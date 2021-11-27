Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37323
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Kirk 01 — LG01 — DB01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.95 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13
Acres: 2,744.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37324
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Kirk 01 — LG01 — DB01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.95 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13
Acres: 2,744.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37332
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.2
Well No.: G 33H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68
Acres: 305.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37333
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.3
Well No.: G 34H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68
Acres: 246.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37337
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Murphy-Kotara-Barboza SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles NW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Davis, J, A-88
Acres: 2,014.92
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37338
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Murphy-Sinclair Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles NW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Davis, J, A-88
Acres: 648.65
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37343
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Willeke Unit B
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Survey Name: F.N. Hackney, A-308
Acres: 320
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34201
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Moulton
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 11,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles SE of Moulton
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Acres: 579.64
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34202
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Moulton
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles SE of Moulton
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Acres: 579.64
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33255
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MCA Petroleum Corporation
Lease Name: Randy Steinhauser
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Muldoon, SW. (Arnim-2)
Total Depth: 2,232 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NW of Flatonia
Survey Name: James Parrott 1/3 League, A-258
Acres: 40
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35095
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: Boedeker Etal. Gu.
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Survey Name: Longario, C, A-314
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Yoakum
Oil: 657.6 barrels per day
Gas: 3,950,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,271 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,709 psi
Total Depth: 10,700 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,420–10,476 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37203
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,623 barrels per day
Gas: 11,368,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,533 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,867 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,355–15,765 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37204
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,647 barrels per day
Gas: 1,296,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,433 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,219 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,314–15,128 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37205
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,943 barrels per day
Gas: 1,848,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1055 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,710 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,315–14,579 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35473
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: White Oak Operating Company
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 216
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 46 barrels per day
Gas: 24,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 188 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,558–5,564 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.