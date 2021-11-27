Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37323

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Kirk 01 — LG01 — DB01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.95 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13

Acres: 2,744.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37324

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Kirk 01 — LG01 — DB01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.95 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13

Acres: 2,744.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37332

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.2

Well No.: G 33H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68

Acres: 305.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37333

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.3

Well No.: G 34H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68

Acres: 246.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37337

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Murphy-Kotara-Barboza SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles NW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Davis, J, A-88

Acres: 2,014.92

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37338

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Murphy-Sinclair Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles NW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Davis, J, A-88

Acres: 648.65

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37343

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Willeke Unit B

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Survey Name: F.N. Hackney, A-308

Acres: 320

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34201

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Moulton

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 11,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles SE of Moulton

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Acres: 579.64

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34202

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Moulton

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles SE of Moulton

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Acres: 579.64

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33255

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MCA Petroleum Corporation

Lease Name: Randy Steinhauser

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Muldoon, SW. (Arnim-2)

Total Depth: 2,232 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NW of Flatonia

Survey Name: James Parrott 1/3 League, A-258

Acres: 40

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35095

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: Boedeker Etal. Gu.

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Survey Name: Longario, C, A-314

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Yoakum

Oil: 657.6 barrels per day

Gas: 3,950,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,271 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,709 psi

Total Depth: 10,700 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,420–10,476 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37203

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,623 barrels per day

Gas: 11,368,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,533 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,867 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,355–15,765 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37204

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,647 barrels per day

Gas: 1,296,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,433 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,219 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,314–15,128 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37205

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,943 barrels per day

Gas: 1,848,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1055 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,710 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,315–14,579 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35473

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: White Oak Operating Company

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 216

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 46 barrels per day

Gas: 24,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 188 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,558–5,564 ft.

