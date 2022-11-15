Gushers and Dusters
Editorft.s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34029

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Walter Wernli 01

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 20,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 25.6 miles NW of Beeville

Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309

Acres: 386.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34030

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Walter Wernli 01

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 20,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 25.6 miles NW of Beeville

Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309

Acres: 386.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34031

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Walter Wernli 01

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 20,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 25.6 miles NW of Beeville

Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309

Acres: 386.6

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35234

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: JG01 - ER03 - L01 - G01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: George, P B, A-205

Acres: 2,201.92

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35235

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: JG01 - ER03 - L01 - G01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: George, P B, A-205

Acres: 2,201.92

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35236

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: JG01 - L01 - G01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: George, P B, A-205

Acres: 1,695.85 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35237

Well Classification: Field Development 

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: McCabe Etal GU

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.22 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: R. Lehmkahl, A-307

Acres: 525.07

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37582

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Begot-Eyhorn (SA) G6

Well No.: G 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234

Acres: 1,452.73 

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37630

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Chapman-Franke-Murphy-Kotara SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Acres: 2,091.18 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37631

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Chapman Rogers-Franke SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name:  Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Acres: 785.57

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37636

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Rudd Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15

Acres: 491.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37637

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Krudwig Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000  ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108

Acres: 233.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37639

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Krudwig Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108

Acres: 233.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37640

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Rudd Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15

Acres: 491.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37641

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Rudd AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15

Acres: 491.69

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33286

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Greta Operating Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Greta (4,400)

Total Depth: 4,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Crunk, N S, A-104

Acres: 252.23

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37331

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Schendel-Will A-B ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Oil: 1,057 barrels per day

Gas: 4,454,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,648 psi

Total Depth: 19,835 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,301–18,533 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37339

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Schendel-Willeke USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Oil: 717 barrels per day

Gas: 2,772,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,664 psi

Total Depth: 19,361 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,639–19,209 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37340

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Schendel-Willeke USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Oil: 717 barrels per day

Gas: 2,772,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,664 psi

Total Depth: 20,062 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,329–19,439 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37341

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Schendel Unit A-189

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Oil: 1,100 barrels per day

Gas: 3,900,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,957 psi

Total Depth: 18,564 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,967–18,350 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37343

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Willeke Unit B

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Oil: 767 barrels per day

Gas: 3,104,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,335 psi

Total Depth: 20,688 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,567–20,532 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37342

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Schendel Unit A-189

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Oil: 767 barrels per day

Gas: 3,104,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,335 psi

Total Depth: 18,542 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,292–18,421 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37463

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Korth A-B Unit

Well No.: A 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Direction and Miles: 18.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,034 barrels per day

Gas: 1,040,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,770 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,885 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,635–19,845 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37464

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Korth A Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Direction and Miles: 18.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 521 barrels per day

Gas: 1,068,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,014 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,603 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,634–18,570 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37465

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Korth A Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Direction and Miles: 18.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 999 barrels per day

Gas: 770,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,776 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,397 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,703–19,235 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34504

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Frio Resources

Lease Name: Keeran -A-

Well No.: 45

Field Name: Koontz (4,750)

Survey Name: DeLeon, A-74

Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria

Oil: 40.02 barrels per day

Gas: 31,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 85 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,910 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,910 ft.

Perforations: 4,719-4,722 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34492

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: LP Operating

Lease Name: Wallace

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Peach Creek (Buda)

Survey Name: Ginson, A, A-237

Direction and Miles: 9 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 155 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 400 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,576 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 7,505–7,522 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34503

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Bilsky-Bilsky-Chumchal SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,175 barrels per day

Gas: 896,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,293 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,298 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,198–19281 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34500

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,653 barrels per day

Gas: 1,213,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,581 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,564 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,177–19,545 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34501

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,557 barrels per day

Gas: 1,934,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,950 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,548 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,090–19,520 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34502

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,355 barrels per day

Gas: 1,826,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,478 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,303 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,026–19,286 ft.

