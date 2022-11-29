Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37643

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Espada B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Calliott, C, A-74

Acres: 2,510.2

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37644

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Espada A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Calliott, C, A-74

Acres: 2,510.2

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37645

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Espada C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Calliott, C, A-74

Acres: 1,669.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37646

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Espada D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Calliott, C, A-74

Acres: 2,510.2

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37647

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Espada E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Calliott, C, A-74

Acres: 2,510.2

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37648

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Espada B

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Calliott, C, A-74

Acres: 2,510.2

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34240

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Jake Berger Jr. Cattle Co.

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.63 miles S of Moulton

Survey Name: Brooks, Z S, A-96

Acres: 506.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34241

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Carly A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.63 miles S of Moulton

Survey Name: Brooks, Z S, A-96

Acres: 1,861.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34242

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Carly B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.63 miles S of Moulton

Survey Name: Brooks, Z S, A-96

Acres: 1,861.58

Refugio

County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32370

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Ben F. Shelton Et Al

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Woodsboro (FS-88)

Total Depth: 5,610 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.0 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: Refugio Town Tract, A-345

Acres: 40

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33287

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Mitchell Heirs

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Woodsboro (FS-88)

Total Depth: 5,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.0 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: Refugio Town Tract, A-345

Acres: 552

Wharton

County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-33003

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Magnum Producing

Lease Name: Lancaster, W.H,

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Louise

Total Depth: 7,466 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SE of Louise

Survey Name: M&C, A-287

Acres: 240

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Calhoun

County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-31825

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: B&L Resources

Lease Name: Welder

Well No.: 66H

Field Name: Heyser (5,400 No.2)

Survey Name: Rios, J M, A-32

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Bloomington

Oil: 8 barrels per day

Gas: 35,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: OPEN

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,364 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,220 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 6,533–8,176 ft.

Tags