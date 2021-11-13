Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-32547
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Willeke Unit B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650
Acres: 320
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34341
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Willeke Unit B
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650
Acres: 320
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35116
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Royal B-Halepaska-Smith (SA) D5
Well No.: D 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: I RR Co/Treude, J, A-552
Acres: 1,597.21
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35123
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Magnum Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Yellow Rose
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Helen Gohlke (Middle Wilcox)
Total Depth: 9,500
Direction and Miles: 16.5 miles E of Cuero
Survey Name: Burns, R, A-73
Acres: 40
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34267
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Raven Forest Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Worley
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM Cons.)
Total Depth: 5,000
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SE of Weesatche
Survey Name: Callihan, H T, A-80
Acres: 40
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37339
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Schendel-Willeke USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308
Acres: 1,257.29
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37340
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Schendel-Willeke USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308
Acres: 1,257.29
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34203
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Vick
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Speaks, SW. (Wilcox -E-)
Total Depth: 9,200
Direction and Miles: 16 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Chesner, J, A-114
Acres: 320
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34053
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Ampak Oil Company
Lease Name: Michael
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Cologne (4000)
Total Depth: 5,000
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SE of Raisin
Survey Name: Cobarrubias, J M, A-9
Acres: 58.85
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34463
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Lacourse Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pridham Lake (4300)
Total Depth: 5,000
Direction and Miles: 2.95 miles SW of Victoria
Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341
Acres: 157.19
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-30584
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Creative Oil & Gas Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Alford
Well No.: 1RE
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 9,200
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles SE of Waelder
Survey Name: Prosper Hope, A-252
Acres: 98.56
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33532
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Dallas Petroleum Group, LLC
Lease Name: Sampson-Mueller Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,800
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SW of Ledbetter
Survey Name: Gilpin, E, A-196
Acres: 462.71
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36799
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Charlie A Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles NE of Falls City
Oil: 1,073 barrels per day
Gas: 634,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,610 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,510 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,699 ft.–16,438 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36801
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Charlie A Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles NE of Falls City
Oil: 841 barrels per day
Gas: 456,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,845 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,546 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,709 ft.–16,232 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36803
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Charlie A Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles NE of Falls City
Oil: 602 barrels per day
Gas: 446,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,405 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,160 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,634 ft.–16,878 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37123
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Smith-Mellick Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,719 barrels per day
Gas: 855,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,131 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,381 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,415 ft.–15,428 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37124
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Smith-Scheele-Felix-Butler SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,622.94 barrels per day
Gas: 1,381,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,127 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,328 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,601 ft.–21,311 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37125
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA4
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,683 barrels per day
Gas: 1,391,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,778 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,418 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,543 ft.–21,404 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37126
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA5
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 678 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 3,014 barrels per day
Gas: 1,514,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,184 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,279 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,584 ft.–21,301 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37137
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,947 barrels per day
Gas: 1,608,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,220 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,790 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,435 ft.–17,666 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34149
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Trio Consulting & Management, LLC
Lease Name: Kaiser
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10640)
Survey Name: Foley, J R, A-178
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles SE of Hallettsville
Oil: 127 barrels per day
Gas: 3,935,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,915 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,535 psi
Total Depth: 11,101 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 10,855 ft.
Perforations: 10,668 ft.–10,738 ft.
