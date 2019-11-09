Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34908

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Burge Unit B

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: F. Fassett, Section 22, A-707

Acres: 347.95

API No.: 42-123-34906

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Loos Unit

Well No.: 11L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.21 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: C.S. Hardwick, A-240

Acres: 700.47

API No.: 42-123-34907

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Loos Unit

Well No.: 12L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.21 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: C.S. Hardwick, A-240

Acres: 700.47

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33497

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Banff

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.03 miles N.W. of La Grange

Survey Name: H. Dibble, A-163

Acres: 871.68

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34229

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Merritt South Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453

Acres: 905.80

API No.: 42-177-34228

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Merritt South Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453

Acres: 905.80

API No.: 42-177-34227

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Merritt South Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453

Acres: 905.80

API No.: 42-177-34226

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Merritt South Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Cost

Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453

Acres: 905.80

API No.: 42-177-34236

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: J.M. Preston Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles E. of Smiley

Survey Name: W.W. Pace, A-373

Acres: 1,068.22

API No.: 42-177-34235

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: J.M. Preston Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles E. of Smiley

Survey Name: W.W. Pace, A-373

Acres: 1,068.22

API No.: 42-177-34234

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: J.M. Preston Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles E. of Smiley

Survey Name: W.W. Pace, A-373

Acres: 1,068.22

API No.: 42-177-34240

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway J

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Acres: 1,169.81

API No.: 42-177-34239

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Acres: 1,146.45

API No.: 42-177-34238

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Acres: 1,146.45

API No.: 42-177-34237

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Acres: 1,146.45

API No.: 42-177-34232

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Glacier F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30

Acres: 1,551.71

API No.: 42-177-34231

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Glacier E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30

Acres: 1,551.71

API No.: 42-177-34230

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Glacier D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30

Acres: 1,235.42

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33752

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit

Well No.: 2056

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Total Depth: 6,498 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 6,209.81

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-31953

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal Recompletion

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Sprencel A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,950 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260

Acres: 559.86

API No.: 42-255-36655

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Haveman Trust – H 01

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Acres: 1,225.74

API No.: 42-255-36647

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Acres: 595.96

API No.: 42-255-36624

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Foster Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Acres: 646.10

API No.: 42-255-36630

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Foster Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Acres: 646.10

API No.: 42-255-36623

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Foster Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Acres: 646.10

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34344

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Dean

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Telferner, East (5,150 Frio)

Total Depth: 6,350 feet

Direction and Miles: 11 miles E. of Victoria

Survey Name: J. McConnaughay, A-262

Acres: 725.76

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34127

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arches D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: M. Cogswell, A-144

Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,867 barrels per day

Gas: 2,371,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,041 psi

Total Depth: 21,410 feet

Perforations: 11,527-21,316 feet

API No.: 42-177-34126

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arches C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: M. Cogswell, A-144

Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,633 barrels per day

Gas: 1,990,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 861 psi

Total Depth: 18,860 feet

Perforations: 11,619-18,766 feet

API No.: 42-177-34125

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arches B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: M. Cogswell, A-144

Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,453 barrels per day

Gas: 1,855,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 889 psi

Total Depth: 20,085 feet

Perforations: 11,550-19,979 feet

API No.: 42-177-34124

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arches A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: M. Cogswell, A-144

Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,397 barrels per day

Gas: 1,937,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 970 psi

Total Depth: 17,661 feet

Perforations: 11,875-17,570 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36169

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Hoffmann Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,252.6 barrels per day

Gas: 1,924,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 35/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,230 psi

Total Depth: 17,195 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,135 feet

Perforations: 11,051-17,110 feet

API No.: 42-255-36167

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Hoffmann Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,436 barrels per day

Gas: 1,243,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 35/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 851 psi

Total Depth: 17,055 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,004 feet

Perforations: 11,077-16,978 feet

API No.: 42-255-36166

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Hoffmann Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,487 barrels per day

Gas: 1,705,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,091 psi

Total Depth: 16,861 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,802 feet

Perforations: 10,904-16,776 feet

API No.: 42-255-36242

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Voss Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: CI Co, Section 34, A-82

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles W. of Gillett

Oil: 2,224 barrels per day

Gas: 838,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,523 psi

Total Depth: 18,275 feet

Perforations: 8,638-18,188 feet

API No.: 42-255-36243

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Voss Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: CI Co, Section 34, A-82

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles W. of Gillett

Oil: 1,781 barrels per day

Gas: 726,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,462 psi

Total Depth: 18,227 feet

Perforations: 8,664-18,143 feet

API No.: 42-255-36244

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Voss Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: CI Co, Section 34, A-82

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles W. of Gillett

Oil: 2,171 barrels per day

Gas: 874,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 776 psi

Total Depth: 18,233 feet

Perforations: 8,758-18,151 feet

API No.: 42-255-36267

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Finley Unit

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Panna Maria

Oil: 2,165 barrels per day

Gas: 3,314,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 62/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,162 psi

Total Depth: 14,367 feet

Perforations: 10,761-14,286 feet

API No.: 42-255-36259

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Finley Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,428 barrels per day

Gas: 2,093,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 924 psi

Total Depth: 14,417 feet

Perforations: 10,711-14,340 feet

API No.: 42-255-36258

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mills Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles N.W. of Panna Maria

Oil: 2,758 barrels per day

Gas: 3,968,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,301 psi

Total Depth: 16,353 feet

Perforations: 10,586-16,290 feet

API No.: 42-255-36257

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mills Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles N.W. of Panna Maria

Oil: 2,492 barrels per day

Gas: 3,680,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,393 psi

Total Depth: 16,239 feet

Perforations: 10,755-16,183 feet

API No.: 42-255-36361

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,

Lease Name: Shipman Unit G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,997 barrels per day

Gas: 1,210,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,750 psi

Total Depth: 19,195 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,140 feet

Perforations: 10,509-19,107 feet

API No.: 42-255-36360

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,

Lease Name: Shipman Unit F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,188 barrels per day

Gas: 572,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,842 psi

Total Depth: 19,117 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,062 feet

Perforations: 10,431-19,029 feet

API No.: 42-255-35145

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barboza Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: J. Davis, A-88

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 939 barrels per day

Gas: 2,854,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,610 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,060 psi

Total Depth: 17,704 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,781-17,576 feet

API No.: 42-255-35144

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barboza Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: J. Davis, A-88

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,025 barrels per day

Gas: 3,085,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,749 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,327 psi

Total Depth: 18,300 feet

Perforations: 12,703-16,584 feet

API No.: 42-255-35143

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barboza Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: J. Davis, A-88

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,315 barrels per day

Gas: 3,955,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,487 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,791 psi

Total Depth: 18,333 feet

Perforations: 12,567-18,205 feet

API No.: 42-255-35142

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barboza Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: J. Davis, A-88

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,360 barrels per day

Gas: 4,098,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,362 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,617 psi

Total Depth: 18,235 feet

Perforations: 12,690-18,108 feet

API No.: 42-255-36312

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Barnett Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.E. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,115 barrels per day

Gas: 664,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,424 psi

Total Depth: 17,068 feet

Perforations: 12,189-16,909 feet

API No.: 42-255-36319

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Protégé Energy III

Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 758.4 barrels per day

Gas: 574,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 751 psi

Total Depth: 16,521 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,449 feet

Perforations: 10,929-16,368 feet

API No.: 42-255-36321

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Protégé Energy III

Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101

Direction and Miles: 13.4 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 791 barrels per day

Gas: 716,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 832 psi

Total Depth: 16,420 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,352 feet

Perforations: 10,854-16,271 feet

API No.: 42-255-36322

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Protégé Energy III

Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 392.4 barrels per day

Gas: 329,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 430 psi

Total Depth: 16,220 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,148 feet

Perforations: 10,998-16,067 feet

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34344

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Dean

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Telferner, East (5,150 Frio)

Survey Name: J. McConnaughay, A-262

Direction and Miles: 11 miles E. of Victoria

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 115,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 4/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,455 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,485 psi

Total Depth: 6,310 feet

Plug Back Depth: 4,426 feet

Perforations: 4,420-4,422 feet

