Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35058
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP
Lease Name: M Gohlke Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276
Acres: 320
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33514
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Fat Tire B
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 16.3 miles NE of La Grange
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Acres: 1,052.69
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36880
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Egbert-Miller Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,916.23 barrels per day
Gas: 1,321,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,237.50 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,910 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,328 ft.–17,900 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34140
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Boedeker Lease
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hargis, W K, A-282
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 2,222 barrels per day
Gas: 574,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,037 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,748 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,860 ft.–18,677 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34141
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Boedeker Lease
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hargis, W K, A-282
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 2,222 barrels per day
Gas: 574,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,097 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,767 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,895 ft.–18,692 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34213
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Guadalupe Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville(Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Fulcher, B, A-210
Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,695 barrels per day
Gas: 1,097,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,586 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,542 ft.–22,479 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34230
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Glacier D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Jackson, T, A-30
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,751 barrels per day
Gas: 375,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,586 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,140 ft.–23,018 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34231
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Glacier E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Jackson, T, A-30
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,091 barrels per day
Gas: 381,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,136 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,105 ft.–23,046 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34258
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Glacier F
Well No.: 6HR
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Jackson, T, A-30
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 2,585 barrels per day
Gas: 371,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,961 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,228 ft.–22,873 ft.
