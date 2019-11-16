Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34909

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Burge Cuepper USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: F. Fassett, Section 22, A-707

Acres: 667.49

API No.: 42-123-34910

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Burge Cuepper USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: F. Fassett, Section 22, A-707

Acres: 667.49

API No.: 42-123-34911

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Burge Cuepper USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: F. Fassett, Section 22, A-707

Acres: 667.49

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35653

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Witte Unit B

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-35654

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Witte Unit B

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-35656

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Witte Unit B

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-35665

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Witte Unit B

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-35667

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Witte Unit B

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-35668

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Witte Unit B

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: F J Haskins, A-136

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36658

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Haveman Trust – H 01

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Acres: 1,225.74

API No.: 42-255-36656

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Haveman Trust – H 01

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Acres: 1,225.74

API No.: 42-255-36661

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Korora L

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale

Survey Name: CI Co, Section 34, A-82

Acres: 1,431.98

API No.: 42-255-36660

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Korora K

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale

Survey Name: CI Co, Section 34, A-82

Acres: 1,431.98

API No.: 42-255-36659

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Korora J

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale

Survey Name: CI Co, Section 34, A-82

Acres: 3,494.56

API No.: 42-255-36654

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Korora G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale

Survey Name: N.H. Morris, Section 29, A-456

Acres: 2,062.58

API No.: 42-255-36653

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Korora F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale

Survey Name: N.H. Morris, Section 29, A-456

Acres: 2,062.58

API No.: 42-255-36652

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Korora E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale

Survey Name: N.H. Morris, Section 29, A-456

Acres: 2,062.58

API No.: 42-255-36672

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arktika E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Acres: 1,149.41

API No.: 42-255-36668

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arktika D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Acres: 1,144.25

API No.: 42-255-36667

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arktika C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Acres: 1,144.25

API No.: 42-255-36664

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arktika B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Acres: 1,144.25

API No.: 42-255-36663

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arktika A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Acres: 1,144.25

API No.: 42-255-36662

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Szalwinski Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Acres: 1,067.29

API No.: 42-255-36671

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Acres: 267.42

API No.: 42-255-36666

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Acres: 267.42

API No.: 42-255-36670

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Acres: 267.42

API No.: 42-255-36669

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Acres: 267.42

API No.: 42-255-36665

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Acres: 267.42

API No.: 42-255-36633

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Foster Unit AC

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Acres: 646.10

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33332

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Firstrike Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Klimitchek

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Speaks, S.E. (1,800)

Total Depth: 2,150 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.19 miles S.E. of Hallettsville

Survey Name: J. Montgomery, A-343

Acres: 199.80

API No.: 42-285-34127

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating

Lease Name: Alice Johnson

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Speaks

Total Depth: 9,750 feet

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ezzell

Survey Name: J. Robinson, A-380

Acres: 267.97

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34455

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Mandarin Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Riverside Cotton Farms ‘A’

Well No.: 18

Field Name: Pridham Lake (Tyng)

Total Depth: 4,900 feet

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Victoria

Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341

Acres: 200

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35146

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Apache Corp.

Lease Name: Pierce Estates

Well No.: B158

Field Name: Magnet Withers (Miocene 4150)

Total Depth: 7,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Lane City

Survey Name: J. Caldwell, A-10

Acres: 4,086.22

API No.: 42-481-35455

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Inland Ocean,

Lease Name: Kainer Heirs

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Shanghai

Total Depth: 10,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles N.E. of El Campo

Survey Name: I and GN RR Co, Section 24, A-242

Acres: 240

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34145

Gonzales County

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hinton Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,364 barrels per day

Gas: 561,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 544 psi

Total Depth: 15,161 feet

Perforations: 9,792-15,090 feet

API No.: 42-177-34144

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hinton Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, Section 5, A-36

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,355 barrels per day

Gas: 629,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 508 psi

Total Depth: 15,187 feet

Perforations: 9,790-15,116 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-02631

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit

Well No.: 283

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 5 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Total Depth: 6,200 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,544 feet

Perforations: 5,520-5,525 feet

API No.: 42-239-33936

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A- PSA

Well No.: 908H

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 462 barrels per day

Gas: 108,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 190 psi

Total Depth: 7,250 feet

Perforations: 5,078-5,089 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36432

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cooper Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 3,281 barrels per day

Gas: 2,535,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,675 psi

Total Depth: 17,654 feet

Perforations: 12,070-17,583 feet

API No.: 42-255-36433

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cooper Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 2,453 barrels per day

Gas: 1,928,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,393 psi

Total Depth: 17,269 feet

Perforations: 12,136-17,035 feet

API No.: 42-255-36434

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cooper Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 3,030 barrels per day

Gas: 2,588,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 62/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,245 psi

Total Depth: 18,048 feet

Perforations: 12,179-17,756 feet

API No.: 42-255-36435

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cooper Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,571 barrels per day

Gas: 1,278,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,152 psi

Total Depth: 16,987 feet

Perforations: 11,956-16,915 feet

API No.: 42-255-36245

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Wilson Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.H. Pate, A-235

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,222 barrels per day

Gas: 2,407,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,479 psi

Total Depth: 17,749 feet

Perforations: 12,299-17,587 feet

API No.: 42-255-36246

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Wilson Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.H. Pate, A-235

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,813 barrels per day

Gas: 2,495,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,461 psi

Total Depth: 17,723 feet

Perforations: 12,243-17,526 feet

API No.: 42-255-36247

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Wilson Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.H. Pate, A-235

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,515 barrels per day

Gas: 1,704,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,612 psi

Total Depth: 17,823 feet

Perforations: 12,340-17,668 feet

API No.: 42-255-36248

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Wilson Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.H. Pate, A-235

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,261 barrels per day

Gas: 170,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,826 psi

Total Depth: 17,690 feet

Perforations: 12,301-17,552 feet

API No.: 42-255-36249

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Wilson Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.H. Pate, A-235

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,241 barrels per day

Gas: 1,642,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,725 psi

Total Depth: 17,758 feet

Perforations: 12,144-17,596 feet

API No.: 42-255-36347

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,

Lease Name: Shipman Unit E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,739 barrels per day

Gas: 881,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,050 psi

Total Depth: 18,968 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,913 feet

Perforations: 10,473-18,880 feet

API No.: 42-255-36333

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,

Lease Name: Shipman Unit D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,605 barrels per day

Gas: 787,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 950 psi

Total Depth: 18,807 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,751 feet

Perforations: 10,454-18,720 feet

API No.: 42-255-36376

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Spahn-Mikkelson Unit

Well No.: 503H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,036 barrels per day

Gas: 1,784,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,484 psi

Total Depth: 17,013 feet

Perforations: 12,075-16,887 feet

API No.: 42-255-36375

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Spahn-Mikkelson Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,574 barrels per day

Gas: 2,196,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,882 psi

Total Depth: 17,866 feet

Perforations: 11,885-17,737 feet

API No.: 42-255-36374

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Carter Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,235 barrels per day

Gas: 1,184,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,047 psi

Total Depth: 17,931 feet

Perforations: 12,134-17,804 feet

API No.: 42-255-36373

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Carter Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,412 barrels per day

Gas: 2,058,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,708 psi

Total Depth: 17,982 feet

Perforations: 11,963-17,848 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34102

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Coyote A (SA)

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: E. Bellinger, A-84

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles N.W. of Shiner

Oil: 1,891 barrels per day

Gas: 3,664,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,323 psi

Total Depth: 23,192 feet

Perforations: 12,500-23,020 feet

API No.: 42-285-34103

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Coyote B (SA)

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: E. Bellinger, A-84

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles N.W. of Shiner

Oil: 1,231 barrels per day

Gas: 2,006,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,108 psi

Total Depth: 21,855 feet

Perforations: 12,367-19,497 feet

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34441

County: Victoria

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.

Lease Name: Friar

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Helen Gohlke, W. (Wilcox)

Survey Name: SA and MG RR Co, Section 18, A-326

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.E. of Thomaston

Oil: 537 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 136 psi

Total Depth: 8,700 feet

Perforations: 8,155-8,161 feet

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35433

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Viper S.W.D.,

Lease Name: Viper-Knipling

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Tenna (Hillje Sand)

Survey Name: WC RR Co, Section 40, A-588

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles N.W. of El Campo

Oil: 750 barrels per day

Gas: 155,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 645 psi

Total Depth: 5,957 feet

Perforations: 5,430-5,957 feet

