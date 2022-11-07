Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-33728
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Duke Ranch-G-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Tejas (Frio 4,500)
Total Depth: 5,720
Direction and Miles: 15 miles SE of Goliad
Survey Name: Hauls, JJ/Friedenhaus, E, A-433
Acres: 108.21
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33964
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: United Operations
Lease Name: Hart
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Brushy Creek (Wilcox Cons.)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.9 miles N of Edna
Survey Name: I&GN RR Co., A-180
Acres: 629.5
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37586
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Wess 5-7-3 (SA) D1
Well No.: D 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,624.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37626
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Concepcion A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 25 miles NW of Gillett
Survey Name: Denman, C, A-89
Acres: 1,791.38
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37633
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Krudwig Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Elliott, P S, A-108
Acres: 233.05
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34237
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Airport
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Word, N. (7,600)
Total Depth: 8,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles S of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Ashby, J M, A-1
Acres: 40
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33285
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O'Connor
Well No.: 98H
Field Name: Huff (4,400)
Total Depth: 4,421 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Acres: 5,251
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34509
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Marek C
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.4 miles W of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co./Brownson, J M, A-382
Acres: 33.38
Oil and Gas Completion
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-123-35209
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Bastrop Energy Group
Lease Name: Garner
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Mt. Eden (Carrizo-Wilcox)
Survey Name: Bymer,H, A-105
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Waelder
Oil: 8 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: NONE
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 2,270 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 2,256 ft.
Perforations: 2,174–2,176 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35209
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: Linder Et Al GU
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Survey Name: Lehmkahl. R, A-307
Direction and Miles: 6.41 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 249 barrels per day
Gas: 1,127,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,511 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,375 psi
Total Depth: 10,866 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 10,866 ft.
Perforations: 10,610–10,650 ft.