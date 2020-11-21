Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35050

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: C.W. Hahn Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-269

Acres: 353.79

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35051

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: C.W. Hahn Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-269

Acres: 353.79

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35053

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: C.W. Hahn Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-269

Acres: 353.79

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35052

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: C.W. Hahn Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-269

Acres: 353.79

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35054

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: C.W. Hahn Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-269

Acres: 353.79

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37040

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Kopecki A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Hobson

Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64

Acres: 1,754.01

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37041

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Kopecki B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Hobson

Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64

Acres: 1,754.01

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37030

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Medina-Jonas Unit A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 404.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37031

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Medina-Jonas Unit A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 404.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37032

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Medina-Jonas A-Salge-Kinkler SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 753.63

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37035

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 339.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37037

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 339.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37036

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 339.73

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35469

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 214

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Acres: 2,510.41

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34970

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hurd Enterprises, LTD.

Lease Name: McCabe

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10400)

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307

Direction and Miles: 5.81 miles S of Yoakum

Oil: 32.96 barrels per day

Gas: 199,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: ADJ

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,569 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,637 psi

Total Depth: 10,688 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 10,320 ft.

Perforations: 10,457 ft.–10,511 ft.}

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36947

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.

Lease Name: Isabelle

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243

Direction and Miles: 5 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 2,976 barrels per day

Gas: 1,041,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 12,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 12,665 ft.

Perforations: 10,925 ft.–12,642 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36793

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Chris Craft A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Bowen, R, A-53

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,725 barrels per day

Gas: 314,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 954 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,397 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,400 ft.–17,310 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36794

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Chris Craft B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bowen, R, A-53

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 2,270 barrels per day

Gas: 303,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,039 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,374 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,200 ft.–17,287 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36791

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Endurance A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bowen, R, A-53

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 2,067 barrels per day

Gas: 310,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,035 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,739 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,480 ft.–17,656 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34212

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Everglades F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Fulcher, B, A-210

Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,086 barrels per day

Gas: 917,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,834 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,417 ft.–20,365 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-33972

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Everglades D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Brandt, D W, A-6

Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,422 barrels per day

Gas: 439,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,428 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,851 ft.–18,082 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34283

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hot Springs C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,923 barrels per day

Gas: 747,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,094 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,581 ft.–21,038 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34093

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449

Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,934.53 barrels per day

Gas: 336,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,729 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,802 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,635 ft.–19,681 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34094

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449

Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,991.2 barrels per day

Gas: 459,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,619.38 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,910 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,605 ft.–19,781 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34285

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 109H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449

Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,122.16 barrels per day

Gas: 325,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,005.88 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,785 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,480 ft.–20,655 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34096

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 107H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449

Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,444.75 barrels per day

Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,905.46 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,310 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,486 ft.–20,184 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34095

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449

Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,772.65 barrels per day

Gas: 233,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,724.42 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,081 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,523 ft.–19,965 ft.

