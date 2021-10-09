Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34008
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod., Inc.
Lease Name: G.A. Ray
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Pettus
Total Depth: 4,700
Direction and Miles: 3 miles NE of Pettus
Survey Name: G. Neil, A-240
Acres: 3,500
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35108
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Klotzman-Maurer A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 5.25 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Acres: 767.45
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35109
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: James Gano 01 — PF01 — J01 A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 26,000
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hollen, J F, A-235
Acres: 1,938.5
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35110
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: James Gano 01 — PF01 — J01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 26,000
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hollen, J F, A-235
Acres: 1,938.5
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33956
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Stone Edge Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Rose-Sample
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Cordele, W. (Catahoula Karyn)
Total Depth: 3,150
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N of Edna
Survey Name: White, P, A-83
Acres: 100
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37320
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Horse Thief A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 919.97
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37326
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Kirk 01 — Long 01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 24,500
Direction and Miles: 1.95 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13
Acres: 1,652.65
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37327
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Whiteside B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 939.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37328
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Whiteside C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 939.28
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34199
Well Classification: Field Development and Directional
Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.
Lease Name: East Hallettsville
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 9,900
Direction and Miles: 0 miles Within of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Hallett, HRS J, A-217
Acres: 53.1
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34475
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Lentz
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eloise
Total Depth: 6,850
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Placedo
Survey Name: Talbott, A, A-336
Acres: 1,346
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35477
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Viper S.W.D., LLC
Lease Name: Wegenhoft I.W.
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Trans-Tex (3000 Cat.)
Total Depth: 3,100
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles NW of El Campo
Survey Name: WC RR CO/Hamilton, J A, A-588
Acres: 180.2
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37072
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Hons Brodsky-Hons Rafter SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,543.45 barrels per day
Gas: 935,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,471.29 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,194 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,775 ft.–17,181 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37073
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Jauer Peck-Hons Brodsky SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,823.76 barrels per day
Gas: 1,014,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,652.71 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,782 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,816 ft.–18,771 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37075
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Sprencel Peck-Salge Rafter SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1700.34 barrels per day
Gas: 651,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,065.42 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,660 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,704 ft.–17,644 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37069
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Hons Brodsky Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1931.07 barrels per day
Gas: 644,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,198.92 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,509 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,687 ft.–17,496 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37070
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Hons Brodsky Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1998.66 barrels per day
Gas: 616,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,153.67 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,210 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,624 ft.–17,198 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33235
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: Clay Pasture -E- State Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NW of Tivoli
Oil: 73.80 barrels per day
Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 270 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,089 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,730 ft.
Perforations: 4,116 ft.–4,120 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34270
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 107
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 480 barrels per day
Gas: 534,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,930 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18900 ft.
Perforations: 12,450 ft.–18,775 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34272
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 206
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 696 barrels per day
Gas: 984,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,840 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,744 ft.
Perforations: 12,400 ft.–18,626 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34273
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 205
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 648 barrels per day
Gas: 920,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,520 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,463 ft.
Perforations: 12,230 ft.–18,411 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34271
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 106
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 642 barrels per day
Gas: 724,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,650 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,600 ft.
Perforations: 12,250 ft.–18,501 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34274
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 104
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 528 barrels per day
Gas: 699,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,330 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,317 ft.
Perforations: 12,207 ft.–19,201 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33515
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Fat Tire A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Direction and Miles: 16.3 miles NE of La Grange
Oil: 919 barrels per day
Gas: 1,390,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,167 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,167 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,689 ft.–17,013 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33514
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Fat Tire B
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Direction and Miles: 16.3 miles NE of La Grange
Oil: 930 barrels per day
Gas: 1,528,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 820 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,840 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,817 ft.–16,688 ft.
