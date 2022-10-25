Gushers and Dusters
Editorft.s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37607

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Love Unit

Well No.: 28H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 16,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Acres: 677.22

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37608

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Love — Kotara Ridley D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 16,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Acres: 1,334

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37619

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Love-Sienkiewicz C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Acres: 1,441

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37620

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Love-Kotara Ridley-Sienkiewicz A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Acres: 2,098.67

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37623

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Julie Beck SCR B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22000

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes, CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,628.85

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34546

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Auterra Operating

Lease Name: Storey-Ricochet A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 9,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.72 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Sherrill, C, A-432

Acres: 1,682

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34547

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Auterra Operating

Lease Name: Storey-Ricochet B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 9,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.72 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Sherrill, C, A-432

Acres: 1,805

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34548

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Adele DuBose

Well No.: 103

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Acres: 801.87

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34549

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Adele DuBose Alloc

Well No.: 102

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Acres: 1,000.34

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34550

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Adele DuBose Unit A

Well No.: 100

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Acres: 198

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34551

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Adele DuBose Unit A

Well No.: 101

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12000

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Acres: 198

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-01779

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Magnum Producing

Lease Name: McIntyre, Willis

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Louise

Total Depth: 6,545 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Louise

Survey Name: M&C, A-288

Acres: 317

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35126

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Yorktown

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: King, J A, A-288

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown

Oil: 142 barrels per day

Gas: 8,504,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 9,033 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 9,507 psi

Total Depth: 19,543 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 14,559–19,438 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35127

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Yorktown

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: King, J A, A-288

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown

Oil: 123 barrels per day

Gas: 7,434,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 9,044 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 9,766 psi

Total Depth: 20,024 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 14,205–19,912 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35128

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Yorktown

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: King, J A, A-288

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown

Oil: 146 barrels per day

Gas: 7,423,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 8,705 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 9,527 psi

Total Depth: 21,023 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 14,222–20,901 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35129

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Yorktown

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: King, J A, A-288

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown

Oil: 181 barrels per day

Gas: 7,215,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 8,525 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 9,355 psi

Total Depth: 21,101 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 14,095–20,972 ft.

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34274

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Cimarron Engineering

Lease Name: Steffens

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Terrell Point (4,200)

Survey Name: Lawler, M, A-20

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Fannin

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 450,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,350 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,500 psi

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,594 ft.

Perforations: 4,440–4,445 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37417

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Oxford-Witte Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,514 barrels per day

Gas: 1,295,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,224 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,396 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,502–17,378 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37418

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Oxford-Witte Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,409 barrels per day

Gas: 1,201,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,285 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,640 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,537 –17,623 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37419

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Oxford-Witte Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,242 barrels per day

Gas: 1,212,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,077 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17, 908ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,573 –17,886 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37498

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Brysch-Adams Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,160 barrels per day

Gas: 1,842,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,676 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,297 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,566–19,284 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37499

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Brysch-Adams Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,477 barrels per day

Gas: 1,979,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,868 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,222 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,069 –19,210 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37500

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Brysch-Adams Brysch Jonas SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,855 barrels per day

Gas: 1,698,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,359 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,430 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,302 ft.–19,418 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37501

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Brysch Jonas C-B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,572.57 barrels per day

Gas: 1,799,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,149 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,072ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,593–18,060 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33271

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 84

Field Name: Huff (5,300)

Survey Name: Edward Perry, A-48

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 15.60 barrels per day

Gas: 40,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 260 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,904 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,344 ft.

Perforations: 5,332–5,336 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34424

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Kasper Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,469 barrels per day

Gas: 1,392,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,401 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,011 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,018–18,904 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34425

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Kasper Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,405 barrels per day

Gas: 1,104,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,247 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,248 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,006–19,132

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34426

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Kasper Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 922 barrels per day

Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,644 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,523 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,405–19,417 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34432

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Aggie A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,253 barrels per day

Gas: 2,352,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,085 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,466 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,012–23,390 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34433

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Aggie B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,406 barrels per day

Gas: 1,752,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,288 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,772 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,125–22,612 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34434

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Aggie C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,647 barrels per day

Gas: 2,328,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,261 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,960 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,214–21,878 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34463

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lumberjack B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,334 barrels per day

Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,345 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,833 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,400–20,833 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34464

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lumberjack C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,436 barrels per day

Gas: 864,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,380 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,018 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,509–21,018 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34465

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lumberjack D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,776 barrels per day

Gas: 864,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,602 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,291 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,548 –21,291 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34466

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lumberjack A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,128 barrels per day

Gas: 408,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,103 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,311 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,434–21,311 ft.

