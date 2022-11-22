Editorft.s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34028
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners
Lease Name: Braly Dugat
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Beeville
Survey Name: Lyford J, A-214
Acres: 88.76
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-02720
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 373
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Total Depth: 6,401 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Acres: 11,582
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33844
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 2,032
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Total Depth: 6,487 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Acres: 11,582
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37632
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Zaeske-Eckols-Franke SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Karnes County
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Acres: 822.37
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37642
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Rudd-Gree A (SA) A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15
Acres: 1,069.38
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34238
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Rhea A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-469
Acres: 2,769.26
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34239
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Rhea B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-469
Acres: 3,473.17
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34243
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Palrang, D. A. Gas Unit
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Word (Edwards)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 20.9 miles SW of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Kerr, J, A-24
Acres: 652.18
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34552
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lassen A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Acres: 1,719.13
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34553
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hinton Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Acres: 790.2
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34554
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hinton Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Acres: 790.2
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34555
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hinton Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Acres: 790.2
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34556
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hinton Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Acres: 790.2
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34557
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Dempsey Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Acres: 928.93
Fayette County
District: 1
API No.: 42-149-33534
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ramtex Energy
Lease Name: Creed 5
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Giggings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles W of Ellinger
Survey Name: Anderson, S A, A-5
Acres: 1,687.71
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33961
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Decker Operating Co.
Lease Name: Sample
Well No.: 2ST
Field Name: Bright Falcon (Yegua 9,580)
Survey Name: Bridger, W B, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NW of Edna
Oil: 134 barrels per day
Gas: 3,035,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,392 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,270 psi
Total Depth: 9,823ft.
Plug Back Depth: 9,757ft.
Perforations: 9,598–9,644 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37433
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Burris Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 665 barrels per day
Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 901 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,571 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,743–15,531 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37434
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Burris Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 849 barrels per day
Gas: 950,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,188 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,712 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,397–15,672
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37435
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Burris Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 506 barrels per day
Gas: 410,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 716 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,596 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,737–15,564 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37436
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Burris Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 807 barrels per day
Gas: 740,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,403 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,513 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,365–15,471 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37437
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Burris Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 391 barrels per day
Gas: 380,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 80 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,657 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,826–14,452 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37438
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Burris-Charlotte B
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 1,044 barrels per day
Gas: 694,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,356 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,800 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,945–15,781 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37439
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Burris-Charlotte C
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 473 barrels per day
Gas: 512,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 807 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,020 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,956–14,978 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37440
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Burris-Charlotte A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 883 barrels per day
Gas: 689,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,121 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,573 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,167–15,553 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37477
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Easley Unit AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 527 barrels per day
Gas: 4,690,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,950 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,646 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,631–20,628 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33259
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 97
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 4.40 barrels per day
Gas: 35,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 200 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,727 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,519 ft.
Perforations: 4,510–4,517
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34510
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating
Lease Name: Stobaugh-Storey A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gonzales CSL, A-230
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 756 barrels per day
Gas: 267,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 190 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,760 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 7,088–16,668 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34507
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating
Lease Name: Stobaugh-Rossow A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gonzales CSL, A-230
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 776 barrels per day
Gas: 210,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,550 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,806 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 7,207–18,607 ft.