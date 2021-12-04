Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34011
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Sky City A
Well No.: 1LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 13,100 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Pawnee
Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309
Acres: 600.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34012
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Sky City A
Well No.: 2LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eeagle Ford)
Total Depth: 13,100 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Pawnee
Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309
Acres: 600.13
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35112
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D2
Well No.: D 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: I RR Co/Treude, J, A-552
Acres: 894.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35124
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprise
Lease Name: Cook-Kaiser GU
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.85 miles SE of Yoakum
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307
Acres: 160
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33867
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Cravens, J. R.
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Ganado, West (5,630)
Total Depth: 6,073 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles SW of Ganado
Survey Name: Menefee, Wm, A-53
Acres: 98
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01460
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: O’Connor, Thomas -A-
Well No.: 33
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,600)
Total Depth: 5,950 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-396
Acres: 4,000
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35455
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Inland Ocean
Lease Name: Kainer Heirs
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Hitchins-Kubela (6,000)
Total Depth: 10,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NE of El Campo
Survey Name: I&GN RR Co, A-242
Acres: 240
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36886
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 60
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S of Ecleto
Oil: 1,314 barrels per day
Gas: 1,317,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,781 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,116–21,702 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36887
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 61
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S of Ecleto
Oil: 1,072 barrels per day
Gas: 1,224,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,670 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,014–21,581 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36888
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 62
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S of Ecleto
Oil: 1,775 barrels per day
Gas: 1,739,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,981 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,253–20,495 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36889
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 62
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S of Ecleto
Oil: 2,088 barrels per day
Gas: 1,899,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,664 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,105 –21,573 ft.
Victoria CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-469-34470
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Parenica-Marek
Well No: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co/Brownson, J M, A-382
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW of Placedo
Oil: 594 barrels per day
Gas: 475,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 145 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 80,70 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,680–8,070 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34472
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Marek B
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co/Brownson, J M, A-382
Direction and Miles: 0.4 miles SW of Placedo
Oil: 854 barrels per day
Gas: 608,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 130 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,880 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,416–7,880 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33525
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Stella Mae
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: Mullins, I, A-247
Direction and Miles: 2.56 miles SW of Ledbetter
Oil: 1,550 barrels per day
Gas: 2,491,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,440 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,998 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 14,972 ft.
Perforations: 10,563–14,872 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33526
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Stella Mae
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: Mullins, I, A-247
Direction and Miles: 2.56 miles SW of Ledbetter
Oil: 1,261 barrels per day
Gas: 2,052,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,184 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,754 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 14,735 ft.
Perforations: 10,795–14,611 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.