Editorft.s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37607
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Love Unit
Well No.: 28H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 16,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Acres: 677.22
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37608
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Love — Kotara Ridley D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 16,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Acres: 1,334
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37619
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Love-Sienkiewicz C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Acres: 1,441
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37620
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Love-Kotara Ridley-Sienkiewicz A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Acres: 2,098.67
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37623
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Julie Beck SCR B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22000
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes, CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,628.85
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34546
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating
Lease Name: Storey-Ricochet A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 9,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.72 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Sherrill, C, A-432
Acres: 1,682
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34547
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating
Lease Name: Storey-Ricochet B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 9,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.72 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Sherrill, C, A-432
Acres: 1,805
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34548
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Adele DuBose
Well No.: 103
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Acres: 801.87
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34549
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Adele DuBose Alloc
Well No.: 102
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Acres: 1,000.34
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34550
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Adele DuBose Unit A
Well No.: 100
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Acres: 198
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34551
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Adele DuBose Unit A
Well No.: 101
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12000
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Acres: 198
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-01779
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Magnum Producing
Lease Name: McIntyre, Willis
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Louise
Total Depth: 6,545 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Louise
Survey Name: M&C, A-288
Acres: 317
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35126
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Yorktown
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: King, J A, A-288
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown
Oil: 142 barrels per day
Gas: 8,504,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 9,033 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 9,507 psi
Total Depth: 19,543 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 14,559–19,438 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35127
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Yorktown
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: King, J A, A-288
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown
Oil: 123 barrels per day
Gas: 7,434,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 9,044 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 9,766 psi
Total Depth: 20,024 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 14,205–19,912 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35128
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Yorktown
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: King, J A, A-288
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown
Oil: 146 barrels per day
Gas: 7,423,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 8,705 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 9,527 psi
Total Depth: 21,023 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 14,222–20,901 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35129
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Yorktown
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: King, J A, A-288
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown
Oil: 181 barrels per day
Gas: 7,215,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 8,525 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 9,355 psi
Total Depth: 21,101 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 14,095–20,972 ft.
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34274
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Cimarron Engineering
Lease Name: Steffens
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Terrell Point (4,200)
Survey Name: Lawler, M, A-20
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Fannin
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 450,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,350 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,500 psi
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,594 ft.
Perforations: 4,440–4,445 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37417
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Oxford-Witte Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,514 barrels per day
Gas: 1,295,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,224 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,396 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,502–17,378 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37418
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Oxford-Witte Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,409 barrels per day
Gas: 1,201,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,285 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,640 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,537 –17,623 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37419
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Oxford-Witte Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,242 barrels per day
Gas: 1,212,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,077 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17, 908ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,573 –17,886 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37498
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Brysch-Adams Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,160 barrels per day
Gas: 1,842,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,676 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,297 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,566–19,284 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37499
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Brysch-Adams Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,477 barrels per day
Gas: 1,979,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,868 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,222 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,069 –19,210 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37500
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Brysch-Adams Brysch Jonas SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,855 barrels per day
Gas: 1,698,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,359 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,430 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,302 ft.–19,418 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37501
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Brysch Jonas C-B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Survey Name: Dorsheimer, A, A-87
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,572.57 barrels per day
Gas: 1,799,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,149 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,072ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,593–18,060 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33271
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 84
Field Name: Huff (5,300)
Survey Name: Edward Perry, A-48
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 15.60 barrels per day
Gas: 40,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 260 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,904 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,344 ft.
Perforations: 5,332–5,336 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34424
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Kasper Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,469 barrels per day
Gas: 1,392,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,401 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,011 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,018–18,904 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34425
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Kasper Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,405 barrels per day
Gas: 1,104,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,247 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,248 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,006–19,132
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34426
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Kasper Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 922 barrels per day
Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,644 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,523 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,405–19,417 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34432
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Aggie A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,253 barrels per day
Gas: 2,352,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,085 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,466 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,012–23,390 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34433
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Aggie B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,406 barrels per day
Gas: 1,752,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,288 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,772 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,125–22,612 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34434
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Aggie C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,647 barrels per day
Gas: 2,328,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,261 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,960 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,214–21,878 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34463
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lumberjack B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,334 barrels per day
Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,345 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,833 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,400–20,833 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34464
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lumberjack C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,436 barrels per day
Gas: 864,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,380 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,018 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,509–21,018 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34465
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lumberjack D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,776 barrels per day
Gas: 864,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,602 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,291 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,548 –21,291 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34466
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lumberjack A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McClure, B D, A-41
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,128 barrels per day
Gas: 408,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,103 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,311 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,434–21,311 ft.