Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37335

Karnes County

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Murphy-Kotara 1H SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles NW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Davis, J, A-88

Acres: 1,305.61

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37336

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Murphy-Kotara 1H SA

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles NW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Davis, J, A-88

Acres: 1,305.61

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37341

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Schendel Unit A-189

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308

Acres: 937.29

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37342

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Schendel Unit A-189

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308

Acres: 937.29

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37344

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Patsy-Clark Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37345

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Patsy-Clark Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37346

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Patsy-Clark Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37347

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Franklin Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 566.85

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37348

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Franklin Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 566.85

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37349

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Panozzo E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 8,999

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Acres: 753.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37350

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Panozzo F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 8,999 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Acres: 753.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37351

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Panozzo G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 8,999 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Acres: 753.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37352

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Panozzo H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 8,999 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Crosbey, T P, A-66

Acres: 753.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34388

Victoria County

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Roos

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co., A-306

Acres: 816.37

Oil and Gas Completion

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36802

Karnes County

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: DeLeon Wiatrick Unit

Well No.: V 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles NE of Falls City

Oil: 825 barrels per day

Gas: 420,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,630 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,720 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,744–16,645 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37132

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,408 barrels per day

Gas: 936,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,108 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,732 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,351–17,655 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37133

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,820 barrels per day

Gas: 1,440,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,227 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,652 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,322–17,565 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37134

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, Hrs A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Oil: 2,026 barrels per day

Gas: 1,248,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,067 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,754 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,383–17,628 ft.

