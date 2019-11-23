Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34001

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Enco Exploration

Lease Name: Toogood

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Norbee

Total Depth: 6,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.41 miles N.W. of Beeville

Survey Name: P. Carroll, A-12

Acres: 80

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34915

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270

Acres: 919.96

API No.: 42-123-34914

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270

Acres: 919.96

API No.: 42-123-34913

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270

Acres: 919.96

API No.: 42-123-34912

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Bargmann Trust Unit B

Well No.: 701

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270

Acres: 613.69

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36683

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,778 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: A.B. Barrier, A-37

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36685

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,658 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: A.B. Barrier, A-37

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36689

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Acres: 400

API No.: 42-255-36687

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Acres: 418.43

API No.: 42-255-36686

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Acres: 418.43

API No.: 42-255-36678

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Whitfield West Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles N.E. of Helena

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Acres: 194.30

API No.: 42-255-36679

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Whitfield West Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles N.E. of Helena

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Acres: 194.30

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34196

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Dworaczyk 01

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: S.D. Hurst, A-222

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 925 barrels per day

Gas: 3,638,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,750 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,393 psi

Total Depth: 20,165 feet

Perforations: 6,760-13,132 feet

API No.: 42-123-34197

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Dworaczyk 01

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: S.D. Hurst, A-222

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,004 barrels per day

Gas: 3,300,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,200 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,878 psi

Total Depth: 19,875 feet

Perforations: 7,075-13,105 feet

API No.: 42-123-34198

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Dworaczyk 01

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: S.D. Hurst, A-222

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 511 barrels per day

Gas: 1,417,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,980 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,540 psi

Total Depth: 19,492 feet

Perforations: 7,407-13,065 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34095

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Jackalope B (SA)

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Toby, A-455

Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles N.E. of Shiner

Oil: 1,387 barrels per day

Gas: 2,417,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,866 psi

Total Depth: 22,793 feet

Perforations: 12,575-22,465 feet

API No.: 42-285-34094

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Jackalope A (SA)

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Toby, A-455

Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles N.E. of Shiner

Oil: 993 barrels per day

Gas: 2,068,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,341 psi

Total Depth: 23,035 feet

Perforations: 12,588-22,882 feet

API No.: 42-285-34112

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: Comanche

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Fulcher, A-187

Direction and Miles: 0.73 miles S.W. of Shiner

Oil: 1,608 barrels per day

Gas: 5,294,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,683 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,050 psi

Total Depth: 24,025 feet

Plug Back Depth: 23,718 feet

Perforations: 13,105-23,718 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01394

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: M.F. Lambert

Well No.: 105

Field Name: Tom O’Connor

Survey Name: John M. Swisher, A-398

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 9 barrels per day

Gas: 8,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 70 psi

Total Depth: 5,845 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,705 feet

Perforations: 5,590-5,600 feet

API No.: 42-391-33213

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 82

Field Name: McFaddin (4.400)

Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Oil: 68.6 barrels per day

Gas: 60,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 370 psi

Total Depth: 5,911 feet

Plug Back Depth: 4,467 feet

Perforations: 4,460-4,465 feet

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34434

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit

Well No.: 23H

Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)

Survey Name: F. Perez, A-93

Direction and Miles: 0.5 mile N.E. of Bloomington

Oil: 1,518 barrels per day

Gas: 715,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 380 psi

Total Depth: 7,374 feet

Perforations: 5,307-7,374 feet

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35445

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Kulcak Family Trust Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Mauritz, East (6,970 Sand)

Survey Name: MandC, Section 10, A-593

Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles S.E. of Louise

Oil: 56 barrels per day

Gas: 26,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 640 psi

Total Depth: 8,436 feet

Plug Back Depth: 7,250 feet

Perforations: 7,224-7,226 feet

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.