Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35055

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Gunn-Weigelt USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles N of Westhoff

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12

Acres: 671.44

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35057

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Gunn-Weigelt USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles N of Westhoff

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12

Acres: 671.44

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33427

Well Classification: Filed Development

Operator: Dewbre Petroleum Corporation

Lease Name: Klimitchek

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Lavaca River (Yegua)

Total Depth: 8,200

Direction and Miles: 16.5 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Sherman, F A, A-404

Acres: 80

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34156

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Hippo Hunter

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 2.42 miles NW of Moulton

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Acres: 523.31

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34461

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.

Lease Name: Kuester

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Helen Gohlke, W. (Yegua 5650)

Total Depth: 600

Direction and Miles: 5.88 miles NE of Thomaston

Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, R W, A-436

Acres: 64.12

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37038

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 339.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37039

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Maurer-Swize McFarland SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 670.62

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34348

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Cinco J. Ranch LTD Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: MC McLure, B D, A-41

Acres: 701.05

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34349

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: L & J Lee Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 8.89 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: MC McLure, B D, A-41

Acres: 479.57

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34350

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Garnet

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 8.89 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: MC McLure, B D, A-41

Acres: 1,180.62

Fayette County

District: 1

API No.: 42-149-33515

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Fat Tire A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 16.3 miles NE of La Grange

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Acres: 1,052.69Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36772

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Fischer Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bowen, R, A-53

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,865 barrels per day

Gas: 376,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,025 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,811’ ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,259 ft.–15,725 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34872

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Turbo Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-722

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 2,475 barrels per day

Gas: 1,282,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,531 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,872 ft.–17,309 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34867

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Turbo Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-722

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,123 barrels per day

Gas: 1,236,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,863 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,065 ft.–17,674 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34868

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Turbo Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-722

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,258 barrels per day

Gas: 1,258,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,677 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,981 ft.–17,484 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34869

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Turbo Unit A

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-722

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,256 barrels per day

Gas: 1,291,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,625 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,832 ft.–17,432 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34870

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Turbo Unit A

Well No.: 10

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-722

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,232 barrels per day

Gas: 1,242,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,913 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,194 ft.–17,719 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34871

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Turbo Unit A

Well No.: 11

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-722

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,116 barrels per day

Gas: 1,329,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,541 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,918 ft.–17,348 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34214

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Everglades G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Fulcher, B, A-210

Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,461 barrels per day

Gas: 959,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,221 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,391 ft.–20,121 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34215

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Everglades H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Fulcher, B, A-210

Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,532 barrels per day

Gas: 905,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,897 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,384 ft.–18,824 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34245

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Fogerty Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,436 barrels per day

Gas: 391,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 752 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,771 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,067 ft.–16,700 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34247

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Parton A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,716 barrels per day

Gas: 430,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 801 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,928 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,004 ft. –16,859 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34248

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Parton B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,699 barrels per day

Gas: 442,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 835 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,061 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,032 ft.–16,988 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34249

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Parton C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 2,199 barrels per day

Gas: 427,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 836 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,242 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,123 ft.–17,174 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35465

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 207

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 16 barrels per day

Gas: 187,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64” of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 103 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,613 ft.

Perforations: 5,486 ft.–5,492 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35298

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Oblaen Resources LLC

Lease Name: Vickery

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Lissie, South (Yegua 6900)

Survey Name: GH&H RR CO, A-156

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S of Lissie

Oil: 43.10 barrels per day

Gas: 348,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 75 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,224 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,438 ft.

Perforations: 6,371 ft.–6,377 ft.

