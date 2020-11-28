Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35055
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Gunn-Weigelt USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles N of Westhoff
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12
Acres: 671.44
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35057
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Gunn-Weigelt USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles N of Westhoff
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12
Acres: 671.44
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33427
Well Classification: Filed Development
Operator: Dewbre Petroleum Corporation
Lease Name: Klimitchek
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Lavaca River (Yegua)
Total Depth: 8,200
Direction and Miles: 16.5 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Sherman, F A, A-404
Acres: 80
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34156
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Hippo Hunter
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 2.42 miles NW of Moulton
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Acres: 523.31
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34461
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.
Lease Name: Kuester
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Helen Gohlke, W. (Yegua 5650)
Total Depth: 600
Direction and Miles: 5.88 miles NE of Thomaston
Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, R W, A-436
Acres: 64.12
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37038
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 339.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37039
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Maurer-Swize McFarland SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 670.62
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34348
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Cinco J. Ranch LTD Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: MC McLure, B D, A-41
Acres: 701.05
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34349
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: L & J Lee Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 8.89 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: MC McLure, B D, A-41
Acres: 479.57
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34350
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Garnet
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 8.89 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: MC McLure, B D, A-41
Acres: 1,180.62
Fayette County
District: 1
API No.: 42-149-33515
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Fat Tire A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 16.3 miles NE of La Grange
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Acres: 1,052.69
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36772
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Fischer Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bowen, R, A-53
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,865 barrels per day
Gas: 376,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,025 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,811’ ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,259 ft.–15,725 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34872
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Turbo Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-722
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 2,475 barrels per day
Gas: 1,282,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,531 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,872 ft.–17,309 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34867
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Turbo Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-722
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,123 barrels per day
Gas: 1,236,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,863 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,065 ft.–17,674 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34868
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Turbo Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-722
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,258 barrels per day
Gas: 1,258,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,677 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,981 ft.–17,484 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34869
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Turbo Unit A
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-722
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,256 barrels per day
Gas: 1,291,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,625 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,832 ft.–17,432 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34870
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Turbo Unit A
Well No.: 10
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-722
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,232 barrels per day
Gas: 1,242,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,913 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,194 ft.–17,719 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34871
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Turbo Unit A
Well No.: 11
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-722
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,116 barrels per day
Gas: 1,329,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,541 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,918 ft.–17,348 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34214
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Everglades G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Fulcher, B, A-210
Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,461 barrels per day
Gas: 959,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,221 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,391 ft.–20,121 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34215
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Everglades H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Fulcher, B, A-210
Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,532 barrels per day
Gas: 905,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,897 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,384 ft.–18,824 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34245
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Fogerty Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,436 barrels per day
Gas: 391,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 752 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,771 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,067 ft.–16,700 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34247
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Parton A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,716 barrels per day
Gas: 430,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 801 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,928 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,004 ft. –16,859 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34248
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Parton B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,699 barrels per day
Gas: 442,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 835 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,061 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,032 ft.–16,988 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34249
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Parton C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 2,199 barrels per day
Gas: 427,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 836 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,242 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,123 ft.–17,174 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35465
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 207
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 16 barrels per day
Gas: 187,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64” of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 103 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,613 ft.
Perforations: 5,486 ft.–5,492 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35298
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Oblaen Resources LLC
Lease Name: Vickery
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Lissie, South (Yegua 6900)
Survey Name: GH&H RR CO, A-156
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S of Lissie
Oil: 43.10 barrels per day
Gas: 348,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 75 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,224 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,438 ft.
Perforations: 6,371 ft.–6,377 ft.
