Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34327
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Hawkeye F
Well No.: 34H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: P. Giphart, A-238
Acres: 1,397.49
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-31943
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Liberty-Gray
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,840 feet
Direction and Miles: 1 mile S.W. of Placedo
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 8, A-382
Acres: 25.38
API No.: 42-469-31801
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Liberty-Gray
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 5,512 feet
Direction and Miles: 0.9 mile S.W. of Placedo
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 8, A-382
Acres: 25.38
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34834
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: -Butler A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 833 barrels per day
Gas: 3,174,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,550 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,010 psi
Total Depth: 19,238 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,174 feet
Perforations: 13,759-19,113 feet
API No.: 42-123-34838
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: -Butler A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 849 barrels per day
Gas: 4,225,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,967 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,107 psi
Total Depth: 18,717 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,655 feet
Perforations: 13,649-18,596 feet
API No.: 42-123-34835
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: -Butler A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 618 barrels per day
Gas: 2,715,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,959 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,385 psi
Total Depth: 19,669 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,609 feet
Perforations: 13,703-19,551 feet
API No.: 42-123-34891
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Chumchal Unit
Well No.: 6L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-450
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 784 barrels per day
Gas: 4,722,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,412 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,537 psi
Total Depth: 22,125 feet
Plug Back Depth: 22,061 feet
Perforations: 13,164-22,004 feet
API No.: 42-123-34892
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Chumchal Unit
Well No.: 7L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-450
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 1,141 barrels per day
Gas: 4,805,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,703 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,465 psi
Total Depth: 20,472 feet
Plug Back Depth: 20,406 feet
Perforations: 13,085-20,349 feet
API No.: 42-123-34880
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Gerdes-Langhoff
Well No.: 1L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429
Direction and Miles: 2.23 miles N.W. of Pearl City
Oil: 1,537 barrels per day
Gas: 6,091,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,135 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,673 psi
Total Depth: 19,864 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,798 feet
Perforations: 12,673-19,742 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33482
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: RamTex Energy
Lease Name: Dredd
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: S.A. Anderson, A-5
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles N.W. of Ellinger
Oil: 740 barrels per day
Gas: 6,756,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,740 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,100 psi
Total Depth: 19,845 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,465 feet
Perforations: 13,611-18,311 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36222
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Enervest Operating
Lease Name: Chevelle Unit
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 595 barrels per day
Gas: 883,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,928 psi
Total Depth: 13,675 feet
Perforations: 10,445-13,500 feet
API No.: 42-255-36224
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Enervest Operating
Lease Name: Chevelle Unit
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,131 barrels per day
Gas: 1,827,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,878 psi
Total Depth: 13,114 feet
Perforations: 10,473-12,822 feet
API No.: 42-255-36223
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Chevelle Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,102 barrels per day
Gas: 1,214,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,071 psi
Total Depth: 13,158 feet
Perforations: 10,488-12,878 feet
API No.: 42-255-36223
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Chevelle Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,102 barrels per day
Gas: 1,214,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,071 psi
Total Depth: 13,158 feet
Perforations: 10,488-12,878 feet
API No.: 42-255-36224
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Chevelle Unit
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,131 barrels per day
Gas: 1,827,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,878 psi
Total Depth: 13,114 feet
Perforations: 10,473-12,822 feet
API No.: 42-255-36225
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Chevelle Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,156 barrels per day
Gas: 1,717,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,823 psi
Total Depth: 12,847 feet
Plug Back Depth: 12,836 feet
Perforations: 10,616-12,366 feet
API No.: 42-255-36465
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Foo-Hero
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Oil: 498 barrels per day
Gas: 361,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,444 psi
Total Depth: 13,810 feet
Perforations: 10,742-13,665 feet
API No.: 42-255-36474
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Foo Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Oil: 1,024 barrels per day
Gas: 526,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,378 psi
Total Depth: 13,478 feet
Perforations: 10,906-13,037 feet
API No.: 42-255-36473
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Foo Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Oil: 855 barrels per day
Gas: 664,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,221 psi
Total Depth: 13,770 feet
Plug Back Depth: 13,360 feet
Perforations: 10,834-13,085 feet
API No.: 42-255-36472
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Foo Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Oil: 900 barrels per day
Gas: 717,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,489 psi
Total Depth: 14,083 feet
Plug Back Depth: 13,635 feet
Perforations: 10,770-13,263 feet
API No.: 42-255-36470
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Foo Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Oil: 908 barrels per day
Gas: 702,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,280 psi
Total Depth: 13,447 feet
Perforations: 10,761-13,307 feet
API No.: 42-255-36469
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Foo Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Oil: 662 barrels per day
Gas: 551,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,992 psi
Total Depth: 13,377 feet
Perforations: 10,719-13,228 feet
API No.: 42-255-36468
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Foo Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Oil: 658 barrels per day
Gas: 448,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,836 psi
Total Depth: 13,301 feet
Perforations: 10,742-13,144 feet
API No.: 42-255-36549
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Silverchair Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 835 barrels per day
Gas: 1,401,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,368 psi
Total Depth: 13,915 feet
Perforations: 10,012-13,770 feet
API No.: 42-255-36551
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Silverchair Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 704 barrels per day
Gas: 325,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 893 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,065 feet
Perforations: 10,221-12,919 feet
API No.: 42-255-36550
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Silverchair Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 694 barrels per day
Gas: 375,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,147 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 12,871 feet
Perforations: 9,996-12,697 feet
