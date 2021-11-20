Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37335
Karnes County
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Murphy-Kotara 1H SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles NW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Davis, J, A-88
Acres: 1,305.61
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37336
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Murphy-Kotara 1H SA
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles NW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Davis, J, A-88
Acres: 1,305.61
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37341
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Schendel Unit A-189
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308
Acres: 937.29
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37342
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Schendel Unit A-189
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308
Acres: 937.29
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37344
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Patsy-Clark Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37345
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Patsy-Clark Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37346
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Patsy-Clark Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37347
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Franklin Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 566.85
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37348
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Franklin Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 566.85
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37349
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Panozzo E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 8,999
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Acres: 753.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37350
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Panozzo F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 8,999 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Acres: 753.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37351
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Panozzo G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 8,999 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Acres: 753.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37352
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Panozzo H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 8,999 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66
Acres: 753.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34388
Victoria County
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Roos
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co., A-306
Acres: 816.37
Oil and Gas Completion
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36802
Karnes County
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: DeLeon Wiatrick Unit
Well No.: V 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles NE of Falls City
Oil: 825 barrels per day
Gas: 420,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,630 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,720 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,744–16,645 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37132
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,408 barrels per day
Gas: 936,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,108 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,732 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,351–17,655 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37133
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,820 barrels per day
Gas: 1,440,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,227 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,652 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,322–17,565 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37134
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Oil: 2,026 barrels per day
Gas: 1,248,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,067 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,754 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,383–17,628 ft.
