Editorft.s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34029
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Walter Wernli 01
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 20,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 25.6 miles NW of Beeville
Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309
Acres: 386.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34030
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Walter Wernli 01
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 20,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 25.6 miles NW of Beeville
Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309
Acres: 386.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34031
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Walter Wernli 01
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 20,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 25.6 miles NW of Beeville
Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309
Acres: 386.6
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35234
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: JG01 - ER03 - L01 - G01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: George, P B, A-205
Acres: 2,201.92
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35235
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: JG01 - ER03 - L01 - G01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: George, P B, A-205
Acres: 2,201.92
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35236
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: JG01 - L01 - G01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: George, P B, A-205
Acres: 1,695.85 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35237
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: McCabe Etal GU
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.22 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: R. Lehmkahl, A-307
Acres: 525.07
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37582
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Begot-Eyhorn (SA) G6
Well No.: G 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234
Acres: 1,452.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37630
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Chapman-Franke-Murphy-Kotara SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Acres: 2,091.18 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37631
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Chapman Rogers-Franke SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Acres: 785.57
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37636
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Rudd Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15
Acres: 491.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37637
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Krudwig Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108
Acres: 233.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37639
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Krudwig Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108
Acres: 233.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37640
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Rudd Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15
Acres: 491.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37641
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Rudd AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15
Acres: 491.69
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33286
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Greta Operating Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Greta (4,400)
Total Depth: 4,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Crunk, N S, A-104
Acres: 252.23
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37331
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Schendel-Will A-B ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Oil: 1,057 barrels per day
Gas: 4,454,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,648 psi
Total Depth: 19,835 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,301–18,533 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37339
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Schendel-Willeke USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Oil: 717 barrels per day
Gas: 2,772,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,664 psi
Total Depth: 19,361 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,639–19,209 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37340
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Schendel-Willeke USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Oil: 717 barrels per day
Gas: 2,772,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,664 psi
Total Depth: 20,062 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,329–19,439 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37341
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Schendel Unit A-189
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Oil: 1,100 barrels per day
Gas: 3,900,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,957 psi
Total Depth: 18,564 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,967–18,350 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37343
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Willeke Unit B
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Oil: 767 barrels per day
Gas: 3,104,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,335 psi
Total Depth: 20,688 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,567–20,532 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37342
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Schendel Unit A-189
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Oil: 767 barrels per day
Gas: 3,104,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,335 psi
Total Depth: 18,542 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,292–18,421 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37463
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Korth A-B Unit
Well No.: A 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Direction and Miles: 18.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,034 barrels per day
Gas: 1,040,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,770 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,885 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,635–19,845 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37464
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Korth A Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Direction and Miles: 18.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 521 barrels per day
Gas: 1,068,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,014 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,603 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,634–18,570 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37465
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Korth A Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Direction and Miles: 18.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 999 barrels per day
Gas: 770,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,776 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,397 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,703–19,235 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34504
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Frio Resources
Lease Name: Keeran -A-
Well No.: 45
Field Name: Koontz (4,750)
Survey Name: DeLeon, A-74
Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria
Oil: 40.02 barrels per day
Gas: 31,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 85 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,910 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,910 ft.
Perforations: 4,719-4,722 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34492
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: LP Operating
Lease Name: Wallace
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Peach Creek (Buda)
Survey Name: Ginson, A, A-237
Direction and Miles: 9 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 155 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 400 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,576 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 7,505–7,522 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34503
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Bilsky-Bilsky-Chumchal SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,175 barrels per day
Gas: 896,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,293 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,298 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,198–19281 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34500
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,653 barrels per day
Gas: 1,213,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,581 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,564 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,177–19,545 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34501
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,557 barrels per day
Gas: 1,934,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,950 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,548 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,090–19,520 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34502
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,355 barrels per day
Gas: 1,826,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,478 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,303 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,026–19,286 ft.