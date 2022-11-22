Gushers and Dusters
Editorft.s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34028

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners

Lease Name: Braly Dugat

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Beeville

Survey Name: Lyford J, A-214

Acres: 88.76

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-02720

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 373

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Total Depth: 6,401 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Acres: 11,582

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33844

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 2,032

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Total Depth: 6,487 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Acres: 11,582

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37632

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Zaeske-Eckols-Franke SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Karnes County

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Acres: 822.37

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37642

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Rudd-Gree A (SA) A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Adriance, J, A-15

Acres: 1,069.38

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34238

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Rhea A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Shiner 

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-469

Acres: 2,769.26

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34239

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Rhea B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-469

Acres: 3,473.17

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34243

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Palrang, D. A. Gas Unit

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Word (Edwards)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 20.9 miles SW of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Kerr, J, A-24

Acres: 652.18

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34552

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lassen A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Acres: 1,719.13

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34553

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hinton Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Acres: 790.2

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34554

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hinton Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Acres: 790.2

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34555

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hinton Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Acres: 790.2

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34556

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hinton Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Acres: 790.2

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34557

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Dempsey Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Acres: 928.93

Fayette County

District: 1

API No.: 42-149-33534

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ramtex Energy

Lease Name: Creed 5

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Giggings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,000  ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles W of Ellinger

Survey Name: Anderson, S A, A-5

Acres: 1,687.71

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33961

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Decker Operating Co.

Lease Name: Sample

Well No.: 2ST

Field Name: Bright Falcon (Yegua 9,580)

Survey Name: Bridger, W B, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NW of Edna

Oil: 134 barrels per day

Gas: 3,035,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,392 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,270 psi

Total Depth: 9,823ft.

Plug Back Depth: 9,757ft.

Perforations: 9,598–9,644 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37433

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Burris Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 665 barrels per day

Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 901 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,571 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,743–15,531 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37434

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Burris Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 849 barrels per day

Gas: 950,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,188 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,712 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,397–15,672

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37435

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Burris Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 506 barrels per day

Gas: 410,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 716 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,596 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,737–15,564 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37436

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Burris Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 807 barrels per day

Gas: 740,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,403 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,513 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,365–15,471 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37437

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Burris Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 391 barrels per day

Gas: 380,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 80 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,657 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,826–14,452 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37438

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Burris-Charlotte B

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 1,044 barrels per day

Gas: 694,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,356 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,800 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,945–15,781 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37439

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Burris-Charlotte C

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 473 barrels per day

Gas: 512,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 807 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,020 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,956–14,978 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37440

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Burris-Charlotte A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 883 barrels per day

Gas: 689,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,121 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,573 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,167–15,553 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37477

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Easley Unit AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 527 barrels per day

Gas: 4,690,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,950 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,646 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,631–20,628 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33259

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 97

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 4.40 barrels per day

Gas: 35,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 200 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,727 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,519 ft.

Perforations: 4,510–4,517

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34510

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Auterra Operating 

Lease Name: Stobaugh-Storey A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gonzales CSL, A-230

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 756 barrels per day

Gas: 267,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 190 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,760 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 7,088–16,668 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34507

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Auterra Operating 

Lease Name: Stobaugh-Rossow A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gonzales CSL, A-230

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 776 barrels per day

Gas: 210,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,550 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,806 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 7,207–18,607 ft.

