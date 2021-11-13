Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-32547

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Willeke Unit B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650

Acres: 320

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34341

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Willeke Unit B

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650

Acres: 320

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35116

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Royal B-Halepaska-Smith (SA) D5

Well No.: D 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: I RR Co/Treude, J, A-552

Acres: 1,597.21

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35123

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Magnum Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Yellow Rose

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Helen Gohlke (Middle Wilcox)

Total Depth: 9,500

Direction and Miles: 16.5 miles E of Cuero

Survey Name: Burns, R, A-73

Acres: 40

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34267

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Raven Forest Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Worley

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM Cons.)

Total Depth: 5,000

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SE of Weesatche

Survey Name: Callihan, H T, A-80

Acres: 40

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37339

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Schendel-Willeke USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308

Acres: 1,257.29

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37340

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Schendel-Willeke USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308

Acres: 1,257.29

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34203

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Vick

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Speaks, SW. (Wilcox -E-)

Total Depth: 9,200

Direction and Miles: 16 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Chesner, J, A-114

Acres: 320

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34053

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Ampak Oil Company

Lease Name: Michael

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Cologne (4000)

Total Depth: 5,000

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SE of Raisin

Survey Name: Cobarrubias, J M, A-9

Acres: 58.85

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34463

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Lacourse Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pridham Lake (4300)

Total Depth: 5,000

Direction and Miles: 2.95 miles SW of Victoria

Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341

Acres: 157.19

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-30584

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Creative Oil & Gas Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Alford

Well No.: 1RE

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 9,200

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles SE of Waelder

Survey Name: Prosper Hope, A-252

Acres: 98.56

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33532

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Dallas Petroleum Group, LLC

Lease Name: Sampson-Mueller Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,800

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SW of Ledbetter

Survey Name: Gilpin, E, A-196

Acres: 462.71

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36799

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Charlie A Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles NE of Falls City

Oil: 1,073 barrels per day

Gas: 634,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,610 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,510 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,699 ft.–16,438 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36801

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Charlie A Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles NE of Falls City

Oil: 841 barrels per day

Gas: 456,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,845 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,546 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,709 ft.–16,232 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36803

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Charlie A Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 4.15 miles NE of Falls City

Oil: 602 barrels per day

Gas: 446,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,405 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,160 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,634 ft.–16,878 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37123

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Smith-Mellick Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,719 barrels per day

Gas: 855,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,131 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,381 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,415 ft.–15,428 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37124

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Smith-Scheele-Felix-Butler SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,622.94 barrels per day

Gas: 1,381,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,127 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,328 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,601 ft.–21,311 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37125

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA4

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,683 barrels per day

Gas: 1,391,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,778 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,418 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,543 ft.–21,404 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37126

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA5

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 678 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 3,014 barrels per day

Gas: 1,514,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,184 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,279 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,584 ft.–21,301 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37137

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,947 barrels per day

Gas: 1,608,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,220 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,790 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,435 ft.–17,666 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34149

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Trio Consulting & Management, LLC

Lease Name: Kaiser

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10640)

Survey Name: Foley, J R, A-178

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles SE of Hallettsville

Oil: 127 barrels per day

Gas: 3,935,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,915 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,535 psi

Total Depth: 11,101 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 10,855 ft.

Perforations: 10,668 ft.–10,738 ft.

