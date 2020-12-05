Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35058

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP

Lease Name: M Gohlke Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276

Acres: 320

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33514

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Fat Tire B

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 16.3 miles NE of La Grange

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Acres: 1,052.69

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36880

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Egbert-Miller Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,916.23 barrels per day

Gas: 1,321,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,237.50 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,910 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,328 ft.–17,900 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34140

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Boedeker Lease

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hargis, W K, A-282

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 2,222 barrels per day

Gas: 574,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,037 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,748 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,860 ft.–18,677 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34141

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Boedeker Lease

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hargis, W K, A-282

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 2,222 barrels per day

Gas: 574,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,097 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,767 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,895 ft.–18,692 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34213

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Guadalupe Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville(Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Fulcher, B, A-210

Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,695 barrels per day

Gas: 1,097,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,586 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,542 ft.–22,479 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34230

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Glacier D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Jackson, T, A-30

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,751 barrels per day

Gas: 375,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,586 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,140 ft.–23,018 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34231

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Glacier E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Jackson, T, A-30

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,091 barrels per day

Gas: 381,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,136 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,105 ft.–23,046 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34258

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Glacier F

Well No.: 6HR

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Jackson, T, A-30

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 2,585 barrels per day

Gas: 371,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,961 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,228 ft.–22,873 ft.

