Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35049
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: S. Witte A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 8.03 miles NW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Sinclair, R, A-429
Acres: 558.39
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35038
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 15
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35039
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 16
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35040
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35041
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35042
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 10
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35043
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 11
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35044
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 12
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17500
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35045
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 13
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17500
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35046
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 14
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17500
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35047
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP
Lease Name: GUunn-Weigelt USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17500
Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles N of Westhoff
Survey Name: Daley, J, A-11
Acres: 671.44
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37033
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 401.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37034
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 401.07
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35048
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Mountain View Ranch
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,100
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Linam, J W, A-300
Acres: 729.35
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34344
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cook A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Ealgeville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,400
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265
Acres: 1,247.81
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34345
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cook B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,400
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265
Acres: 1234.78
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34346
County: Gonzales
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cook C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,400
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265
Acres: 1234.78
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34347
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cook D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,400
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265
Acres: 1234.78
County: Wharton
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35314
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Amexco, LLC
Lease Name: Clapp
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Hutchins-Kubela (Gilcrease Sd.)
Total Depth: 6,185
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NE of El Campo
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-241
Acres: 20
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35468
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 215
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Acres: 2,510.41
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36877
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Halen E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Reed, N, A-246
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles E of Gillett
Oil: 1,448 barrels per day
Gas: 1,070,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 838 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,549 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,930 ft.–21,478 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36878
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Halen F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Reed, N, A-246
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles E of Gillett
Oil: 1,796 barrels per day
Gas: 1,001,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 863 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,642 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,973 ft.–21,569 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36875
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Halen C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Reed, N, A-246
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles E of Gillett
Oil: 1,029 barrels per day
Gas: 920,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 742 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,380 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,932 ft.–21,312 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36876
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Halen D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Reed, N, A-246
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles E of Gillett
Oil: 1,291 barrels per day
Gas: 1,007,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 770 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,391 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,074 ft.–21,319 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36773
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Virgil Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bowen, R, A-53
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 1,767 barrels per day
Gas: 366,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 870 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,989 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,296 ft.–15,908 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36774
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Virgil Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bowen, R, A-53
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett
Oil: 2,287 barrels per day
Gas: 348,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,062 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,945 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,190 ft.–15,862 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34459
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Frio Resources, LLC
Lease Name: Keeran -A-
Well No.: 41H
Field Name: Koontz
Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74
Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria
Oil: 328 barrels per day
Gas: 817,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 340 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,171 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 7,171 ft.
Perforations: 5,310 ft.–7,171 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34963
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Langhoff Unit A
Well No.: 9L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co, A-448
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yoakum
Oil: 444 barrels per day
Gas: 4,333,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,995 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,963 psi
Total Depth: 18,995 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,935 ft.
Perforations: 13,141 ft.–18,880 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34282
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hot Springs B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,825 barrels per day
Gas: 728,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,629’ ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,603 ft. –19,524 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34279
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Starrak Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 969 barrels per day
Gas: 603,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,131 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,577 ft.–15,066 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34280
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc
Lease Name: Starrak Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 869 barrels per day
Gas: 621,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,280 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,595 ft.–15,224 ft.
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hot Springs A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,755 barrels per day
Gas: 650,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,560 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,527 ft.–20,503 ft.
