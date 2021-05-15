Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37183
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Drees Unit PSA G
Well No.: H 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179
Acres: 793.12
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32627
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Maude Williams, ET AL -C-
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)
Total Depth: 6,250 ft.
Direction and Miles:11.6 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: Turner, S, A-292
Acres: 1,000
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37185
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 401.07
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34183
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Lager Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.71 miles NW of Shiner
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-26
Acres: 666.5
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34184
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Diamond A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.71 miles NW of Shiner
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-26
Acres: 731.3
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33520
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Cimarron Engineering, LLC
Lease Name: STV
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Cistern
Total Depth: 3,000
Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles NE of Cistern
Survey Name: Whitesides, J T, A-107
Acres: 66.31
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36985
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: McCoy Egbert-Egbert SA
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 3,214.10 barrels per day
Gas: 737,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,291 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,028 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,977 ft.–18,009 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36984
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Rogers-McCoy Egbert SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,600.98 barrels per day
Gas: 702,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,743 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,471 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,063 ft.–17,449 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34154
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Nevels-Addax
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Direction and Miles: 3.15 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,116 barrels per day
Gas: 534,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 651 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,365 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,891 ft.–17,189 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34155
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Nab-Hunter
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Direction and Miles: 3.15 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,449 barrels per day
Gas: 463,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 665 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,696 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,995 ft.–20,505 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34968
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Koopman 01 — Lang 01 D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO / Stayton, J W, A-594
Direction and Miles: 5 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,005 barrels per day
Gas: 6,598,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,393 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,942 psi
Total Depth: 21,147 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,801 ft.–21,020 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34326
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hawkeye E
Well No.: 33H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Giphart, P, A-238
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,307 barrels per day
Gas: 237,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,003 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,500 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,424 ft.–20,299 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34327
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hawkeye F
Well No.: 34H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Giphart, P, A-238
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,030 barrels per day
Gas: 427,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 959 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,358 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,461 ft.–20,231 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34328
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hawkeye G
Well No.: 35H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Giphart, P, A-238
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles S of Gonzales
Oil: 970 barrels per day
Gas: 475,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 897 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,467 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,477 ft.–20,298 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34293
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sequoia E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,527 barrels per day
Gas: 546,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,320 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,847 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,693 ft.–20,730 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34294
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sequoia F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,723 barrels per day
Gas: 579,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,429 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,553 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,610 ft.–20,488 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34295
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sequoia G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,952 barrels per day
Gas: 484,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,477 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,495 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,574 ft.–20,203 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34296
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sequoia H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 2,125 barrels per day
Gas: 487,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,460 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,151 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,593 ft.–19,933 ft.
