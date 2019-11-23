Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34001
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Enco Exploration
Lease Name: Toogood
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Norbee
Total Depth: 6,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.41 miles N.W. of Beeville
Survey Name: P. Carroll, A-12
Acres: 80
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34915
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270
Acres: 919.96
API No.: 42-123-34914
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270
Acres: 919.96
API No.: 42-123-34913
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270
Acres: 919.96
API No.: 42-123-34912
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Bargmann Trust Unit B
Well No.: 701
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270
Acres: 613.69
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36683
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,778 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: A.B. Barrier, A-37
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36685
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,658 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: A.B. Barrier, A-37
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36689
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Acres: 400
API No.: 42-255-36687
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Acres: 418.43
API No.: 42-255-36686
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Acres: 418.43
API No.: 42-255-36678
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Whitfield West Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles N.E. of Helena
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Acres: 194.30
API No.: 42-255-36679
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Whitfield West Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles N.E. of Helena
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Acres: 194.30
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34196
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Dworaczyk 01
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: S.D. Hurst, A-222
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 925 barrels per day
Gas: 3,638,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,750 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,393 psi
Total Depth: 20,165 feet
Perforations: 6,760-13,132 feet
API No.: 42-123-34197
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Dworaczyk 01
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: S.D. Hurst, A-222
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,004 barrels per day
Gas: 3,300,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,200 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,878 psi
Total Depth: 19,875 feet
Perforations: 7,075-13,105 feet
API No.: 42-123-34198
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Dworaczyk 01
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: S.D. Hurst, A-222
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 511 barrels per day
Gas: 1,417,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,980 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,540 psi
Total Depth: 19,492 feet
Perforations: 7,407-13,065 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34095
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Jackalope B (SA)
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Toby, A-455
Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles N.E. of Shiner
Oil: 1,387 barrels per day
Gas: 2,417,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,866 psi
Total Depth: 22,793 feet
Perforations: 12,575-22,465 feet
API No.: 42-285-34094
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Jackalope A (SA)
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Toby, A-455
Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles N.E. of Shiner
Oil: 993 barrels per day
Gas: 2,068,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,341 psi
Total Depth: 23,035 feet
Perforations: 12,588-22,882 feet
API No.: 42-285-34112
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: Comanche
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Fulcher, A-187
Direction and Miles: 0.73 miles S.W. of Shiner
Oil: 1,608 barrels per day
Gas: 5,294,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,683 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,050 psi
Total Depth: 24,025 feet
Plug Back Depth: 23,718 feet
Perforations: 13,105-23,718 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01394
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: M.F. Lambert
Well No.: 105
Field Name: Tom O’Connor
Survey Name: John M. Swisher, A-398
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 9 barrels per day
Gas: 8,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 70 psi
Total Depth: 5,845 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,705 feet
Perforations: 5,590-5,600 feet
API No.: 42-391-33213
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 82
Field Name: McFaddin (4.400)
Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Oil: 68.6 barrels per day
Gas: 60,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 370 psi
Total Depth: 5,911 feet
Plug Back Depth: 4,467 feet
Perforations: 4,460-4,465 feet
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34434
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit
Well No.: 23H
Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)
Survey Name: F. Perez, A-93
Direction and Miles: 0.5 mile N.E. of Bloomington
Oil: 1,518 barrels per day
Gas: 715,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 380 psi
Total Depth: 7,374 feet
Perforations: 5,307-7,374 feet
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35445
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Kulcak Family Trust Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Mauritz, East (6,970 Sand)
Survey Name: MandC, Section 10, A-593
Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles S.E. of Louise
Oil: 56 barrels per day
Gas: 26,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 640 psi
Total Depth: 8,436 feet
Plug Back Depth: 7,250 feet
Perforations: 7,224-7,226 feet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.