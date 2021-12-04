Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34011

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Sky City A

Well No.: 1LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 13,100 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Pawnee

Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309

Acres: 600.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34012

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Sky City A

Well No.: 2LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eeagle Ford)

Total Depth: 13,100 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Pawnee

Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309

Acres: 600.13

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35112

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D2

Well No.: D 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: I RR Co/Treude, J, A-552

Acres: 894.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35124

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprise

Lease Name: Cook-Kaiser GU

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.85 miles SE of Yoakum

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307

Acres: 160

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33867

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Cravens, J. R.

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Ganado, West (5,630)

Total Depth: 6,073 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles SW of Ganado

Survey Name: Menefee, Wm, A-53

Acres: 98

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01460

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: O’Connor, Thomas -A-

Well No.: 33

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,600)

Total Depth: 5,950 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-396

Acres: 4,000

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35455

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Inland Ocean

Lease Name: Kainer Heirs

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Hitchins-Kubela (6,000)

Total Depth: 10,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NE of El Campo

Survey Name: I&GN RR Co, A-242

Acres: 240

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36886

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 60

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S of Ecleto

Oil: 1,314 barrels per day

Gas: 1,317,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,781 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,116–21,702 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36887

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 61

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S of Ecleto

Oil: 1,072 barrels per day

Gas: 1,224,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,670 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,014–21,581 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36888

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 62

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S of Ecleto

Oil: 1,775 barrels per day

Gas: 1,739,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,981 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,253–20,495 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36889

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 62

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S of Ecleto

Oil: 2,088 barrels per day

Gas: 1,899,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,664 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,105 –21,573 ft.

Victoria CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-469-34470

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Parenica-Marek

Well No: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co/Brownson, J M, A-382

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW of Placedo

Oil: 594 barrels per day

Gas: 475,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 145 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 80,70 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,680–8,070 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34472

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Marek B

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co/Brownson, J M, A-382

Direction and Miles: 0.4 miles SW of Placedo

Oil: 854 barrels per day

Gas: 608,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 130 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,880 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,416–7,880 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33525

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Stella Mae

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: Mullins, I, A-247

Direction and Miles: 2.56 miles SW of Ledbetter

Oil: 1,550 barrels per day

Gas: 2,491,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,440 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,998 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 14,972 ft.

Perforations: 10,563–14,872 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33526

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Stella Mae

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: Mullins, I, A-247

Direction and Miles: 2.56 miles SW of Ledbetter

Oil: 1,261 barrels per day

Gas: 2,052,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,184 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,754 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 14,735 ft.

Perforations: 10,795–14,611 ft.

