Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37183

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Drees Unit PSA G

Well No.: H 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179

Acres: 793.12

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32627

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Maude Williams, ET AL -C-

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)

Total Depth: 6,250 ft.

Direction and Miles:11.6 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: Turner, S, A-292

Acres: 1,000

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37185

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 401.07

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34183

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Lager Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.71 miles NW of Shiner

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-26

Acres: 666.5

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34184

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Diamond A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.71 miles NW of Shiner

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-26

Acres: 731.3

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33520

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Cimarron Engineering, LLC

Lease Name: STV

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Cistern

Total Depth: 3,000

Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles NE of Cistern

Survey Name: Whitesides, J T, A-107

Acres: 66.31

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36985

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: McCoy Egbert-Egbert SA

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 3,214.10 barrels per day

Gas: 737,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,291 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,028 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,977 ft.–18,009 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36984

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Rogers-McCoy Egbert SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,600.98 barrels per day

Gas: 702,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,743 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,471 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,063 ft.–17,449 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34154

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Nevels-Addax

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Direction and Miles: 3.15 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,116 barrels per day

Gas: 534,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 651 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,365 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,891 ft.–17,189 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34155

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Nab-Hunter

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Direction and Miles: 3.15 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,449 barrels per day

Gas: 463,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 665 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,696 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,995 ft.–20,505 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34968

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Koopman 01 — Lang 01 D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO / Stayton, J W, A-594

Direction and Miles: 5 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,005 barrels per day

Gas: 6,598,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,393 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,942 psi

Total Depth: 21,147 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,801 ft.–21,020 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34326

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hawkeye E

Well No.: 33H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Giphart, P, A-238

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,307 barrels per day

Gas: 237,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,003 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,500 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,424 ft.–20,299 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34327

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hawkeye F

Well No.: 34H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Giphart, P, A-238

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,030 barrels per day

Gas: 427,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 959 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,358 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,461 ft.–20,231 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34328

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hawkeye G

Well No.: 35H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Giphart, P, A-238

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles S of Gonzales

Oil: 970 barrels per day

Gas: 475,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 897 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,467 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,477 ft.–20,298 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34293

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sequoia E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,527 barrels per day

Gas: 546,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,320 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,847 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,693 ft.–20,730 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34294

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sequoia F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,723 barrels per day

Gas: 579,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,429 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,553 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,610 ft.–20,488 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34295

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sequoia G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,952 barrels per day

Gas: 484,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,477 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,495 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,574 ft.–20,203 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34296

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sequoia H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 2,125 barrels per day

Gas: 487,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,460 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,151 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,593 ft.–19,933 ft.

