Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34909
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Burge Cuepper USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: F. Fassett, Section 22, A-707
Acres: 667.49
API No.: 42-123-34910
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Burge Cuepper USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: F. Fassett, Section 22, A-707
Acres: 667.49
API No.: 42-123-34911
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Burge Cuepper USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: F. Fassett, Section 22, A-707
Acres: 667.49
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35653
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Witte Unit B
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-35654
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Witte Unit B
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-35656
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Witte Unit B
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-35665
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Witte Unit B
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-35667
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Witte Unit B
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-35668
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Witte Unit B
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36658
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Haveman Trust – H 01
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Acres: 1,225.74
API No.: 42-255-36656
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Haveman Trust – H 01
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Acres: 1,225.74
API No.: 42-255-36661
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Korora L
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale
Survey Name: CI Co, Section 34, A-82
Acres: 1,431.98
API No.: 42-255-36660
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Korora K
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale
Survey Name: CI Co, Section 34, A-82
Acres: 1,431.98
API No.: 42-255-36659
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Korora J
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale
Survey Name: CI Co, Section 34, A-82
Acres: 3,494.56
API No.: 42-255-36654
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Korora G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale
Survey Name: N.H. Morris, Section 29, A-456
Acres: 2,062.58
API No.: 42-255-36653
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Korora F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale
Survey Name: N.H. Morris, Section 29, A-456
Acres: 2,062.58
API No.: 42-255-36652
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Korora E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale
Survey Name: N.H. Morris, Section 29, A-456
Acres: 2,062.58
API No.: 42-255-36672
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arktika E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Acres: 1,149.41
API No.: 42-255-36668
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arktika D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Acres: 1,144.25
API No.: 42-255-36667
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arktika C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Acres: 1,144.25
API No.: 42-255-36664
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arktika B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Acres: 1,144.25
API No.: 42-255-36663
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arktika A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Acres: 1,144.25
API No.: 42-255-36662
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Szalwinski Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Acres: 1,067.29
API No.: 42-255-36671
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Acres: 267.42
API No.: 42-255-36666
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Acres: 267.42
API No.: 42-255-36670
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Acres: 267.42
API No.: 42-255-36669
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Acres: 267.42
API No.: 42-255-36665
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Acres: 267.42
API No.: 42-255-36633
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Foster Unit AC
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Acres: 646.10
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33332
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Firstrike Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Klimitchek
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Speaks, S.E. (1,800)
Total Depth: 2,150 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.19 miles S.E. of Hallettsville
Survey Name: J. Montgomery, A-343
Acres: 199.80
API No.: 42-285-34127
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating
Lease Name: Alice Johnson
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Speaks
Total Depth: 9,750 feet
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ezzell
Survey Name: J. Robinson, A-380
Acres: 267.97
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34455
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Mandarin Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Riverside Cotton Farms ‘A’
Well No.: 18
Field Name: Pridham Lake (Tyng)
Total Depth: 4,900 feet
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Victoria
Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341
Acres: 200
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35146
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Apache Corp.
Lease Name: Pierce Estates
Well No.: B158
Field Name: Magnet Withers (Miocene 4150)
Total Depth: 7,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Lane City
Survey Name: J. Caldwell, A-10
Acres: 4,086.22
API No.: 42-481-35455
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Inland Ocean,
Lease Name: Kainer Heirs
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Shanghai
Total Depth: 10,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles N.E. of El Campo
Survey Name: I and GN RR Co, Section 24, A-242
Acres: 240
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34145
Gonzales County
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hinton Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,364 barrels per day
Gas: 561,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 544 psi
Total Depth: 15,161 feet
Perforations: 9,792-15,090 feet
API No.: 42-177-34144
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hinton Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,355 barrels per day
Gas: 629,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 508 psi
Total Depth: 15,187 feet
Perforations: 9,790-15,116 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-02631
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit
Well No.: 283
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 5 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Total Depth: 6,200 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,544 feet
Perforations: 5,520-5,525 feet
API No.: 42-239-33936
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A- PSA
Well No.: 908H
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 462 barrels per day
Gas: 108,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 190 psi
Total Depth: 7,250 feet
Perforations: 5,078-5,089 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36432
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cooper Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 3,281 barrels per day
Gas: 2,535,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,675 psi
Total Depth: 17,654 feet
Perforations: 12,070-17,583 feet
API No.: 42-255-36433
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cooper Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 2,453 barrels per day
Gas: 1,928,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,393 psi
Total Depth: 17,269 feet
Perforations: 12,136-17,035 feet
API No.: 42-255-36434
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cooper Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 3,030 barrels per day
Gas: 2,588,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 62/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,245 psi
Total Depth: 18,048 feet
Perforations: 12,179-17,756 feet
API No.: 42-255-36435
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cooper Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,571 barrels per day
Gas: 1,278,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,152 psi
Total Depth: 16,987 feet
Perforations: 11,956-16,915 feet
API No.: 42-255-36245
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Wilson Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.H. Pate, A-235
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,222 barrels per day
Gas: 2,407,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,479 psi
Total Depth: 17,749 feet
Perforations: 12,299-17,587 feet
API No.: 42-255-36246
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Wilson Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.H. Pate, A-235
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,813 barrels per day
Gas: 2,495,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,461 psi
Total Depth: 17,723 feet
Perforations: 12,243-17,526 feet
API No.: 42-255-36247
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Wilson Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.H. Pate, A-235
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,515 barrels per day
Gas: 1,704,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,612 psi
Total Depth: 17,823 feet
Perforations: 12,340-17,668 feet
API No.: 42-255-36248
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Wilson Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.H. Pate, A-235
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,261 barrels per day
Gas: 170,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,826 psi
Total Depth: 17,690 feet
Perforations: 12,301-17,552 feet
API No.: 42-255-36249
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Wilson Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.H. Pate, A-235
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,241 barrels per day
Gas: 1,642,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,725 psi
Total Depth: 17,758 feet
Perforations: 12,144-17,596 feet
API No.: 42-255-36347
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,
Lease Name: Shipman Unit E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,739 barrels per day
Gas: 881,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,050 psi
Total Depth: 18,968 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,913 feet
Perforations: 10,473-18,880 feet
API No.: 42-255-36333
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,
Lease Name: Shipman Unit D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,605 barrels per day
Gas: 787,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 950 psi
Total Depth: 18,807 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,751 feet
Perforations: 10,454-18,720 feet
API No.: 42-255-36376
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Spahn-Mikkelson Unit
Well No.: 503H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,036 barrels per day
Gas: 1,784,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,484 psi
Total Depth: 17,013 feet
Perforations: 12,075-16,887 feet
API No.: 42-255-36375
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Spahn-Mikkelson Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,574 barrels per day
Gas: 2,196,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,882 psi
Total Depth: 17,866 feet
Perforations: 11,885-17,737 feet
API No.: 42-255-36374
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Carter Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,235 barrels per day
Gas: 1,184,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,047 psi
Total Depth: 17,931 feet
Perforations: 12,134-17,804 feet
API No.: 42-255-36373
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Carter Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,412 barrels per day
Gas: 2,058,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,708 psi
Total Depth: 17,982 feet
Perforations: 11,963-17,848 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34102
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Coyote A (SA)
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: E. Bellinger, A-84
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles N.W. of Shiner
Oil: 1,891 barrels per day
Gas: 3,664,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,323 psi
Total Depth: 23,192 feet
Perforations: 12,500-23,020 feet
API No.: 42-285-34103
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Coyote B (SA)
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: E. Bellinger, A-84
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles N.W. of Shiner
Oil: 1,231 barrels per day
Gas: 2,006,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,108 psi
Total Depth: 21,855 feet
Perforations: 12,367-19,497 feet
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34441
County: Victoria
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.
Lease Name: Friar
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Helen Gohlke, W. (Wilcox)
Survey Name: SA and MG RR Co, Section 18, A-326
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.E. of Thomaston
Oil: 537 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 136 psi
Total Depth: 8,700 feet
Perforations: 8,155-8,161 feet
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35433
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Viper S.W.D.,
Lease Name: Viper-Knipling
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Tenna (Hillje Sand)
Survey Name: WC RR Co, Section 40, A-588
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles N.W. of El Campo
Oil: 750 barrels per day
Gas: 155,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 645 psi
Total Depth: 5,957 feet
Perforations: 5,430-5,957 feet
