gas: 11,447,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,819 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,719 psi

Total Depth: 21,207 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,969–21,133 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35122

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fawcett, MRS J B, A-516

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,017 barrels per day

Gas: 11,367,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,900 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,370 psi

Total Depth: 21,299 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 14,012–21,213 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35124

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: Cook-Kaiser GU

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307

Direction and Miles: 5.85 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 1,017 barrels per day

Gas: 11,367,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,900 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,370 psi

Total Depth: 10,600 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 10,507 ft.

Perforations:

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36936

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: Cook-Kaiser GU

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307

Direction and Miles: 5.85 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 962 barrels per day

Gas: 10,766,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,650 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,377 psi

Total Depth: 10,600 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 10,507 ft.

Perforations:

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36937

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Crabtree-Jennings USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Derum, R W/ Prudie D, A-439

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,373 barrels per day

Gas: 3,670,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 27/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,386 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,296 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,542-22,021 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36938

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Crabtree-Jennings USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Derum, R W/ Prudie D, A-439

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,102 barrels per day

Gas: 3,657,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,896 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,281 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 4,054-22,281 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36940

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Crabtree-Jen-Stein ULW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Derum, R W/ Prudie D, A-439

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,423 barrels per day

Gas: 3,878,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,959 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,283 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,602-22,076 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37218

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gramm A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett

Oil: 1,173 barrels per day

Gas: 984,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,180 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,273 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,936-20,203 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37219

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gramm B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett

Oil: 1,553 barrels per day

Gas: 1,272,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,531 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,200 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,911-20,117 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37220

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gramm C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett

Oil: 1,699 barrels per day

Gas: 1,368,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,533 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,139 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,764-20,049 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37226

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Endruance B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,901 barrels per day

Gas: 624,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,028 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,743 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,158-17,654 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37231

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Endurance C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,932 barrels per day

Gas: 672,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,086 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,932 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,204-17,841 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37233

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Endurance D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 2,079 barrels per day

Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,047 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,961 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,137-17,871 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37234

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Endurance E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Rudder, N, A-254

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 2,096 barrels per day

Gas: 720,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,089 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,053 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,200-17,960 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33251

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 92

Field Name: Huff (5,100)

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 1,625 barrels per day

Gas: 1,705,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,625 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,705 psi

Total Depth: 5,906 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,834 ft.

Perforations: 5,197-5,200 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33252

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 93

Field Name: Huff (5,600)

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 102 barrels per day

Gas: 130,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 625 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,908 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,824 ft.

Perforations: 5,631-5,633 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33255

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: River Ranch -A-/Williams State U

Well No.: 14

Field Name: Anaqua (3,100)

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Direction and Miles: 12 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 61.60 barrels per day

Gas: 15,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 480 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 3,358 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,087 ft.

Perforations: 3,077-3,085 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.