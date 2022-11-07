Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-33728

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Duke Ranch-G-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Tejas (Frio 4,500)

Total Depth: 5,720

Direction and Miles: 15 miles SE of Goliad

Survey Name: Hauls, JJ/Friedenhaus, E, A-433

Acres: 108.21

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33964

Well Classification:  Field Development

Operator: United Operations

Lease Name: Hart

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Brushy Creek (Wilcox Cons.)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.9 miles N of Edna

Survey Name: I&GN RR Co., A-180

Acres: 629.5

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37586

Well Classification:  Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Wess 5-7-3 (SA) D1

Well No.: D 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,624.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37626

Well Classification:  Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Concepcion A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 25 miles NW of Gillett

Survey Name: Denman, C, A-89

Acres: 1,791.38

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37633

Well Classification:  Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Krudwig Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108

Acres: 233.05

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34237

Well Classification:  Field Development & Directional

Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Airport

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Word, N. (7,600)

Total Depth: 8,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles S of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Ashby, J M, A-1

Acres: 40

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33285

Well Classification:  Field Development & Horizontal 

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O'Connor

Well No.: 98H

Field Name: Huff (4,400)

Total Depth: 4,421 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Acres: 5,251

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34509

Well Classification:  Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Marek C

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.4 miles W of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co./Brownson, J M, A-382

Acres: 33.38

Oil and Gas Completion

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-123-35209

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Bastrop Energy Group

Lease Name: Garner

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Mt. Eden (Carrizo-Wilcox)

Survey Name: Bymer,H, A-105

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Waelder

Oil: 8 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: NONE

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 2,270 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 2,256 ft.

Perforations: 2,174–2,176 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35209

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: Linder Et Al GU

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Survey Name: Lehmkahl. R, A-307

Direction and Miles: 6.41 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 249 barrels per day

Gas: 1,127,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,511 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,375 psi

Total Depth: 10,866 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 10,866 ft.

Perforations: 10,610–10,650 ft.

