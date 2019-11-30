Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34923
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Hyatt A
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,925 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles S.E. of Westhoff
Survey Name: F.S. Breeding, A-69
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-123-34922
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Hyatt A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,045 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles S.E. of Westhoff
Survey Name: F.S. Breeding, A-69
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-123-34921
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Hyatt A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,880 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles S.E. of Westhoff
Survey Name: F.S. Breeding, A-69
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-123-34920
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Hyatt A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,900 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles S.E. of Westhoff
Survey Name: F.S. Breeding, A-69
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-123-34919
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW
Well No.: 701
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270
Acres: 919.96
API No.: 42-123-34926
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Jahn Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223
Acres: 605.24
API No.: 42-123-34925
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Jahn Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223
Acres: 605.24
API No.: 42-123-34924
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Jahn Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223
Acres: 605.24
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34263
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Cimarron Engineering
Lease Name: Marek-Whitley
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Circle -A-
Total Depth: 5,600 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles N.W. of Refugio
Survey Name: J. Shelly, A-40
Acres: 88
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36684
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,729 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: A.B. Barrier, A-37
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36695
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 10
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Acres: 400
API No.: 42-255-36694
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Acres: 400
API No.: 42-255-36693
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Acres: 400
API No.: 42-255-36692
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Acres: 400
API No.: 42-255-36691
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Acres: 400
API No.: 42-255-36690
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Acres: 400
API No.: 42-255-36676
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S. of Ecleto
Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136
Acres: 720
API No.: 42-255-36675
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S. of Ecleto
Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136
Acres: 720
API No.: 42-255-36674
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S. of Ecleto
Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136
Acres: 720
API No.: 42-255-36673
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S. of Ecleto
Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136
Acres: 720
API No.: 42-255-36677
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Naranjo-Peter-KS ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S. of Ecleto
Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136
Acres: 1,079.17
API No.: 42-255-36646
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: JJJ Ranch-Sisti ULW
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 738.54
API No.: 42-255-36711
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: J Handy C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Acres: 1,891.15
API No.: 42-255-36710
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: J Handy B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Acres: 970.51
API No.: 42-255-36705
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 29H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 640
API No.: 42-255-36704
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 28H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 640
API No.: 42-255-36703
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 27H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 640
API No.: 42-255-36702
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 25H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 640
API No.: 42-255-36701
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 24H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 640
API No.: 42-255-36688
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 108H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Acres: 418.43
API No.: 42-255-36706
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Boris Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36707
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Boris Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36708
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Boris Unit
Well No.: 503H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36709
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Boris Unit
Well No.: 504H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36698
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. - USA
Lease Name: Armand Unit A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E. of Hobson
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36700
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. - USA
Lease Name: Armand Unit A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E. of Hobson
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36699
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. - USA
Lease Name: Armand Unit A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E. of Hobson
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36696
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. - USA
Lease Name: Armand Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E. of Hobson
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36697
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. - USA
Lease Name: Armand Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E. of Hobson
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36713
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Arch
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S.E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 82.50
Lavaca County
API No.: 42-285-33026
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Henley Gas Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Hope (13,600)
Total Depth: 13,600 feet
Direction and Miles: 19 miles N. of Hallettsville
Survey Name: F. Frede, A-183
Acres: 335.63
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34117
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Louise Straube 02
Well No.: 06H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: John Hall, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.68 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,125 barrels per day
Gas: 5,575,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,315 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,934 psi
Total Depth: 19,206 feet
Perforations: 7,990-13,293 feet
API No.: 42-123-32105
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Fletcher Operating
Lease Name: Clark Gas Unit II
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Christmas, South (Ganson)
Survey Name: C. Wilburn, A-479
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles E. of Nordheim
Oil: 6 barrels per day
Gas: 750,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 915 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,815 psi
Total Depth: 11,288 feet
Perforations: 10,380-10,390 feet
API No.: 42-123-32072
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Fletcher Operating
Lease Name: Sinast Gas Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Warmsley (Vaughn)
Survey Name: H. Clark, A-112
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S.E. of Nordheim
Oil: 26 barrels per day
Gas: 698,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,340 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,815 psi
Total Depth: 12,254 feet
Plug Back Depth: 12,209 feet
Perforations: 9,732-9,752 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33454
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MCA Petroleum Corp.
Lease Name: Fannie Armstrong
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Elm Grove (Upper Steinhauser)
Survey Name: W. Cummings, A-155
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles S.E. of Elm Grove
Oil: 6 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Total Depth: 2,003 feet
Perforations: 1,936-1,940 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33801
County: Jackson
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit
Well No.: 2060
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 400 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 84/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,068 psi
Total Depth: 6,545 feet
Perforations: 6,193-6,198 feet
API No.: 42-239-33844
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit
Well No.: 2032
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: Ramon Musquez, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 37 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 41/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 223 psi
Total Depth: 6,528 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,460 feet
Perforations: 6,200-6,216 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36416
County: Karnes
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Allman Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,746 barrels per day
Gas: 1,439,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 133 psi
Total Depth: 15,805 feet
Perforations: 11,722-15,509 feet
API No.: 42-255-35989
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Graef Gas Unit 1
Well No.: C 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: P.B. Butler, A-365
Direction and Miles: 3.86 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 699 barrels per day
Gas: 5,543,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,011 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,402 psi
Total Depth: 19,517 feet
Perforations: 12,974-19,272 feet
API No.: 42-255-35990
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Graef Gas Unit 1
Well No.: C 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: P.B. Butler, A-365
Direction and Miles: 3.85 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 998.4 barrels per day
Gas: 6,183,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,845 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,187 psi
Total Depth: 19,229 feet
Perforations: 13,090-18,994 feet
API No.: 42-255-35991
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Graef Gas Unit 1
Well No.: C 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: P.B. Butler, A-365
Direction and Miles: 3.85 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 773 barrels per day
Gas: 5,882,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,697 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,157 psi
Total Depth: 19,183 feet
Perforations: 13,030-18,952 feet
API No.: 42-255-35992
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Graef Gas Unit 1
Well No.: C 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: P.B. Butler, A-365
Direction and Miles: 3.85 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 773 barrels per day
Gas: 5,245,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,407 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,888 psi
Total Depth: 18,955 feet
Perforations: 13,064-18,732 feet
API No.: 42-255-35993
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Graef Gas Unit 1
Well No.: C 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: P.B. Butler, A-365
Direction and Miles: 3.84 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 901 barrels per day
Gas: 5,521,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,301 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,813 psi
Total Depth: 18,774 feet
Perforations: 13,194-18,544 feet
API No.: 42-255-35995
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Graef Gas Unit 1
Well No.: C 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: P.B. Butler, A-365
Direction and Miles: 3.84 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 754.4 barrels per day
Gas: 5,065,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,423 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,868 psi
Total Depth: 18,700 feet
Perforations: 13,305-18,473 feet
API No.: 42-255-36525
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Buehring-Gilley PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, A-311
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 2,560 barrels per day
Gas: 3,048,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,823 psi
Total Depth: 18,280 feet
Perforations: 12,344-18,150 feet
API No.: 42-255-36523
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Buehring Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, A-311
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 2,651 barrels per day
Gas: 3,182,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,747 psi
Total Depth: 18,686 feet
Perforations: 12,727-18,554 feet
API No.: 42-255-36482
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Y. Witte-K. Laubach PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,669 barrels per day
Gas: 2,305,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,411 psi
Total Depth: 17,599 feet
Perforations: 12,211-17,471 feet
API No.: 42-255-36491
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Yosko-Kinkler-Witte PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,729 barrels per day
Gas: 2,230,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,210 psi
Total Depth: 17,324 feet
Perforations: 11,984-17,201 feet
API No.: 42-255-36495
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Salge-Kinkler-Busselman ALC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,379.6 barrels per day
Gas: 1,434,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,933 psi
Total Depth: 17,602 feet
Perforations: 12,014-17,483 feet
API No.: 42-255-36481
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Salge-Busselman Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,569 barrels per day
Gas: 1,012,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,217 psi
Total Depth: 17,963 feet
Perforations: 12,091-17,850 feet
API No.: 42-255-36480
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Salge-Busselman Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, Section 29, A-9
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,674 barrels per day
Gas: 1,731,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,183 psi
Total Depth: 18,076 feet
Perforations: 12,211-17,943 feet
API No.: 42-255-35151
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barboza Unit AC
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: J. Davis, A-88
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 688.4 barrels per day
Gas: 2,926,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,948 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,668 psi
Total Depth: 18,122 feet
Perforations: 12,502-17,992 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33532
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Merit Energy
Lease Name: Lynell Freeman
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Speaks (12,700 Wilcox)
Survey Name: S. Wilmans, A-493
Direction and Miles: 16.8 miles N.W. of Hallettsville
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 1,690,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,670 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,916 psi
Total Depth: 19,065 feet
Plug Back Depth: 14,165 feet
Perforations: 14,007-14,029 feet
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35179
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Oblaen Resources
Lease Name: Burger-Rhoades
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Lissie, South (Yegua 6,900)
Survey Name: GHandH RR Co, Section 25, A-156
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S. of Lissie
Oil: 4.5 barrels per day
Gas: 174,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,265 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,775 psi
Total Depth: 10,200 feet
Plug Back Depth: 9,705 feet
Perforations: 6,892-6,916 feet
To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
