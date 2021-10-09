Gushers and Dusters
Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34008

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod., Inc.

Lease Name: G.A. Ray

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Pettus

Total Depth: 4,700

Direction and Miles: 3 miles NE of Pettus

Survey Name: G. Neil, A-240

Acres: 3,500

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35108

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Klotzman-Maurer A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 5.25 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Acres: 767.45

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35109

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: James Gano 01 — PF01 — J01 A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 26,000

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hollen, J F, A-235

Acres: 1,938.5

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35110

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: James Gano 01 — PF01 — J01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 26,000

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hollen, J F, A-235

Acres: 1,938.5

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33956

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Stone Edge Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Rose-Sample

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Cordele, W. (Catahoula Karyn)

Total Depth: 3,150

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N of Edna

Survey Name: White, P, A-83

Acres: 100

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37320

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Horse Thief A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 919.97

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37326

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Kirk 01 — Long 01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 24,500

Direction and Miles: 1.95 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13

Acres: 1,652.65

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37327

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Whiteside B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 939.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37328

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Whiteside C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 939.28

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34199

Well Classification: Field Development and Directional

Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.

Lease Name: East Hallettsville

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 9,900

Direction and Miles: 0 miles Within of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Hallett, HRS J, A-217

Acres: 53.1

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34475

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Lentz

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eloise

Total Depth: 6,850

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Placedo

Survey Name: Talbott, A, A-336

Acres: 1,346

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35477

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Viper S.W.D., LLC

Lease Name: Wegenhoft I.W.

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Trans-Tex (3000 Cat.)

Total Depth: 3,100

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles NW of El Campo

Survey Name: WC RR CO/Hamilton, J A, A-588

Acres: 180.2

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37072

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Hons Brodsky-Hons Rafter SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,543.45 barrels per day

Gas: 935,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,471.29 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,194 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,775 ft.–17,181 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37073

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Jauer Peck-Hons Brodsky SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,823.76 barrels per day

Gas: 1,014,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,652.71 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,782 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,816 ft.–18,771 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37075

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Sprencel Peck-Salge Rafter SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1700.34 barrels per day

Gas: 651,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,065.42 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,660 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,704 ft.–17,644 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37069

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Hons Brodsky Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1931.07 barrels per day

Gas: 644,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,198.92 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,509 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,687 ft.–17,496 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37070

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Hons Brodsky Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1998.66 barrels per day

Gas: 616,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,153.67 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,210 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,624 ft.–17,198 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33235

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: Clay Pasture -E- State Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NW of Tivoli

Oil: 73.80 barrels per day

Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 270 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,089 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,730 ft.

Perforations: 4,116 ft.–4,120 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34270

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 107

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 480 barrels per day

Gas: 534,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,930 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18900 ft.

Perforations: 12,450 ft.–18,775 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34272

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 206

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 696 barrels per day

Gas: 984,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,840 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,744 ft.

Perforations: 12,400 ft.–18,626 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34273

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 205

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 648 barrels per day

Gas: 920,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,520 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,463 ft.

Perforations: 12,230 ft.–18,411 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34271

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 106

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 642 barrels per day

Gas: 724,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,650 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,600 ft.

Perforations: 12,250 ft.–18,501 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34274

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 104

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 528 barrels per day

Gas: 699,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,330 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,317 ft.

Perforations: 12,207 ft.–19,201 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33515

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Fat Tire A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Direction and Miles: 16.3 miles NE of La Grange

Oil: 919 barrels per day

Gas: 1,390,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,167 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,167 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,689 ft.–17,013 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33514

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Fat Tire B

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Direction and Miles: 16.3 miles NE of La Grange

Oil: 930 barrels per day

Gas: 1,528,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 820 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,840 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,817 ft.–16,688 ft.

