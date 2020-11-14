Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35049

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: S. Witte A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 8.03 miles NW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Sinclair, R, A-429

Acres: 558.39

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35038

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 15

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35039

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 16

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35040

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35041

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35042

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 10

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35043

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 11

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35044

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 12

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17500

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35045

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 13

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17500

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35046

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 14

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17500

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35047

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co. LP

Lease Name: GUunn-Weigelt USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17500

Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles N of Westhoff

Survey Name: Daley, J, A-11

Acres: 671.44

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37033

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 401.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37034

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 401.07

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35048

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Mountain View Ranch

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,100

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Linam, J W, A-300

Acres: 729.35

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34344

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cook A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Ealgeville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,400

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265

Acres: 1,247.81

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34345

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cook B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,400

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265

Acres: 1234.78

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34346

County: Gonzales

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cook C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,400

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265

Acres: 1234.78

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34347

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cook D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,400

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265

Acres: 1234.78

County: Wharton

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35314

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Amexco, LLC

Lease Name: Clapp

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Hutchins-Kubela (Gilcrease Sd.)

Total Depth: 6,185

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NE of El Campo

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-241

Acres: 20

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35468

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 215

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Acres: 2,510.41

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36877

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Halen E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Reed, N, A-246

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles E of Gillett

Oil: 1,448 barrels per day

Gas: 1,070,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 838 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,549 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,930 ft.–21,478 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36878

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Halen F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Reed, N, A-246

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles E of Gillett

Oil: 1,796 barrels per day

Gas: 1,001,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 863 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,642 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,973 ft.–21,569 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36875

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Halen C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Reed, N, A-246

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles E of Gillett

Oil: 1,029 barrels per day

Gas: 920,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 742 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,380 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,932 ft.–21,312 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36876

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Halen D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Reed, N, A-246

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles E of Gillett

Oil: 1,291 barrels per day

Gas: 1,007,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 770 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,391 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,074 ft.–21,319 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36773

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Virgil Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bowen, R, A-53

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 1,767 barrels per day

Gas: 366,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 870 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,989 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,296 ft.–15,908 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36774

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Virgil Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bowen, R, A-53

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett

Oil: 2,287 barrels per day

Gas: 348,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,062 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,945 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,190 ft.–15,862 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34459

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Frio Resources, LLC

Lease Name: Keeran -A-

Well No.: 41H

Field Name: Koontz

Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74

Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria

Oil: 328 barrels per day

Gas: 817,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 340 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,171 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 7,171 ft.

Perforations: 5,310 ft.–7,171 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34963

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Langhoff Unit A

Well No.: 9L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co, A-448

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NW of Yoakum

Oil: 444 barrels per day

Gas: 4,333,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,995 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,963 psi

Total Depth: 18,995 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,935 ft.

Perforations: 13,141 ft.–18,880 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34282

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hot Springs B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,825 barrels per day

Gas: 728,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,629’ ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,603 ft. –19,524 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34279

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Starrak Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 969 barrels per day

Gas: 603,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,131 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,577 ft.–15,066 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34280

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc

Lease Name: Starrak Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 869 barrels per day

Gas: 621,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,280 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,595 ft.–15,224 ft.

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hot Springs A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-36

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,755 barrels per day

Gas: 650,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,560 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,527 ft.–20,503 ft.

