Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35050
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: C.W. Hahn Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-269
Acres: 353.79
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35051
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: C.W. Hahn Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-269
Acres: 353.79
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35053
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: C.W. Hahn Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-269
Acres: 353.79
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35052
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: C.W. Hahn Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-269
Acres: 353.79
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35054
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: C.W. Hahn Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-269
Acres: 353.79
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37040
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Kopecki A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Hobson
Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64
Acres: 1,754.01
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37041
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Kopecki B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Hobson
Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64
Acres: 1,754.01
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37030
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Medina-Jonas Unit A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 404.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37031
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Medina-Jonas Unit A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 404.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37032
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Medina-Jonas A-Salge-Kinkler SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 753.63
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37035
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 339.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37037
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 339.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37036
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 339.73
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35469
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 214
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Acres: 2,510.41
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34970
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hurd Enterprises, LTD.
Lease Name: McCabe
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10400)
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307
Direction and Miles: 5.81 miles S of Yoakum
Oil: 32.96 barrels per day
Gas: 199,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: ADJ
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,569 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,637 psi
Total Depth: 10,688 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 10,320 ft.
Perforations: 10,457 ft.–10,511 ft.}
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36947
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.
Lease Name: Isabelle
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243
Direction and Miles: 5 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 2,976 barrels per day
Gas: 1,041,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 12,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 12,665 ft.
Perforations: 10,925 ft.–12,642 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36793
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Chris Craft A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Bowen, R, A-53
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,725 barrels per day
Gas: 314,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 954 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,397 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,400 ft.–17,310 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36794
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Chris Craft B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bowen, R, A-53
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 2,270 barrels per day
Gas: 303,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,039 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,374 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,200 ft.–17,287 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36791
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Endurance A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bowen, R, A-53
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 2,067 barrels per day
Gas: 310,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,035 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,739 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,480 ft.–17,656 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34212
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Everglades F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Fulcher, B, A-210
Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,086 barrels per day
Gas: 917,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,834 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,417 ft.–20,365 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-33972
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Everglades D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Brandt, D W, A-6
Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,422 barrels per day
Gas: 439,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,428 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,851 ft.–18,082 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34283
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hot Springs C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,923 barrels per day
Gas: 747,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,094 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,581 ft.–21,038 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34093
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449
Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,934.53 barrels per day
Gas: 336,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,729 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,802 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,635 ft.–19,681 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34094
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449
Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,991.2 barrels per day
Gas: 459,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,619.38 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,910 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,605 ft.–19,781 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34285
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 109H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449
Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,122.16 barrels per day
Gas: 325,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,005.88 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,785 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,480 ft.–20,655 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34096
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 107H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449
Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,444.75 barrels per day
Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,905.46 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,310 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,486 ft.–20,184 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34095
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449
Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,772.65 barrels per day
Gas: 233,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,724.42 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,081 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,523 ft.–19,965 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.