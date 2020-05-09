Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34327

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Hawkeye F

Well No.: 34H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: P. Giphart, A-238

Acres: 1,397.49

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-31943

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Liberty-Gray

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,840 feet

Direction and Miles: 1 mile S.W. of Placedo

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 8, A-382

Acres: 25.38

API No.: 42-469-31801

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Liberty-Gray

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 5,512 feet

Direction and Miles: 0.9 mile S.W. of Placedo

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 8, A-382

Acres: 25.38

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34834

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: -Butler A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 833 barrels per day

Gas: 3,174,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,550 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,010 psi

Total Depth: 19,238 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,174 feet

Perforations: 13,759-19,113 feet

API No.: 42-123-34838

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: -Butler A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 849 barrels per day

Gas: 4,225,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,967 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,107 psi

Total Depth: 18,717 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,655 feet

Perforations: 13,649-18,596 feet

API No.: 42-123-34835

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: -Butler A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 618 barrels per day

Gas: 2,715,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,959 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,385 psi

Total Depth: 19,669 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,609 feet

Perforations: 13,703-19,551 feet

API No.: 42-123-34891

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Chumchal Unit

Well No.: 6L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-450

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 784 barrels per day

Gas: 4,722,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,412 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,537 psi

Total Depth: 22,125 feet

Plug Back Depth: 22,061 feet

Perforations: 13,164-22,004 feet

API No.: 42-123-34892

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Chumchal Unit

Well No.: 7L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-450

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 1,141 barrels per day

Gas: 4,805,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,703 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,465 psi

Total Depth: 20,472 feet

Plug Back Depth: 20,406 feet

Perforations: 13,085-20,349 feet

API No.: 42-123-34880

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Gerdes-Langhoff

Well No.: 1L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429

Direction and Miles: 2.23 miles N.W. of Pearl City

Oil: 1,537 barrels per day

Gas: 6,091,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,135 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,673 psi

Total Depth: 19,864 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,798 feet

Perforations: 12,673-19,742 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33482

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: RamTex Energy

Lease Name: Dredd

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: S.A. Anderson, A-5

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles N.W. of Ellinger

Oil: 740 barrels per day

Gas: 6,756,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,740 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,100 psi

Total Depth: 19,845 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,465 feet

Perforations: 13,611-18,311 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36224

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Enervest Operating

Lease Name: Chevelle Unit

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,131 barrels per day

Gas: 1,827,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,878 psi

Total Depth: 13,114 feet

Perforations: 10,473-12,822 feet

API No.: 42-255-36222

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Chevelle Unit

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 595 barrels per day

Gas: 883,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,928 psi

Total Depth: 13,675 feet

Perforations: 10,445-13,500 feet

API No.: 42-255-36223

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Chevelle Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,102 barrels per day

Gas: 1,214,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,071 psi

Total Depth: 13,158 feet

Perforations: 10,488-12,878 feet

API No.: 42-255-36224

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Chevelle Unit

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,131 barrels per day

Gas: 1,827,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,878 psi

Total Depth: 13,114 feet

Perforations: 10,473-12,822 feet

API No.: 42-255-36225

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Chevelle Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,156 barrels per day

Gas: 1,717,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,823 psi

Total Depth: 12,847 feet

Plug Back Depth: 12,836 feet

Perforations: 10,616-12,366 feet

API No.: 42-255-36465

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Foo-Hero

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Oil: 498 barrels per day

Gas: 361,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,444 psi

Total Depth: 13,810 feet

Perforations: 10,742-13,665 feet

API No.: 42-255-36474

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Foo Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Oil: 1,024 barrels per day

Gas: 526,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,378 psi

Total Depth: 13,478 feet

Perforations: 10,906-13,037 feet

API No.: 42-255-36473

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Foo Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Oil: 855 barrels per day

Gas: 664,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,221 psi

Total Depth: 13,770 feet

Plug Back Depth: 13,360 feet

Perforations: 10,834-13,085 feet

API No.: 42-255-36472

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Foo Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Oil: 900 barrels per day

Gas: 717,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,489 psi

Total Depth: 14,083 feet

Plug Back Depth: 13,635 feet

Perforations: 10,770-13,263 feet

API No.: 42-255-36470

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Foo Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Oil: 908 barrels per day

Gas: 702,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,280 psi

Total Depth: 13,447 feet

Perforations: 10,761-13,307 feet

API No.: 42-255-36469

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Foo Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Oil: 662 barrels per day

Gas: 551,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,992 psi

Total Depth: 13,377 feet

Perforations: 10,719-13,228 feet

API No.: 42-255-36468

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Foo Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Oil: 658 barrels per day

Gas: 448,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,836 psi

Total Depth: 13,301 feet

Plug

Perforations: 10,742-13,144 feet

API No.: 42-255-36549

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Silverchair Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 835 barrels per day

Gas: 1,401,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,368 psi

Total Depth: 13,915 feet

Perforations: 10,012-13,770 feet

API No.: 42-255-36551

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Silverchair Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 704 barrels per day

Gas: 325,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 893 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,065 feet

Perforations: 10,221-12,919 feet

API No.: 42-255-36550

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Silverchair Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 694 barrels per day

Gas: 375,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,147 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 12,871 feet

Perforations: 9,996-12,697 feet

