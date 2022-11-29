Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37643
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Espada B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Calliott, C, A-74
Acres: 2,510.2
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37644
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Espada A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Calliott, C, A-74
Acres: 2,510.2
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37645
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Espada C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Calliott, C, A-74
Acres: 1,669.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37646
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Espada D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Calliott, C, A-74
Acres: 2,510.2
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37647
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Espada E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Calliott, C, A-74
Acres: 2,510.2
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37648
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Espada B
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Calliott, C, A-74
Acres: 2,510.2
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34240
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Jake Berger Jr. Cattle Co.
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.63 miles S of Moulton
Survey Name: Brooks, Z S, A-96
Acres: 506.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34241
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Carly A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.63 miles S of Moulton
Survey Name: Brooks, Z S, A-96
Acres: 1,861.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34242
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Carly B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.63 miles S of Moulton
Survey Name: Brooks, Z S, A-96
Acres: 1,861.58
Refugio
County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32370
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Ben F. Shelton Et Al
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Woodsboro (FS-88)
Total Depth: 5,610 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.0 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: Refugio Town Tract, A-345
Acres: 40
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33287
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Mitchell Heirs
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Woodsboro (FS-88)
Total Depth: 5,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.0 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: Refugio Town Tract, A-345
Acres: 552
Wharton
County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-33003
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Magnum Producing
Lease Name: Lancaster, W.H,
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Louise
Total Depth: 7,466 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SE of Louise
Survey Name: M&C, A-287
Acres: 240
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Calhoun
County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-31825
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: B&L Resources
Lease Name: Welder
Well No.: 66H
Field Name: Heyser (5,400 No.2)
Survey Name: Rios, J M, A-32
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Bloomington
Oil: 8 barrels per day
Gas: 35,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: OPEN
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,364 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,220 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 6,533–8,176 ft.