Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34923

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Hyatt A

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,925 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles S.E. of Westhoff

Survey Name: F.S. Breeding, A-69

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-123-34922

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Hyatt A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,045 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles S.E. of Westhoff

Survey Name: F.S. Breeding, A-69

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-123-34921

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Hyatt A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,880 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles S.E. of Westhoff

Survey Name: F.S. Breeding, A-69

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-123-34920

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Hyatt A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,900 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles S.E. of Westhoff

Survey Name: F.S. Breeding, A-69

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-123-34919

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW

Well No.: 701

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270

Acres: 919.96

API No.: 42-123-34926

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Jahn Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223

Acres: 605.24

API No.: 42-123-34925

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Jahn Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223

Acres: 605.24

API No.: 42-123-34924

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Jahn Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223

Acres: 605.24

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34263

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Cimarron Engineering

Lease Name: Marek-Whitley

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Circle -A-

Total Depth: 5,600 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles N.W. of Refugio

Survey Name: J. Shelly, A-40

Acres: 88

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36684

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,729 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: A.B. Barrier, A-37

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36695

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 10

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Acres: 400

API No.: 42-255-36694

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Acres: 400

API No.: 42-255-36693

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Acres: 400

API No.: 42-255-36692

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Acres: 400

API No.: 42-255-36691

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Acres: 400

API No.: 42-255-36690

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Acres: 400

API No.: 42-255-36676

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S. of Ecleto

Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136

Acres: 720

API No.: 42-255-36675

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S. of Ecleto

Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136

Acres: 720

API No.: 42-255-36674

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S. of Ecleto

Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136

Acres: 720

API No.: 42-255-36673

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S. of Ecleto

Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136

Acres: 720

API No.: 42-255-36677

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Naranjo-Peter-KS ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S. of Ecleto

Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136

Acres: 1,079.17

API No.: 42-255-36646

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: JJJ Ranch-Sisti ULW

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 738.54

API No.: 42-255-36711

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: J Handy C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Acres: 1,891.15

API No.: 42-255-36710

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: J Handy B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Acres: 970.51

API No.: 42-255-36705

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 29H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 640

API No.: 42-255-36704

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 28H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 640

API No.: 42-255-36703

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 27H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 640

API No.: 42-255-36702

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 25H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 640

API No.: 42-255-36701

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 24H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 640

API No.: 42-255-36688

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 108H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Acres: 418.43

API No.: 42-255-36706

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Boris Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36707

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Boris Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36708

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Boris Unit

Well No.: 503H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36709

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Boris Unit

Well No.: 504H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36698

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. - USA

Lease Name: Armand Unit A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E. of Hobson

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36700

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. - USA

Lease Name: Armand Unit A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E. of Hobson

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36699

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. - USA

Lease Name: Armand Unit A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E. of Hobson

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36696

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. - USA

Lease Name: Armand Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E. of Hobson

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36697

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. - USA

Lease Name: Armand Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E. of Hobson

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36713

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Arch

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S.E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 82.50

Lavaca County

API No.: 42-285-33026

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Henley Gas Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Hope (13,600)

Total Depth: 13,600 feet

Direction and Miles: 19 miles N. of Hallettsville

Survey Name: F. Frede, A-183

Acres: 335.63

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34117

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Louise Straube 02

Well No.: 06H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: John Hall, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.68 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,125 barrels per day

Gas: 5,575,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,315 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,934 psi

Total Depth: 19,206 feet

Perforations: 7,990-13,293 feet

API No.: 42-123-32105

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Fletcher Operating

Lease Name: Clark Gas Unit II

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Christmas, South (Ganson)

Survey Name: C. Wilburn, A-479

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles E. of Nordheim

Oil: 6 barrels per day

Gas: 750,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 915 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,815 psi

Total Depth: 11,288 feet

Perforations: 10,380-10,390 feet

API No.: 42-123-32072

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Fletcher Operating

Lease Name: Sinast Gas Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Warmsley (Vaughn)

Survey Name: H. Clark, A-112

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S.E. of Nordheim

Oil: 26 barrels per day

Gas: 698,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,340 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,815 psi

Total Depth: 12,254 feet

Plug Back Depth: 12,209 feet

Perforations: 9,732-9,752 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33454

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MCA Petroleum Corp.

Lease Name: Fannie Armstrong

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Elm Grove (Upper Steinhauser)

Survey Name: W. Cummings, A-155

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles S.E. of Elm Grove

Oil: 6 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Total Depth: 2,003 feet

Perforations: 1,936-1,940 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33801

County: Jackson

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit

Well No.: 2060

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 400 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 84/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,068 psi

Total Depth: 6,545 feet

Perforations: 6,193-6,198 feet

API No.: 42-239-33844

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit

Well No.: 2032

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: Ramon Musquez, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 37 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 41/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 223 psi

Total Depth: 6,528 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,460 feet

Perforations: 6,200-6,216 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36416

County: Karnes

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Allman Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,746 barrels per day

Gas: 1,439,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 133 psi

Total Depth: 15,805 feet

Perforations: 11,722-15,509 feet

API No.: 42-255-35989

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Graef Gas Unit 1

Well No.: C 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: P.B. Butler, A-365

Direction and Miles: 3.86 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 699 barrels per day

Gas: 5,543,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,011 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,402 psi

Total Depth: 19,517 feet

Perforations: 12,974-19,272 feet

API No.: 42-255-35990

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Graef Gas Unit 1

Well No.: C 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: P.B. Butler, A-365

Direction and Miles: 3.85 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 998.4 barrels per day

Gas: 6,183,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,845 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,187 psi

Total Depth: 19,229 feet

Perforations: 13,090-18,994 feet

API No.: 42-255-35991

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Graef Gas Unit 1

Well No.: C 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: P.B. Butler, A-365

Direction and Miles: 3.85 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 773 barrels per day

Gas: 5,882,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,697 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,157 psi

Total Depth: 19,183 feet

Perforations: 13,030-18,952 feet

API No.: 42-255-35992

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Graef Gas Unit 1

Well No.: C 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: P.B. Butler, A-365

Direction and Miles: 3.85 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 773 barrels per day

Gas: 5,245,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,407 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,888 psi

Total Depth: 18,955 feet

Perforations: 13,064-18,732 feet

API No.: 42-255-35993

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Graef Gas Unit 1

Well No.: C 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: P.B. Butler, A-365

Direction and Miles: 3.84 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 901 barrels per day

Gas: 5,521,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,301 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,813 psi

Total Depth: 18,774 feet

Perforations: 13,194-18,544 feet

API No.: 42-255-35995

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Graef Gas Unit 1

Well No.: C 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: P.B. Butler, A-365

Direction and Miles: 3.84 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 754.4 barrels per day

Gas: 5,065,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,423 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,868 psi

Total Depth: 18,700 feet

Perforations: 13,305-18,473 feet

API No.: 42-255-36525

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Buehring-Gilley PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, A-311

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 2,560 barrels per day

Gas: 3,048,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,823 psi

Total Depth: 18,280 feet

Perforations: 12,344-18,150 feet

API No.: 42-255-36523

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Buehring Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, A-311

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 2,651 barrels per day

Gas: 3,182,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,747 psi

Total Depth: 18,686 feet

Perforations: 12,727-18,554 feet

API No.: 42-255-36482

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Y. Witte-K. Laubach PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,669 barrels per day

Gas: 2,305,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,411 psi

Total Depth: 17,599 feet

Perforations: 12,211-17,471 feet

API No.: 42-255-36491

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Yosko-Kinkler-Witte PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,729 barrels per day

Gas: 2,230,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,210 psi

Total Depth: 17,324 feet

Perforations: 11,984-17,201 feet

API No.: 42-255-36495

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Salge-Kinkler-Busselman ALC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,379.6 barrels per day

Gas: 1,434,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,933 psi

Total Depth: 17,602 feet

Perforations: 12,014-17,483 feet

API No.: 42-255-36481

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Salge-Busselman Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,569 barrels per day

Gas: 1,012,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,217 psi

Total Depth: 17,963 feet

Perforations: 12,091-17,850 feet

API No.: 42-255-36480

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Salge-Busselman Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, Section 29, A-9

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,674 barrels per day

Gas: 1,731,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,183 psi

Total Depth: 18,076 feet

Perforations: 12,211-17,943 feet

API No.: 42-255-35151

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barboza Unit AC

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: J. Davis, A-88

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 688.4 barrels per day

Gas: 2,926,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,948 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,668 psi

Total Depth: 18,122 feet

Perforations: 12,502-17,992 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33532

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Merit Energy

Lease Name: Lynell Freeman

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Speaks (12,700 Wilcox)

Survey Name: S. Wilmans, A-493

Direction and Miles: 16.8 miles N.W. of Hallettsville

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 1,690,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,670 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,916 psi

Total Depth: 19,065 feet

Plug Back Depth: 14,165 feet

Perforations: 14,007-14,029 feet

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35179

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Oblaen Resources

Lease Name: Burger-Rhoades

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Lissie, South (Yegua 6,900)

Survey Name: GHandH RR Co, Section 25, A-156

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S. of Lissie

Oil: 4.5 barrels per day

Gas: 174,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,265 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,775 psi

Total Depth: 10,200 feet

Plug Back Depth: 9,705 feet

Perforations: 6,892-6,916 feet

